Rain Postpones Saturday’s Hoosier Dirt Classic at Brownstown Speedway

BROWNSTOWN, IN – July 15, 2023 – With persistent morning rain in the Brownstown, IN area, along with more rain forecasted throughout the day, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and Brownstown Speedway officials have postponed Saturday’s Hoosier Dirt Classic.

The decision comes after working closely with Meteorologist Wayne Mahar from Precision Weather Service and monitoring the local weather for the past 24 hours.

Series and track officials are working to find a new date for the event.

“We were really looking forward to bringing the World of Outlaws back to Brownstown Speedway,” World of Outlaws Late Models Series Director Steve Francis said. “We hope to find a date this season to begin a new tradition at the storied track.”

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models continue the Summer of Money with the $50,000-to-win Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway July 28-29.

For the latest on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, make sure to follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and at www.WorldofOutlaws.com