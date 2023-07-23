Jade Avedisian Victorious at Southern Illinois Raceway with POWRi National Midget League/Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (7/22/23) Jade Avedisian would learn from the previous night’s late-race lessons to earn the return victory at Southern Illinois Raceway on Saturday Night with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, capturing her third career league victory in a thrilling thirty-lap feature.

Early on-track competition with twenty-five solid entries in the POWRi National Midget League running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series would see Zach Daum start the action off with a quick qualifying time of 10.536-second lap as Corbin Rueschenberg, Andrew Felker, and Chase McDermand each would earn heat racing wins as Cannon McIntosh would earn the semi-feature victory.

Setting the feature field would find high-point qualifier Kyle Jones roll an invert of zero during Intermission to set the front row of Jones and Andrew Felker. Competing for the prized position as the green flag flew would see Kyle Jones gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap over Taylor Reimer, Andrew Felker, Jade Avedisian, and Corbin Rueschenberg all racing inside the top five.

Hitting the halfway point of the feature caution free with Kyle Jones showing the fastest way around Southern Illinois Raceway while dealing with lap traffic, Taylor Reimer and Jade Avedisian would exchange sliders and spots for the runner-up placement as previous nights winner Zach Daum started to make his moves toward the front with Corbin Rueschenberg, Cannon McIntosh, Chase McDermand, Andrew Felker, Daniel Whitley, and Cooper Williams rounding out the running top-ten.

Late race dramatics would appear with less than ten laps remaining as the field would be bunched for a restart with eight laps remaining as Jade Avedisian would use a huge head of steam around the top side to overtake for the lead with Zach Daum following to the second spot.

Holding steady for the final eight laps, Jade Avedisian would emerge victorious in the thirty-lap feature event to earn her second feature win of 2023 with the POWRi National Midget League as Zach Daum would finish runner-up.

“Last night I couldn’t sleep after what happened, I knew he wasn’t going to the top on the restart, and I can’t thank everyone who helps with this team,” said Jade Avedisian in the Southern Illinois victory lane celebrations. Adding, “We’re going home all smiles tonight”.

Staying close for the full feature would see Taylor Reimer finalize the podium finishers with the one-time leader of twenty-two laps Kyle Jones finishing fourth as Cannon McIntosh hard-charged his way past ten other competitors to round out the POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at Southern Illinois Raceway running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

POWRi National Midget League | Southern Illinois Raceway | 7/22/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Time: 7U-Zach Daum(10.536)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 26-Corbin Rueschenberg

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 11A-Andrew Felker

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 16-Kyle Jones

Super Clean Hard Charger: 08-Cannon McIntosh(+10)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 71-Jade Avedisian

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 71-Jade Avedisian[4]; 2. 7U-Zach Daum[11]; 3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 4. 16-Kyle Jones[1]; 5. 08-Cannon McIntosh[15]; 6. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 7. 40-Chase McDermand[6]; 8. 58-Daniel Whitley[7]; 9. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]; 10. 97-Gavin Miller[13]; 11. 21K-Karter Sarff[16]; 12. 97K-Cooper Williams[9]; 13. 1K-Brayton Lynch[12]; 14. 56-Mitchell Davis[20]; 15. 31K-Jaxton Wiggs[14]; 16. 26-Chance Crum[17]; 17. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[8]; 18. 44-Branigan Roark[10]; 19. 17B-Austin Barnhill[18]; 20. 08K-Brody Wake[19].

Last Chance Showdown (10 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[11]; 3. 56-Mitchell Davis[5]; 4. 32-Trey Marcham[10]; 5. 26-Chance Crum[1]; 6. 17B-Austin Barnhill[3]; 7. 7-Cody Beard[7]; 8. 59-Laci Ferno[8]; 9. 08K-Brody Wake[6]; 10. 55-Chuck Walker[9]; 11. 99K-Robert Carson[4].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[2]; 4. 1K-Brayton Lynch[5]; 5. 7U-Zach Daum[4]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 7. 56-Mitchell Davis[7]; 8. 32-Trey Marcham[9]; 9. 21K-Karter Sarff[8].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]; 2. 16-Kyle Jones[4]; 3. 58-Daniel Whitley[3]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller[1]; 5. 31K-Jaxton Wiggs[5]; 6. 17B-Austin Barnhill[7]; 7. 08K-Brody Wake[8]; 8. 59-Laci Ferno[6].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian[3]; 3. 44-Branigan Roark[2]; 4. 97K-Cooper Williams[4]; 5. 26-Chance Crum[5]; 6. 99K-Robert Carson[6]; 7. 7-Cody Beard[8]; 8. 55-Chuck Walker[7].

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:10.536[5]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:10.571[1]; 3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:10.673[9]; 4. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:10.703[7]; 5. 1K-Brayton Lynch, 00:10.749[4]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.796[6]; 7. 56-Mitchell Davis, 00:10.912[3]; 8. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:10.933[2]; 9. 32-Trey Marcham, 00:11.044[8].

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 16-Kyle Jones, 00:10.597[3]; 2. 58-Daniel Whitley, 00:10.605[1]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:10.616[4]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:10.771[8]; 5. 31K-Jaxton Wiggs, 00:10.802[2]; 6. 59-Laci Ferno, 00:11.026[7]; 7. 17B-Austin Barnhill, 00:11.276[5]; 8. 08K-Brody Wake, 00:11.345[6].

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 97K-Cooper Williams, 00:10.831[2]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:10.852[4]; 3. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:10.929[1]; 4. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:11.090[7]; 5. 26-Chance Crum, 00:11.160[6]; 6. 99K-Robert Carson, 00:11.370[8]; 7. 55-Chuck Walker, 00:11.396[3]; 8. 7-Cody Beard, 00:11.476[5].

Hot Laps 1: 1. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:09.719[1]; 2. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:09.859[5]; 3. 32-Trey Marcham, 00:09.872[8]; 4. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:09.873[7]; 5. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:09.951[2]; 6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:10.103[9]; 7. 56-Mitchell Davis, 00:10.105[3]; 8. (DNS) 1K-Brayton Lynch, 00:10.392; 9. (DNS) 08-Cannon McIntosh.

Hot Laps 2: 1. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:09.933[8]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:10.067[4]; 3. 08K-Brody Wake, 00:10.069[6]; 4. 16-Kyle Jones, 00:10.237[3]; 5. 58-Daniel Whitley, 00:10.254[1]; 6. 59-Laci Ferno, 00:10.395[7]; 7. 17B-Austin Barnhill, 00:10.407[5]; 8. (DNS) 31K-Jaxton Wiggs, 00:10.407.

Hot Laps 3: 1. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:09.812[4]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:10.216[7]; 3. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:10.268[1]; 4. 31K-Jaxton Wiggs, 00:10.325; 5. 97K-Cooper Williams, 00:10.388[2]; 6. 99K-Robert Carson, 00:10.554[8]; 7. 55-Chuck Walker, 00:10.680[3]; 8. 26-Chance Crum, 00:10.781[6]; 9. 7-Cody Beard, 00:10.810[5].

Next up the POWRi National Midget League and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series will continue their competitive stretch of action by visiting Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely Missouri on August 4-5 for the annual Ironman 55 events | Catch every lap LIVE available on www.DIRTVision.com

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com , or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.