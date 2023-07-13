Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Welcomes Coltman Farms Racing as Presenting Sponsor!

- Advertisement -

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) With the anticipation for the start of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series ramping up, founder and owner Ray Cook is elated to announce that Coltman Farms Racing has signed on to be the presenting sponsor of the miniseries, which is about to embark on its nineteenth season. Rebranded as the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, the tour will kick off on July 14-15 with a pair of $10,053 to win throwdowns on Friday at Beckley Motor Speedway in Mount Hope, West Virginia and on Saturday at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia.

In all, a total of eleven Super Late Model specials will be held across the states of West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina from July 14-29. Following the visits to Beckley and Wythe this weekend, the Southern Nationals will snake through the above states to also sanction races at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee, Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia, East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama, Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia, Swainsboro Raceway in Swainsboro, Georgia, Toccoa Raceway in Toccoa, Georgia, Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina, North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, Georgia, and Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee.

For the nineteenth straight year of the miniseries existence, the tour will conclude its season at the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee on Saturday, July 29. The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Champion will once again receive $10,053 for their efforts and each competitor with perfect attendance will receive point money. A $1,000 check will also be earmarked for the tour’s Rookie of the Year. Over $315,000 in purse and point money will be distributed to teams during the sixteen day stretch of hardcore racing action!

Coltman Farms Racing, owned by Brett Coltman, is a Dirt Late Model team based in Maysville, Georgia. Coltman Farms Racing has a fleet of Dirt Late Model cars. Veteran drivers Kenny Collins and David McCoy compete in Super Late Model events across the United States. Young and up-and-coming Tucker Anderson competes in Coltman’s Limited Late Model car regionally. The team also sponsors several other drivers including Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series star Ricky Thornton, Jr., as well as Payton Freeman, Benji Hicks, Sam Seawright, and Carson Ferguson.

Mr. Coltman has also made his presence known in the asphalt world with Michael Faulk, Ross Dalton, and Kody King. Coltman Farms Racing strives to be a team that fields drivers that are positive role models for fans to not only cheer for, but look up to. Learn more and keep up with all Coltman Farms Racing drivers at facebook.com/ColtmanFarmsRacing.

“I am thrilled to partner with Ray Cook and both his Spring Nationals and Southern Nationals tours,” exclaimed Brett Coltman recently. “Ray and his team do a phenomenal job with their series. Together with our partnership with the series and FloRacing, I feel this is a great way to amplify our message and tell more people what Coltman Farms Racing is truly about.”

“We all enjoy racing, but I really want it to be bigger than that,” Coltman went on to say. “I want our program to be representative of individuals that fans can look up to. I think the industry is already seeing some of it with the awareness that we are bringing to Autism and the Special Needs School of Gwinnett.”

“To be able to provide a platform to bring awareness means a lot to me and the team as a whole. Being able to give the sponsorship spots on our car to help bring awareness to something we feel good about is something we are grateful to be able to do. We want to set examples. If we can keep one fan from following the wrong path – then we are doing something right.”

Brett Coltman is an established business owner with a passion for motorsports. Coltman initially became involved in motorsports as a sponsor by helping young, local racers and giving them the tools and technology to compete at a higher level. His drivers Kenny Collins and David McCoy were both a fixture on the 2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals tour with Kenny finishing third in the final point standings and David not far behind in the sixth spot. The two talented drivers will once again vie for the Championship on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing, which starts tomorrow at Beckley Motor Speedway.

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 14 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 15 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 18 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Thursday, July 20 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | $7,544 to win

Friday, July 21 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $7,553 to win

Saturday, July 22 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 23 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 25 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | $7,553 to win

Thursday, July 27 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Friday, July 28 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 29 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $10,053 to win

$7,544 to Win Event Purse (44 Laps):

1. $7,544, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $900, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $25,266 TOTAL

$7,553 to Win Event Purse (40 Laps):

1. $7,553, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $900, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $25,275 TOTAL

$10,053 to Win Event Purse (53 Laps):

1. $10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $31,700 TOTAL

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Point Fund:

Championship Points

1. $10,053, 2. $5,053, 3. $2,553, 4. $2,053, 5. $1,553, & $1,053 to all other perfect attendance drivers

* Each driver will be able to drop their worst race after the finale at Tazewell Speedway

Dirt Draft Rookie of the Year Points

1. $1,000, 2. $500

Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among others. The entry fee will be $100.00 each night and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money.

The following tire rule will be in effect for ALL Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series events during the course of the 2023 racing season:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: Open

Left Rear: Hoosier Crate 21, Crate 55 – American Racer 48, 56, Pro 3

Right Rear: Hoosier Crate 21, Crate 55, LM40, NLMT 4 – American Racer 48, 56, Pro 3

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, Dirt Draft, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Velocita-USA, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com