Rain Cancels Summer Nationals, Summit Modifieds at Hartford

HARTFORD, MI (July 14, 2023) – With rain in the forecast throughout the day, thunderstorms projected to occur later in the evening and lack of a more optimal reschedule date, DIRTcar Racing and Hartford Speedway officials have canceled Friday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events with the safety of fans and drivers in mind. There will be no makeup date.

Week 5 of competition in the 38th annual Hell Tour continues Saturday, July 15, with a visit to Oakshade Raceway for the 25th annual Birthday Race. Tickets will be on sale at the gate. If you can’t be at the track, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

