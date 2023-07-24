CCSDS Ready for Poplar Bluff and Batesville Motor Speedway Visits

- Advertisement -

Over $10,000 in First-Place Cash on the Line for Super Late Models



CONWAY, Ark. (07/24/23) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) is looking forward to returning to action for the first time in over a month this Friday and Saturday, July 28 – 29 with a pair of $5,000-to-win events in Missouri and Arkansas.



The slate includes a Friday trip to Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Motorsports Park and a Saturday visit to Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.).



With nine events in the books Kyle Beard continues to be the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man with a 45-point advantage over Billy Moyer Jr. for the lead. Hunter Rasdon is 53 points out of the lead in third with B.J. Robinson 70 markers out of the top spot in fourth, while Morgan Bagley rounds out the Top 5, just 72 points removed from the lead.



Brian Rickman, Jon Mitchell, Timothy Culp, Clayton Stuckey, Jarret Stuckey, Jamie Burford, Kylan garner, Jon Kirby, Chance Mann, and Cade Dillard round out the current Top 5 in the standings.



After hauler issues prevented Kylan Garner from attending the last series’ event, Jarret Stuckey has taken over the point’s lead in the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year battle with Jami Burford, Kylan Garner, Chance Mann, and Joe Sheddan in pursuit.



The weekend opens at Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park (Poplar Bluff, Mo.) on Friday, July 28 with a $5,000-to-win / $500-to-start CCSDS event. B-Mods, Factory Stocks, and Vintage Cars will share the spotlight. The series last visited the 3/8-mile oval in 2021 with Billy Moyer taking the win.

Pits open at 4 p.m. CT with grandstands opening at 6 p.m., hot laps at 7 p.m., and racing action at 7:30 p.m.



Grandstand admission (ages 13-and-up) is $20 with Veterans, Seniors & First Responders $15, while children (ages 12-and-under) are free with a paying adult. Pit admission is $35 (ages 13-and-up), kids (ages 6-12) $15 and children (ages 5-and-under) free with paying adult.



On Saturday, July 29 the action shifts southwest to Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) for the Hillbilly 40, which also posts a $5,000-to-win / $500-to-start purse for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, and Midwest Modifieds will also be in action. The CCSDS visited the facility in May during the Bad Boy 98 weekend with B.J. Robinson and Kyle Beard snaring victories.



Gates open at 5 p.m. CT with racing action at 7:30 p.m.



Grandstand tickets (ages 15-and-up) are $20 with kids (ages 14-and-under) free with a paying adult.



The event will serve as a final tune-up for Super Late Model racers in advance of the August 18-19 COMP Cams Topless 100.



For more information on the facilities, please visit www.PoplarBluffMotorsportsPark.net and www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .



The CCSDS tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

All Four Corners: Hoosier LM20, Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier LM30, Hoosier NLMT3.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.