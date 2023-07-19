Tribute to Ed Dixon this Saturday, July 22nd at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

- Advertisement -

Pevely, MO – This Saturday, July 22nd, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will pay homage to one of the greatest late model racers from the St. Louis area with the running of the Tribute to Ed Dixon race with the MARS Series Super Late Models paying $5,000 to the winner. With other incentive prize money raised by his son Daniel Dixon, the feature event for the Late Models will also pay an extra $50 per lap for the race leader during the feature.

Ed Dixon won over 600 career feature races and was a three time UMP National Champion and finished runner up another five times in the UMP National Championship points. Dixon was a multi-time track champion at not only Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, but also won track championships at numerous other tracks in the St. Louis area including Godfrey Speedway, Belle-Clair Speedway, St. Charles Speedway, Tri-City Speedway and Lake Hill Speedway.

Ed Dixon passed away in October 2022 from cancer.

The MARS Series Modifieds will also be in competition for $2,000 to win, $250 to start. The DIRTcar Pro Modifeds, AARA Sportsman & AARA Pro 4 Stocks are also racing.

Pits open at 4pm, grandstands open at 5pm with hotlaps at 6:15pm. Grandstand admission is $30 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. Pit admission is $40 with kids 6-12 years old pit passes for $20. Kids 5 years old and younger are free in the pits.

Ed Dixon’s grandson Eli will kick off the racing program as he will sing the National Anthem during pre-race ceremonies.

Some of the great sponsors for this event include Bloomsdale Excavating, High Caliber Graphics, Dan Althoff Trucking, Millard Family Chapels, Allen Automotive, Anything Automotive & Truck, The Traveling Circus, Passiglia’s Quality Lawn Care, Big Nasty Motorsports, Impressive Race Cars, Creative Touch Paint & Design, Wheelchairs & Walkers Racing and Tiffany Motorsports.