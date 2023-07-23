HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisRocky Ragusa's photos from Macon Speedway - 7/22/23 Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Macon Speedway – 7/22/23 IllinoisMacon Speedway Published on July 23, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Rocky Ragusa photo - Advertisement - 23 photos - Advertisement - Tagsmacon speedwayusa Search Recent articles Illinois Spoon River Speedway Results – 7/22/23 20 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 37L-Michael Ledford; 2.... Dirt Late Model News Jimmy Owens and Koehler Motorsports Visit Beckley Motorsports Park Victory Lane Teams Continues Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Pursuit this WeekMount Airy, N.C.... Dirt Late Model News Brandon Sheppard Collects Second Career Silver Dollar Nationals BRANDON, SD (July 22, 2023) – Brandon Sheppard held off challenges from... Dirt Late Model News Ashton Winger Defends Home Turf to Win Roscoe Smith Classic at Senoia Raceway (SENOIA, GEORGIA) Fresh off capturing a DIRTcar Summer Nationals Championship in the... Dirt Late Model News Tyler Millwood Goes Flag-To-Flag in CRUSA Senoia Raceway Victory Three-Race Week on the DocketKINGSTON, Ga. (07/17/23) – Tyler Millwood picked... Attica Raceway Park Jim DenHamer’s photos from Limaland Great Lakes Super Sprints – 7/21/23 Missouri Springfield Raceway Results – 7/22/23 20 entries POWRI MW MODZS B CLASS BY HAYDEN MACHINERY A Feature 1... Missouri Moberly Motorsports Park Results – 7/18/23 14 entries B MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. J2-Kris Jackson; 2.... RELATED ARTICLES All Star Sprint Series News Red Hill Raceway Results – 7/23/24 20 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. K9-Will Krup; 2. 1S-Brian Shaw;... Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway) Adams County Speedway Results – 7/23/24 11 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1-Robert Cottom; 2. 8-Sage Martin; 3.... Illinois Jade Avedisian Wins Second of Season at Southern Illinois Raceway JADE’S REVENGE: Avedisian Passes Jones Late to Win Second of Season at Southern Illinois MARION,... Highland Speedway Highland Speedway Results – 7/22/23 22 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 5-Owen Steinkoenig; 2. 0-Tim Hancock... Illinois Spoon River Speedway Results – 7/22/23 20 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 37L-Michael Ledford; 2. 05-Dave Wietholder; 3....