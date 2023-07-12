HomeRace Track NewsMissouriMoberly Motorsports Park Results - 7/11/23

Moberly Motorsports Park Results – 7/11/23

19 entries

B MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. J2-Kris Jackson[1]; 2. 11-Chris Spalding[2]; 3. 25A-Cody Agee[3]; 4. 17-Brandon Lennox[7]; 5. 20D-Dawson David[6]; 6. 12L-Tyler Lewis[4]; 7. 17K-Kelly Smith[9]; 8. 28-Preston Dawson[10]; 9. 30R-Charlie Rindom[12]; 10. 66-Hunter Gingerich[16]; 11. 4RC-Michael Bryant[17]; 12. 59-Jamie Aleshire[5]; 13. 0-Dakota Girard[11]; 14. 8S-Clayton Smith[8]; 15. 5R-Don Randall[13]; 16. 99W-Jeremy Whitlock[18]; 17. (DNS) 00-Kyler Girard; 18. (DNS) 17L-Chris Leathers; 19. (DNS) 66T-Cale Turner

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. J2-Kris Jackson[1]; 2. 25A-Cody Agee[3]; 3. 59-Jamie Aleshire[4]; 4. 17-Brandon Lennox[5]; 5. 17K-Kelly Smith[6]; 6. 0-Dakota Girard[7]; 7. 5R-Don Randall[10]; 8. 17L-Chris Leathers[2]; 9. 4RC-Michael Bryant[9]; 10. (DNS) 66T-Cale Turner

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 11-Chris Spalding[1]; 2. 12L-Tyler Lewis[2]; 3. 20D-Dawson David[3]; 4. 8S-Clayton Smith[4]; 5. 28-Preston Dawson[6]; 6. 30R-Charlie Rindom[7]; 7. 00-Kyler Girard[5]; 8. 66-Hunter Gingerich[8]; 9. 99W-Jeremy Whitlock[9]

Qualifying 1: 1. J2-Kris Jackson, 00:20.222[19]; 2. 11-Chris Spalding, 00:20.354[1]; 3. 17L-Chris Leathers, 00:20.396[3]; 4. 12L-Tyler Lewis, 00:20.461[13]; 5. 25A-Cody Agee, 00:20.549[12]; 6. 20D-Dawson David, 00:20.816[7]; 7. 59-Jamie Aleshire, 00:20.852[9]; 8. 8S-Clayton Smith, 00:20.891[6]; 9. 17-Brandon Lennox, 00:21.039[2]; 10. 00-Kyler Girard, 00:21.090[16]; 11. 17K-Kelly Smith, 00:21.118[15]; 12. 28-Preston Dawson, 00:21.195[4]; 13. 0-Dakota Girard, 00:21.250[17]; 14. 30R-Charlie Rindom, 00:21.510[18]; 15. 66T-Cale Turner, 00:21.569[10]; 16. 66-Hunter Gingerich, 00:21.595[5]; 17. 4RC-Michael Bryant, 00:21.652[8]; 18. 99W-Jeremy Whitlock, 00:21.966[14]; 19. 5R-Don Randall, 00:21.998[11]

14 entries

4 CYLINDERS

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 20-Kyle Burton[1]; 2. 21-Jeremy Bell[2]; 3. 74-Adam Melloway[5]; 4. 69-Alvin Cooney[3]; 5. 31-Matt Barnett[9]; 6. 12B-Chaz Bell[6]; 7. 57-Josh Clark[4]; 8. 47-Brad Aleshire[7]; 9. 15-Chris Berry[10]; 10. 55-Joe Evans[11]; 11. 7-Ryan Lewis[8]; 12. 09D-Doug White[12]; 13. 21X-Joshua Glaspie[14]; 14. 4W-Jordan Ohaver[13]

Qualifying 1: 1. 20-Kyle Burton, 00:24.573[6]; 2. 21-Jeremy Bell, 00:24.625[11]; 3. 69-Alvin Cooney, 00:24.679[4]; 4. 57-Josh Clark, 00:25.174[2]; 5. 74-Adam Melloway, 00:25.213[3]; 6. 12B-Chaz Bell, 00:25.241[8]; 7. 47-Brad Aleshire, 00:25.329[9]; 8. 7-Ryan Lewis, 00:25.366[13]; 9. 31-Matt Barnett, 00:25.828[14]; 10. 15-Chris Berry, 00:26.041[7]; 11. 55-Joe Evans, 00:26.905[5]; 12. 09D-Doug White, 00:27.369[12]; 13. 4W-Jordan Ohaver, 00:27.390[10]; 14. 21X-Joshua Glaspie, 00:32.846[1]

12 entries

LATE MODELS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 14-Kyle Graves[3]; 2. 12B-Chase Breid[5]; 3. 74-Chuck Melloway[8]; 4. 10-David Melloway[10]; 5. 00-Matt Becker[4]; 6. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[6]; 7. 1P-Steve Potter[11]; 8. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht[9]; 9. 98-Jarrett Ballard[7]; 10. 50-Kayden Clatt[1]; 11. (DNS) 14V-Bill Vaughn; 12. (DNS) 23-Chad Walter

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 50-Kayden Clatt[1]; 2. 14-Kyle Graves[2]; 3. 12B-Chase Breid[3]; 4. 98-Jarrett Ballard[4]; 5. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht[6]; 6. 1P-Steve Potter[5]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 23-Chad Walter[6]; 2. 00-Matt Becker[1]; 3. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[2]; 4. 74-Chuck Melloway[3]; 5. 10-David Melloway[4]; 6. 14V-Bill Vaughn[5]

Qualifying 1: 1. 50-Kayden Clatt, 00:18.440[5]; 2. 00-Matt Becker, 00:18.549[2]; 3. 14-Kyle Graves, 00:18.713[1]; 4. 16-Ashlee Lancaster, 00:19.347[9]; 5. 12B-Chase Breid, 00:19.357[6]; 6. 74-Chuck Melloway, 00:19.621[3]; 7. 98-Jarrett Ballard, 00:19.850[7]; 8. 10-David Melloway, 00:20.663[12]; 9. 1P-Steve Potter, 00:20.683[11]; 10. 14V-Bill Vaughn, 00:21.476[8]; 11. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht, 00:22.246[4]; 12. 23-Chad Walter, 00:22.246[10]

4 entries

A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 89-Tyler Hibner[2]; 2. 99-Dylan Hoover[1]; 3. 9-Charles Baker[3]; 4. 002-Richard Kimberling[4]

Qualifying 1: 1. 99-Dylan Hoover, 00:19.471[4]; 2. 89-Tyler Hibner, 00:19.550[3]; 3. 9-Charles Baker, 00:20.760[1]; 4. 002-Richard Kimberling, 00:22.027[2]

