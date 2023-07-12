Lucas Oil Late Models Midwest Swing Continues with Illinois-Missouri Doubleheader

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 12, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series continues their July swing through the Midwest with a doubleheader Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at Tri-City Speedway and Lucas Oil Speedway.

The NAPA Know How 50 at Tri-City Speedway will be a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – capped off with a 50-lap, $12,000 to win main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

The Modified and B-Mods are also on the racing card at Tri-City Speedway, each vying for a $1,000 top prize.

The pit gate will open at 12:00PM (noon) with the general admission gate opening at 5:30PM. On track action will begin at 6:30PM. All times are Central Time.

Tri-City Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located just across the Mississippi River 8 miles from Downtown St. Louis, MO in Granite City, IL. For more information, please visit www.tricityspeedway.net

The 17th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment at Lucas Oil Speedway features the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series along with the Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA) as the country’s top Dirt Late Model Driver’s attempt to claim the $15,000 winner’s share of the purse and the prestigious Diamond Ring that goes with it.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will be in action gunning for a top prize of $1,000 to win. The O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will also be in action gunning for a top prize of $750 to win.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/ Lucas Oil MLRA action on Saturday, July 15 will be a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the 50-lap, $15,000-to-win A-Main.

The Pit Gates will remain open all day, closed and cleared at 3:30PM, and re-opened at 4:00PM. The General Admission Gate will open at 5:00PM. Hot Laps begin at 6:30PM. All times are Central Time.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at the intersection of Highway 83 and Highway 54 in Wheatland Missouri, about an hour North of Springfield and only about an hour and a half from Kansas City. For advance ticket purchases or more information about Lucas Oil Speedway, visit www.lucasoilspeedway.com

The 17th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment will be the next bonus round if the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP. The Summit Racing Equipment Super Twelve locks in the top twelve drivers that will be eligible for or the record points fund of over $1,000,000.00.

The current Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP top twelve drivers are: Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Brandon Overton, Tim McCreadie, Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, Daulton Wilson, Max Blair, Tyler Erb, Earl Pearson Jr., Spencer Hughes, and Garrett Alberson.

Summit Racing Equipment Super Twelve Payout: 1. $5,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $1,000, 4. $1,000, 5. $1,000, 6. $1,000, 7. $1,000, 8. $1,000, 9. $1,000, 10. $1,000, 11. $1,000, 12. $1,000 = Total $16,000

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Tri-City Speedway – July 14: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800

Lucas Oil Speedway – July 15: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $63,400

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races