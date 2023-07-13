Local fan favorite McCowan looks for more Late Model rookie success at CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 13, 2023) – The last time Dillon McCowan brought his Late Model to Lucas Oil Speedway, he opened eyes while mixing it up at the front with some of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series’ best in the 31st annual Show-Me 100 Presented by the Missouri Division of Tourism.

The 19-year-old Late Model rookie from nearby Urbana thrilled the local fans by winning qualifying heat races each of the first two nights before running sixth in the 100-lap finale. While he didn’t win, McCowan certainly earned respect and showed he belonged.

It meant a ton to his confidence and, while maintaining his lead in the Lucas Oil MLRA Sunoco Rookie of the Year chase, he’s also branched out to run some more national-tour events since.

“That weekend definitely opened our eyes and let us know we can do this,” McCowan said of the Show-Me 100 experience. “We can have good runs with these guys and be up in the front. It takes a little luck. We ran out of fuel on white-flag lap. I think we would have ended up crossing the checkers in fifth, but ran out of fuel and ending up barely making it across.

“I was super proud of my guys. They busted their butts and put me a good car out there. It was definitely a fun weekend.”

McCowan returns to Wheatland this Saturday looking to create more memories and momentum at the 17th annual CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment. The co-sanctioned Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA event pays $15,000-to-win with a diamond ring also to the winner.

“I’ve definitely been looking forward to this race and we’re excited for it,” McCowan said. “The car’s been running really good here lately. The team is really coming together and I’m ready to get back over there.

“If someone had told me back in January we’d have had the year we’ve had, I don’t know if I’d have believed them. It’s definitely been an amazing year, more than i ever expected. I knew we could do it, but it’s been really good. I’ve been very thankful for the year we’ve had and the help we’ve had.

“My guys have been working hard to put me in the best car out on the track. It’s been really exciting. I’ve been looking forward to this my entire life and here we are now, out living the dream.”

McCowan said his confidence grows a bit more each time he competes with the Lucas Oil Late Model Series drivers. Last weekend, the team made the long haul to Minnesota for the three-night Gopher 50 and he was able to make the big show through a B-Main. He wound up 21st after getting caught up in an accident.

The two time Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA B-Mod track champion and two-time Lucas Oil Speedway Most Popular Driver said veteran Late Model drivers have been nothing but “super cool and welcoming” to him.

“It’s really fun getting to race with those guys and learn. It makes me a better driver,” McCowan said. “They may not know they’re teaching me, but every time we hit the track they’re teaching me something new.”

McCowan also is learning from Tim Douglas, who came aboard as crew chief at the Show-Me 100. Douglas had previously worked with veteran Late Model drivers Jason Papich and Tony Jackson Jr.

“When Tim came on board, it definitely helped me a lot and helped our program,” McCowan said. “He brings lots of knowledge. He’s been there and done that and has helped me with driving, set-up on the car and everything like that.”

McCowan, who has aspirations to someday run the Lucas Oil Late Model Series full-time, said he’s eager to hear his fans cheer on Saturday and calls their support something that’s hard to put a price on.

“The support over there when we go to Wheatland is second to none. That’s our hometown track right there and we definitely like to put on a good show for them,” he said. “When they’re out there cheering, it means the world to me. It makes it 10 times more fun to put on a good show for them.”

Support classes on Saturday night will find the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds gunning for a top prize of $1,000 to win and the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will chase a $750 first prize.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05 p.m.

CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment Admission:

Adults (16 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (6 to 15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass (includes two adults and three youth) – $70

Pit Pass – $45

Camping Daily Rates:

Dry Camping – $15/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserve Dry – $25/Night (limited Availability) (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserved Electric & Water- $40/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person (Limited Availability)

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Camping World SRX advance tickets on sale: It’s just five week until some of the world’s legendary drivers visit Lucas Oil Speedway to crown a champion in the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience Series.

General admission tickets remain on sale for the Camping World SRX “Thursday Night Thunder” on Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway, the finale of the six-race series and determine the 2023 champion. All SRX races will air live on ESPN.

Drivers announced for the Lucas Oil Speedway event include NASCAR Cup Series champions Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski and Bobby Labonte, along with NASCAR drivers Kenny Wallace, Ken Schrader, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer and Hailie Deegan. Also on hand will be four-time Indy 500 winer Helio Castroneves, plus reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti and fellow Indy-car driver Paul Tracy and Trans-Am champion Ernie Franics Jr.

The series will pit the drivers against one another in identically prepared cars with points accumulated in each of the six events.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire . Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

USRA Modifieds will be the support class with details being finalized on eligible drivers for that portion of the show.

Tentative Lucas Oil Speedway Camping World SRX schedule:

(Thursday, August 17th)

Noon – Pit gate will open for Drivers and crews only

1 p.m. – Main grandstand gates open

2:10 p.m. – Modified hot laps

2:30-4:30 p.m. – SRX practice sessions

4:30-5 p.m. – Track prep

5 p.m. – Modified heat races

5:30-6:15 p.m. – SRX drivers Q&A sessions (4 group sessions)

6:15 p.m. – Modified Feature

6:45-7:15 p.m. – Track prep and intermission break

7:15 p.m – SRX cars to grid

7:35 p.m. – SRX driver introductions

7:45 p.m. – Opening ceremonies and National Anthem

7:50 p.m. – SRX drivers to cars

8 p.m. – ESPN live

8:02 p.m. – Drivers start engines

8:12pm – SRX green flag

10 p.m. – Victory Lane set up and top 3 driver interviews for ESPN

2023 Camping World SRX Series schedule:

(All races on Thursday nights, live at 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN)

July 13 – Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Connecticut

July 20 – Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vermont

July 27 – Motor Mile Speedway, Fairlawn, Virginia

Aug. 3 – Berlin Speedway, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Aug. 10 – Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio

Aug. 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Missouri

For information on Camping World SRX Series tickets or about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984