Peoria Speedway Results - 7/22/23

Peoria Speedway Results – 7/22/23

IllinoisPeoria Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.		 40
2
2
 Rich Bell (21RB)
Sheffield, Il.		 38
3
8
 Colby Sheppard (27C)
Williamsville, Il.		 37
4
6
 Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
4
 Dustin Schram (92)
East Moline, Il.		 35
6
11
 Blake Damery (10B)
Macon, Il.		 34
7
5
 Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.		 33
8
3
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 32
9
12
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 31
10
10
 John Clark (17)
Mackinaw, Il.		 30
11
7
 Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.		 29
12
9
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.		 28

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 40
2
3
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.		 38
3
5
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
6
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
4
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
9
 Jason Wagner (99)
East Peoria, Il.		 34
7
7
 Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
10
 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.		 32
9
8
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 31
10
1
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 30

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
1
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 38
3
6
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 37
4
2
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 36
5
18
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
9
 William Bahnfleth (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
12
 Jared Kelly (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 33
8
11
 Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.		 32
9
5
 Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.		 31
10
3
 Will Heitman (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 30
11
19
 Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 29
12
10
 Leland Nimrick(r) (91) 28
13
7
 Caleb Siegel (3R)
Peoria, Il.		 27
14
14
 Brooke Wagner (12B) 26
15
15
 Hunter Grampp (155)
Pekin, Il.		 25
16
13
 Buddy Randle (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 24
17
16
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 23
18
8
 Austin Simpson (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 22
19
17
 Ryan Elshoff(r) (22)
Towanda, Il.		 21

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
2
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
5
 Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
1
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 36
5
4
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
7
 Cole Williams(r) (31)
Princeton, Il.		 34
7
9
 Ethin Brown (14B) 33
8
12
 Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.		 32
9
6
 Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.		 31
10
10
 Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.		 30
11
13
 Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.		 29
DNS
8
 Kenny Butterfield (24)
Kingston Mines, Il.		 0
DNS
11
 Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Hudson Dick (22) 40
2
4
 Kendyl Faw (89) 38
3
6
 Gregory Doerr (26D) 37
4
3
 Gavyn Parmele (75) 36
5
2
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 35
6
7
 Blake Crebo (24) 34
7
8
 Mason Bruley (10-4) 33
8
9
 Isaac Flora (84) 32
9
5
 Liam Gray (99G) 31

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Barry Sauder (289)
Creve Couer, Il.		 40
2
3
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 38
3
2
 Braiden Keller (K67Jr)
West Lebanon, In.		 37
4
4
 Kyle Anderson (41)
Crown Point, In.		 36
5
5
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 35
6
6
 Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.		 34
7
7
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 33
8
8
 Alan Cottom (M2)
Galesburg, Il.		 32
9
9
 Tom Davidson (35)
Springfield, Il.		 31
DNS
10
 Eric Legner (27)
Channohon, Il.		 0
