Thornton Jr. and Olivier Top Night 2 of Silver Dollar Nationals Presented by MyRacePass During Heiman Fire Equipment Night at Huset’s Speedway

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (July 20, 2023) – Ricky Thornton Jr. and Zach Olivier powered to feature triumphs on Thursday at Huset’s Speedway, which hosted Heiman Fire Equipment Night during the second round of the Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass.

Thornton Jr. led the final 32 laps of the Go 50 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event, earning his 13 th series victory of the season to increase his lead in the championship standings.

“Man, it was wild there,” he said. “I was really good right through the middle in (turns) one and two. It wasn’t clean, but there was just enough traction where you could get through it.

“Hopefully we can be this good here come Saturday and see how we go.”

Jonathan Davenport paced the field for the first third of the 50-lap feature, which went non-stop. Thornton Jr., who started sixth, passed Bobby Pierce for the second position on Lap 16. Two laps later, he powered by Davenport, who had moved to the top groove, exiting turn two. However, Davenport hustled around the cushion to narrowly reclaim the top spot at the flagstand. The next lap was the charm for Thornton Jr., who took the lead for good and held on for the remainder of the race.

Pierce maneuvered by Davenport for second place on Lap 32.

“I knew I got pretty slow around there through (turns) one and two around the bottom,” he said. “(Thornton Jr.) got that middle going there. After that I knew it’d be pretty hard to pass him back. (It) was a fun race though. Being the first time here these guys got a race up on me. We kinda got a notebook now. Heading into the big show tomorrow and Saturday we’ll see what we can do.”

Davenport rounded out the podium.

“I just was too tight there and was having to get too bent,” he said. “I gave my guys a little bit of body work to do. Ricky was a little better and he could move around. I heard Bobby on the inside of me and I didn’t want to chop him and wreck both of us getting into turn one.”

Chad Simpson ended fourth and Tim McCreadie was fifth.

Davenport and Thornton Jr. each set quick time in their qualifying groups. Davenport, Simpson, Pierce and Brandon Overton captured heat race wins. The B Mains were won by Hudson O’Neal and Mike Marlar.

Olivier earned his second Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks victory of the season at Huset’s Speedway to add to his advantage in the track’s championship standings.

Olivier built a sizeable lead of more than two and a half seconds when a caution on the last lap set up a green-white-checkered finish. Olivier was smooth in the final two laps to win by 1.582 seconds.

J.J. Zebell passed Cory Yeigh on the late restart to garner a second-place result. Tim Dann placed fourth and Tracy Halouska was fifth.

Olivier set quick time during qualifying before Yeigh, Halouska and Zebell posted heat race wins.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will take part in Friday’s Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass action, which also includes the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series.

The gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m.

Event tickets can be purchased online athttps://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

SILVER DOLLAR NATIONALS PRESENTED BY MYRACEPASS NIGHT 2 RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (July 20, 2023) –

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

A-Main | Go 50 (50 Laps): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr (6); 2. 32-Bobby Pierce (2); 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport (1); 4. 25-Chad Simpson (3); 5. 39-Tim McCreadie (8); 6. B5-Brandon Sheppard (12); 7. 58-Garrett Alberson (7); 8. 18D-Daulton Wilson (10); 9. 76-Brandon Overton (4); 10. 40B-Kyle Bronson (5); 11. 46-Earl Pearson Jr (9); 12. 1T-Tyler Erb (16); 13. 7-Ross Robinson (14); 14. 1H-Hudson O’Neal (17); 15. 11-Spencer Hughes (11); 16. 14M-Morgan Bagley (13); 17. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck (15); 18. 99-Devin Moran (23); 19. 66C-Matt Cosner (19); 20. 111B-Max Blair (24); 21. 16-Tyler Bruening (25); 22. 157-Mike Marlar (18); 23. 28-Dennis Erb Jr (22); 24. 18-Chase Junghans (20); 25. 199-Jesse Sobbing (21).

