HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsStarks Facing Trio of Races at Skagit Speedway and Grays Harbor Raceway...

Starks Facing Trio of Races at Skagit Speedway and Grays Harbor Raceway This Weekend

Sprint Car & Midget News

Published on

By jdearing
Trey Starks
Trey Starks
- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – PUYALLUP, Wash. (July 18, 2023) – Trey Starks is eyeing a three-race weekend in his home state of Washington.

The action begins on Friday with the first of back-to-back nights at Skagit Speedway in Alger, where Starks will compete in a 360ci winged sprint car. The following night features 410ci winged sprint car action.

“We’ve had the last couple of weekends off so we’re excited to get back racing with three nights this weekend,” he said. “We’ve been pretty good in the 410 all year and have contended for a couple of wins in the 360. We’re still looking for that first 360 win of the year so hopefully we can earn that this weekend.”

 

Starks enters the weekend leading the 410 championship standings at Skagit Speedway, where he’s won each of the four weekly program races. He recently dropped from the lead to ninth in the 360 standings after missing the most recent race for a friend’s wedding.

This weekend wraps up on Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma. Starks recorded a runner-up result during his lone visit to the track this season.

“We were really good there a few weeks ago so I’m looking forward to returning,” he said. “I think there will be a good car count all weekend at both tracks with some guys from California and Oregon racing with us. That always makes it extra exciting so hopefully we will unload a fast race car each night and can battle for wins.”

SEASON STATS –

15 races, 4 wins, 10 top fives, 11 top 10s, 14 top 15s, 14 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash., and Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Millwood Goes Flag-To-Flag in CRUSA Senoia Raceway Victory

Three-Race Week on the DocketKINGSTON, Ga. (07/17/23) – Tyler Millwood picked...
Charleston Speedway

Charleston Speedway Results – 7/15/23

35 entries DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS Leaf Tree Service 38 Special A Feature 1 (38...
Eldora Speedway

Brad Sweet & Rico Abreu take Eldora Million prelim wins!

Eldora Speedway July 12th, 2023 Group A – Qualifying 1. 1s-Logan Schuchart, 12.908; 2....
Brownstown Speedway

Rain Postpones Saturday’s Hoosier Dirt Classic at Brownstown Speedway

BROWNSTOWN, IN – July 15, 2023 – With persistent morning rain in...
Dirt Late Model News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Oakshade Raceway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/15/23

Sprint Car & Midget News

Hagar Posts 11 th Feature Triumph During 13 th Start of Sprint Car Season

Inside Line Promotions - WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (July 18, 2023) -...
Dirt Late Model News

Jimmy Owens and Koehler Motorsports Visit Beckley Motorsports Park Victory Lane

Teams Continues Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Pursuit this WeekMount Airy, N.C....
Dirt Late Model News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Wayne County Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/16/23

RELATED ARTICLES

Sprint Car & Midget News

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Garner Top Fives During Brad Doty Classic, Eldora Million and Kings Royal

Inside Line Promotions - ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 18, 2023) - David Gravel led Big...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Dominic Scelzi Delivers Two Top Fives During Howard Kaeding Classic

Inside Line Promotions - WATSONVILLE, Calif. (July 18, 2023) - Dominic Scelzi posted a...
Sprint Car & Midget News

26 Entries, 100 Laps on the Banks! USAC Silver Crown Takes on Winchester Thursday

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Winchester, Indiana (July 17, 2023)………Twenty-six USAC Silver Crown cars...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Long-Awaited Return to BAPS, Williams Grove’s Summer Nationals Reignite World of Outlaws v.s. PA Posse Battle

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Long-Awaited Return to BAPS, Williams Grove’s Summer Nationals Reignite World...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Hagar Posts 11 th Feature Triumph During 13 th Start of Sprint Car Season

Inside Line Promotions - WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (July 18, 2023) - Traffic made for...
©