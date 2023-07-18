HomeDirt Late Model NewsSam Seawright Launches New Online Home

Sam Seawright Launches New Online Home

Published on

By jdearing
Sam Seawright - Josh James Artwork image
Sam Seawright - Josh James Artwork image
Four-Race Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Week on the Schedule

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (07/18/23) – Fort Payne, Alabama’s Sam Seawright has launched a new cyber home at www.SeawrightRacing.com .The site is developed and maintained by MyRacePass.com Marketing & PR Services.Sam already has two wins this year aboard his AGCOR Steel / Coltman Farms Racing No. 16 Grow Pediatric Therapy / J&R Excavating / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model and finished fifth in the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals points.Meanwhile, in limited starts his brother J.T. Seawright has one win to his credit.

Sam Seawright was most recently in action over the Fourth of July weekend as he entered a doubleheader with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Super Late Models in Georgia and Tennessee.

On Saturday, July 1 the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series contingent squared off against the ULTIMATE Late Model Series at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway. While Sam got buried early in the night in prelim action, he was able to charge from fifth-to-second in his B-Main to lock into the 20th-starting spot for the feature. After getting collected in a melee early in the $10,000-to-win finale, Sam headed pitside and was credited with a 28th-place finish.

Sunday evening, July 2 found the action shifting north to Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, Tenn.). Sam hit the ground running with fast time in his group followed by a heat race win. Advancing to the redraw, Seawright was awarded with the fourth-starting spot for the feature.

Sam charged to the lead early in the feature and looked to be on his way to victory before the hood blew back on the rock guard with just three laps remaining, forcing him to relinquish the lead and retire from the race. He was scored with a disappointing 19th-place finish in the final rundown.

Full weekend results are available at www.HTFseries.com.

Sam now prepares for a quartet of Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals events in the Southeast. Action opens on Tuesday at I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.) with a $7,553-to-win program before moving south to Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Thursday for a $7,544-to-win event. From there East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, Ala.) hosts a $7,553-to-win program on Friday, and then Swainsboro (Ga.) Raceway welcomes the tour on Sunday evening for a $10,053-to-win race.For more information on the events, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Seawright Racing would like to thank theirf marketing partners, which include AGCOR Steel, First Bank of Alabama, J&R Lumber Supply Construction, Coltman Farms Racing, Grow Pediatric Therapy, Houston Project, Farm Systems Inc., J&R Excavating, Elite Excavation Inc., ML Performance, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, and MyRacePass Marketing & PR Services.For the latest team information please visit www.SeawrightRacing.com .