FAST Shafts B Main 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1H-Hudson O’Neal (4); 2. 66C-Matt Cosner (1); 3. 199-Jesse Sobbing (3); 4. 49T-Jake Timm (2); 5. 53-Andrew Kosiski (5); 6. 24-Bill Leighton (6); 7. 14J-Jake Neal (8); 8. 07-Ben Sukup (7); 9. 10W-Junior Coover (9); 10. 99-Devin Moran (10).

UNOH B Main 2 (10 Laps): 1. 157-Mike Marlar (2); 2. 18-Chase Junghans (1); 3. 28-Dennis Erb Jr (3); 4. 25C-Shane Clanton (5); 5. 8-Dillon McCowan (4); 6. 111B-Max Blair (7); 7. 16-Tyler Bruening (9); 8. 76B-Blair Nothdurft (6); 9. 99B-Boom Briggs (10); 10. 04-Tad Pospisil (8).

Penske Shocks Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport (1); 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson (3); 3. 46-Earl Pearson Jr (2); 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley (7); 5. 66C-Matt Cosner (4); 6. 199-Jesse Sobbing (6); 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski (8); 8. 07-Ben Sukup (5); 9. 10W-Junior Coover (9).

Summit Racing Equipment Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Chad Simpson (1); 2. 58-Garrett Alberson (3); 3. 11-Spencer Hughes (5); 4. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck (4); 5. 49T-Jake Timm (6); 6. 1H-Hudson O’Neal (9); 7. 24-Bill Leighton (7); 8. 14J-Jake Neal (8); 9. 99-Devin Moran (2).

Simpson Race Products Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce (3); 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr (1); 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson (2); 4. 7-Ross Robinson (4); 5. 18-Chase Junghans (7); 6. 28-Dennis Erb Jr (6); 7. 25C-Shane Clanton (5); 8. 111B-Max Blair (9); 9. 16-Tyler Bruening (8).

AP1 Insurance Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Brandon Overton (1); 2. 39-Tim McCreadie (4); 3. B5-Brandon Sheppard (5); 4. 1T-Tyler Erb (2); 5. 157-Mike Marlar (6); 6. 8-Dillon McCowan (3); 7. 76B-Blair Nothdurft (7); 8. 04-Tad Pospisil (8); 9. 99B-Boom Briggs (9).

Qualifying – GROUP A: 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:12.905 (9); 2. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:13.140 (2); 3. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:13.146 (10); 4. 99-Devin Moran, 00:13.219 (13); 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 00:13.237 (6); 6. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:13.290 (5); 7. 66C-Matt Cosner, 00:13.337 (4); 8. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck, 00:13.350 (15); 9. 07-Ben Sukup, 00:13.369 (1); 10. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:13.375 (14); 11. 199-Jesse Sobbing, 00:13.384 (16); 12. 49T-Jake Timm, 00:13.385 (7); 13. 14M-Morgan Bagley, 00:13.450 (8); 14. 24-Bill Leighton, 00:13.665 (17); 15. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 00:13.724 (12); 16. 14J-Jake Neal, 00:13.746 (18); 17. 10W-Junior Coover, 00:14.518 (11); 18. 1H-Hudson O’Neal, 00:59.999 (3).

