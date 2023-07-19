Starks Facing Trio of Races at Skagit Speedway and Grays Harbor Raceway This Weekend

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – PUYALLUP, Wash. (July 18, 2023) – Trey Starks is eyeing a three-race weekend in his home state of Washington.

The action begins on Friday with the first of back-to-back nights at Skagit Speedway in Alger, where Starks will compete in a 360ci winged sprint car. The following night features 410ci winged sprint car action.

“We’ve had the last couple of weekends off so we’re excited to get back racing with three nights this weekend,” he said. “We’ve been pretty good in the 410 all year and have contended for a couple of wins in the 360. We’re still looking for that first 360 win of the year so hopefully we can earn that this weekend.”

Starks enters the weekend leading the 410 championship standings at Skagit Speedway, where he’s won each of the four weekly program races. He recently dropped from the lead to ninth in the 360 standings after missing the most recent race for a friend’s wedding.

This weekend wraps up on Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma. Starks recorded a runner-up result during his lone visit to the track this season.

“We were really good there a few weeks ago so I’m looking forward to returning,” he said. “I think there will be a good car count all weekend at both tracks with some guys from California and Oregon racing with us. That always makes it extra exciting so hopefully we will unload a fast race car each night and can battle for wins.”

SEASON STATS –

15 races, 4 wins, 10 top fives, 11 top 10s, 14 top 15s, 14 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash., and Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash.

MEDIA LINKS –

