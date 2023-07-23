Peoria Speedway Results – 7/22/23

- Advertisement -
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Rich Bell (21RB)
Sheffield, Il.
|38
|3
|
8
|Colby Sheppard (27C)
Williamsville, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Dustin Schram (92)
East Moline, Il.
|35
|6
|
11
|Blake Damery (10B)
Macon, Il.
|34
|7
|
5
|Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.
|33
|8
|
3
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|John Clark (17)
Mackinaw, Il.
|30
|11
|
7
|Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.
|29
|12
|
9
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.
|28
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|Jason Wagner (99)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|32
|9
|
8
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|31
|10
|
1
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|30
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
2
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|36
|5
|
18
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|William Bahnfleth (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
12
|Jared Kelly (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
5
|Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
3
|Will Heitman (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|30
|11
|
19
|Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|29
|12
|
10
|Leland Nimrick(r) (91)
|28
|13
|
7
|Caleb Siegel (3R)
Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
14
|Brooke Wagner (12B)
|26
|15
|
15
|Hunter Grampp (155)
Pekin, Il.
|25
|16
|
13
|Buddy Randle (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|24
|17
|
16
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|23
|18
|
8
|Austin Simpson (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|22
|19
|
17
|Ryan Elshoff(r) (22)
Towanda, Il.
|21
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Cole Williams(r) (31)
Princeton, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Ethin Brown (14B)
|33
|8
|
12
|Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.
|32
|9
|
6
|Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.
|30
|11
|
13
|Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.
|29
|DNS
|
8
|Kenny Butterfield (24)
Kingston Mines, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
11
|Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.
|0
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Hudson Dick (22)
|40
|2
|
4
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|38
|3
|
6
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|37
|4
|
3
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|36
|5
|
2
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|35
|6
|
7
|Blake Crebo (24)
|34
|7
|
8
|Mason Bruley (10-4)
|33
|8
|
9
|Isaac Flora (84)
|32
|9
|
5
|Liam Gray (99G)
|31
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Barry Sauder (289)
Creve Couer, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Braiden Keller (K67Jr)
West Lebanon, In.
|37
|4
|
4
|Kyle Anderson (41)
Crown Point, In.
|36
|5
|
5
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|33
|8
|
8
|Alan Cottom (M2)
Galesburg, Il.
|32
|9
|
9
|Tom Davidson (35)
Springfield, Il.
|31
|DNS
|
10
|Eric Legner (27)
Channohon, Il.
|0