Qualifying – GROUP B: 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:13.046 (11); 2. 76-Brandon Overton, 00:13.144 (6); 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:13.288 (2); 4. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:13.289 (5); 5. 32-Bobby Pierce, 00:13.300 (14); 6. 8-Dillon McCowan, 00:13.310 (3); 7. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:13.323 (16); 8. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:13.412 (18); 9. 25C-Shane Clanton, 00:13.419 (12); 10. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 00:13.441 (7); 11. 28-Dennis Erb Jr, 00:13.486 (1); 12. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:13.491 (8); 13. 18-Chase Junghans, 00:13.502 (10); 14. 76B-Blair Nothdurft, 00:13.676 (4); 15. 16-Tyler Bruening, 00:13.686 (17); 16. 04-Tad Pospisil, 00:13.695 (13); 17. 111B-Max Blair, 00:13.767 (9); 18. 99B-Boom Briggs, 00:13.840 (15).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 71-Zach Olivier (4); 2. 29Z-JJ Zebell (2); 3. 64-Cory Yeigh (8); 4. 40-Tim Dann (3); 5. 86-Tracy Halouska (6); 6. 12-Mike Chaney (1); 7. 3-Matt Steuerwald (5); 8. 98-Dan Jensen (7); 9. 34K-Colby Klaassen (10); 10. 21T-Trevor Tesch (13); 11. 41M-Marty Grilley (12); 12. 33-Garet Deboer (16); 13. 15-Brandon Ferguson (20); 14. 51-Billy Prouty (11); 15. 9-Kyle DeBoer (15); 16. 21-Ron Howe (19); 17. 20X-Derrick Nordstrom (14); 18. 211-Tyler Zebell (17); 19. 3M-Brett Martin (21); 20. (DNF) 55-John Hoing (9); 21. (DNF) 27-Lee Kuchta (18); 22. (DNS) 14J-Jayke Glanzer.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (3); 2. 12-Mike Chaney (2); 3. 71-Zach Olivier (4); 4. 34K-Colby Klaassen (5); 5. 21T-Trevor Tesch (7); 6. 33-Garet Deboer (6); 7. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (1); 8. (DNF) 3M-Brett Martin (8).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Tracy Halouska (2); 2. 55-John Hoing (1); 3. 40-Tim Dann (4); 4. 51-Billy Prouty (5); 5. 20X-Derrick Nordstrom (6); 6. 211-Tyler Zebell (8); 7. 21-Ron Howe (3); 8. (DNS) 14J-Jayke Glanzer.

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (4); 2. 98-Dan Jensen (2); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (3); 4. 41M-Marty Grilley (6); 5. 9-Kyle DeBoer (5); 6. 27-Lee Kuchta (1).

Nordstroms Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 71-Zach Olivier, 00:15.435 (3); 2. 40-Tim Dann, 00:15.469 (2); 3. 29Z-JJ Zebell, 00:15.572 (5); 4. 64-Cory Yeigh, 00:15.668 (12); 5. 21-Ron Howe, 00:15.737 (19); 6. 3-Matt Steuerwald, 00:15.771 (18); 7. 12-Mike Chaney, 00:15.805 (9); 8. 86-Tracy Halouska, 00:15.815 (8); 9. 98-Dan Jensen, 00:15.875 (10); 10. 15-Brandon Ferguson, 00:15.919 (7); 11. 55-John Hoing, 00:15.978 (13); 12. 27-Lee Kuchta, 00:16.002 (14); 13. 34K-Colby Klaassen, 00:16.003 (6); 14. 51-Billy Prouty, 00:16.019 (1); 15. 9-Kyle DeBoer, 00:16.128 (21); 16. 33-Garet Deboer, 00:16.134 (17); 17. 20X-Derrick Nordstrom, 00:16.228 (11); 18. 41M-Marty Grilley, 00:16.248 (4); 19. 21T-Trevor Tesch, 00:16.836 (20); 20. 14J-Jayke Glanzer, 00:16.836 (22); 21. 3M-Brett Martin, 00:16.836 (16); 22. 211-Tyler Zebell, 00:16.836 (15).

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Chase Randall – 2(May 21 and June 4); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (June 18); Riley Goodno – 1(June 11); David Gravel – 1 (June 24); Kasey Kahne – 1(May 28); Kyle Larson – 1 (June 21); James McFadden – 1 (June 22); Logan Schuchart – 1 (June 23); Christopher Thram – 1 (July 9); Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29); and Dusty Zomer – 1 (July 16)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

J.J. Zebell – 3(May 28, June 18 and July 9); Zach Olivier – 2(May 21 and July 20); Tim Dann – 1 (July 16); Tracy Halouska– 1(June 11); andJohn Hoing – 1(June 4)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dillon Bickett – 1(July 9);Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21); Dan Carsrud – 1 (July 16); Dalton Domagala – 1 (June 18); John Lambertz – 1 (June 11); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); Jay Russell – 1 (May 28); and Blaine Stegenga – 1 (June 4)

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday for the Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series (on Friday); and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series ($53,000 to win) and the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series (on Saturday)

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP , contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.

*PHOTOS BY TYLAN PORATH PHOTOGRAPHY*