Dale McDowell Wires Wythe Raceway Field for 11th Career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Victory

(RURAL RETREAT, VIRGINIA) Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Dale McDowell and his Shane McDowell Racing (SMR) team were brimming with confidence and had high expectations coming into Sunday’s Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series contest at Wythe Raceway and with very good reason. Heading into the daytime affair, Dale had recorded three of his ten career series victories at the sprawling Rural Retreat, Virginia speedplant. Now you can make that four Wythe wins following a dominating performance today in front of a nice hillside crowd.

Dale, who timed in second fastest overall during FK Rod Ends qualifying, won his heat race in preliminary action and later started the 53-lap main event from the outside of the front row. The popular driver known as the “MacDaddy” then led each and every circuit of the race to pick up the $10,053 top prize. Finishing behind winner McDowell at the checkers was Spring Nationals Champion Carson Ferguson, new series point leader Chris Ferguson, polesitter Ross Bailes, and ninth-starting Donald McIntosh.

“Yeah the car was good – Shane and Landon got everything working, so it makes my job easier,” exclaimed McDowell in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane. “And it needs to be because I’m out of breath. I’ve actually had good luck here (at Wythe), so you’ve got high expectations when you come, but it doesn’t make it any easier. The competition level is unbelievable and I’m just glad to be a part of it!”

Dale McDowell, who now has eleven career Southern Nationals Series triumphs on his illustrious resume, drove a Shane McDowell Racing Team Zero racecar with a Clements Racing Engine under the hood. Sponsorship on his familiar #17m comes in part from E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, S&H Systems, Fox Racing Shox, Campbell Insulation Specialists, and Shackleford Enterprises.

A total of 23 Super Late Model competitors signed into Wythe Raceway today for the second leg of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series grind. Only 22 cars started the headliner; however, as series regular Kenny Collins scratched from the program early with an engine issue. Canadian invader Ricky Weiss claimed the Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award with his quick time of 16.752 seconds during hot laps. Ross Bailes, who was making his first start in a Nichols Plumbing #5 Barry Wright racecar, then earned Fast Time honors in FK Rod Ends qualifying with his fast lap of 17.011 seconds.

Bailes, McDowell, and Carson Ferguson won the three heat races, which set the lineup for the 53-lap feature. A total of 14 of the 22 starters were around at the finish of the event, while 10 of them were on the lead lap. Only two cautions slowed the action, as Jordan Koehler spun in turn four on lap 16 to draw the first yellow and Cody Overton slowed with mechanical trouble on lap 47 to bring out the final caution flag.

The competitors racing with the Schaffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will enjoy an off-day on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday, July 18 at I-75 Raceway near Sweetwater, Tennessee. Round three of the miniseries will shell out a $7,553 payday on Tuesday evening in the Volunteer State. It will mark the fourth visit by the series to I-75 Raceway, as Cory Hedgecock (’20), Dale McDowell (’21), and Cory Hedgecock (’22) have taken home the previous checkered flags. Additional information can be found online by visiting www.i75raceway.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 2 Race Summary

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Wythe Raceway – Rural Retreat, Virginia

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

1. (2) Dale McDowell $10,053

2. (3) Carson Ferguson $5,000

3. (5) Chris Ferguson $3,000

4. (1) Ross Bailes $2,000

5. (9) Donald McIntosh $1,500

6. (11) Logan Roberson $1,000

7. (10) Ricky Weiss $800

8. (4) Jensen Ford $700

9. (6) Jimmy Owens $675

10. (16) Mike Benedum $650

11. (12) Tyler Clem $625

12. (14) Will Roland $600

13. (18) Jordan Koehler $575

14. (15) Haiden Cowan $550

15. (8) Cory Hedgecock $525

16. (13) Cody Overton $500

17. (7) David McCoy $500

18. (17) Austin Neely $500

19. (20) Brenden Smith $500

20. (21) Kevin Wilson $500

21. (22) Chris Chandler $500

22. (19) John Llewellyn $500

23. (DNS) Kenny Collins

Entries: 23

Lap Leaders: Dale McDowell (Laps 1-53)

Cautions: 2 (Jordan Koehler Spun on Lap 16, Cody Overton Slowed on Lap 47)

Hot Laps:

Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award: Ricky Weiss 16.752

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Ross Bailes 17.011

1. 5-Ross Bailes, 00:17.011[19]; 2. 17M-Dale McDowell, 00:17.017[18]; 3. 93-Carson Ferguson, 00:17.046[10]; 4. 83-Jensen Ford, 00:17.091[13]; 5. 22F-Chris Ferguson, 00:17.119[17]; 6. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:17.201[21]; 7. 187-David McCoy, 00:17.206[11]; 8. 89-Logan Roberson, 00:17.222[22]; 9. 214-Haiden Cowan, 00:17.340[7]; 10. 7-Ricky Weiss, 00:17.355[6]; 11. 23-Cory Hedgecock, 00:17.372[16]; 12. 79-Donald McIntosh, 00:17.403[3]; 13. 15K-Cody Overton, 00:17.416[1]; 14. 3-Austin Neely, 00:17.481[12]; 15. 58-Tyler Clem, 00:17.589[23]; 16. 90-John Llewellyn, 00:17.610[15]; 17. 22-Will Roland, 00:17.763[5]; 18. 114-Jordan Koehler, 00:17.764[8]; 19. 25-Mike Benedum, 00:17.781[9]; 20. 618-Kevin Wilson, 00:18.353[14]; 21. 8-Chris Chandler[4]; 22. 1C-Kenny Collins[20]; 23. (DQ) 17SS-Brenden Smith[2]

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. 5-Ross Bailes[1]; 2. 83-Jensen Ford[2]; 3. 187-David McCoy[3]; 4. 7-Ricky Weiss[4]; 5. 15K-Cody Overton[5]; 6. 25-Mike Benedum[7]; 7. 90-John Llewellyn[6]; 8. (DNS) 1C-Kenny Collins

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. 17M-Dale McDowell[1]; 2. 22F-Chris Ferguson[2]; 3. 23-Cory Hedgecock[4]; 4. 89-Logan Roberson[3]; 5. 22-Will Roland[6]; 6. 3-Austin Neely[5]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[8]; 8. 618-Kevin Wilson[7]

E-Z-GO Heat Race #3 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. 93-Carson Ferguson[1]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 3. 79-Donald McIntosh[4]; 4. 58-Tyler Clem[5]; 5. 214-Haiden Cowan[3]; 6. 114-Jordan Koehler[6]; 7. (DNS) 8-Chris Chandler

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Chris Ferguson – 384

2. Jimmy Owens – 382

3. Logan Roberson – 374

3. Carson Ferguson – 374

5. Ricky Weiss – 370

6. Donald McIntosh – 364

7. Will Roland – 358

8. Mike Benedum – 352

9. Cory Hedgecock – 350

10. Cody Overton – 344

10. Jordan Koehler – 344

12. Haiden Cowan – 336

13. Brenden Smith – 330

14. David McCoy – 326

15. John Llewellyn – 322

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 14 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | JIMMY OWENS

Sunday, July 16 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | DALE MCDOWELL

Tuesday, July 18 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Thursday, July 20 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | $7,544 to win

Friday, July 21 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $7,553 to win

Saturday, July 22 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 23 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 25 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | $7,553 to win

Thursday, July 27 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Friday, July 28 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 29 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $10,053 to win

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, JM Custom Laser, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Velocita-USA, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com