Jimmy Owens Stretches Southern Nationals Series Point Lead with Tri-County Race Track Win

- Advertisement -

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Jimmy Owens, of Newport, Tennessee, extended his current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series point lead on Thursday night with a victory at Tri-County Race Track, but not by much, as the top four drivers in the tight series point battle occupied the first four spots in the final rundown of the 40-lap main event. Jimmy started off his evening by laying down the third quickest time in Group A during the qualifying session, which locked him into the inside of the third row for the start of the A-Main. The popular driver known as the “Newport Nightmare” then quickly moved up to the second position and hounded early race leader Donald McIntosh for the point.

Jimmy was then able to finally make the pass for the lead on lap seventeen and held off a hard charging Ricky Weiss to capture his second triumph of the year on the miniseries, along with the $7,553 first place prize money. Weiss, who earned Fast Time honors in qualifying and led the field to green from the pole position, made a late race charge to finish a mere 0.553 seconds behind Owens’ #20 ride. Donald McIntosh rounded out the podium in third after leading the first sixteen circuits of the contest. Carson Ferguson passed two competitors to land in the fourth finishing position, while Hall of Famer Dale McDowell occupied the final spot inside of the top five after starting eighth.

“You know the high side was there and it was just timing (Donald) McIntosh just right to be able to get by him because he kept sliding out,” said Owens in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane. “The corner entry was just so narrow getting in that it was just really hard to get by him. There was a lot of clean racing. We had a good time. I have to thank all of my great sponsors on this Koehler Motorsports machine!”

Jimmy Owens, who now has seven career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series wins on his illustrious resume, piloted a Koehler Motorsports #20 XR1 Rocket Chassis powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine. Sponsorship on his ride comes in part from Reece Monument Company, Ultimate Towing & Recovery, Tim Short Auto Group, Capital Waste, Five Star Metal Buildings, Boomtest Well Service, Red Line Oil, Goodridge Hose & Fittings, Sybesma Graphics, Midwest Sheet Metal, and Capital Electric TN.

With 28 entrants piled into the Tri-County Race Track pit area for round six of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing, it was Kenny Collins who “Smashed the Clock” in Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro hot laps with his quick time of 12.673 seconds. Later in the program, Ricky Weiss topped the field in FK Rod Ends qualifying with his fast lap of 12.216 seconds. With the top five qualifiers in Group A and B automatically locked into the 40-lap feature, David McCoy and Adam Yarbrough, who was piloting a second Billy Hicks Racing entry, won the pair of B-Mains. Ty Giles utilized a series provisional, while Chuck Southard received the final starting spot in the 22-car feature field by virtue of finishing sixth in the first B-Main.

Only three yellow flags slowed the action tonight at Tri-County Race Track – none of the serious variety. Chuck Southard stopped on the track on lap 9, while local hotshoe David Payne did the same on lap 14. Oregon invader Rob Mayea then drew the final caution flag on lap 15 when he was turned around backwards at the exit of turn two. A total of 13 competitors completed all forty circuits in the main event, while 14 cars were running at the finish.

The penultimate event of the 2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series tour will take place on Friday night, July 28 at North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, Georgia. A $10,053 winner’s check will be on the line in an event dubbed as the ‘Young Memorial.’ Randy Weaver (’11), William Thomas (’12), and Aaron Ridley (’13) have captured the three previous series contests at the northern Georgia facility. Additional information can be found online by pointing your web browser to www.northgeorgiaspeedway.net.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 6 Race Summary

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Tri-County Race Track – Brasstown, North Carolina

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

1. (5) Jimmy Owens $7,553

2. (1) Ricky Weiss $3,500

3. (2) Donald McIntosh $2,000

4. (6) Carson Ferguson $1,500

5. (8) Dale McDowell $1,200

6. (10) Payton Freeman $900

7. (7) Tyler Clem $700

8. (16) Joey Tanner $650

9. (4) Kenny Collins $600

10. (15) Will Roland $575

11. (13) Brenden Smith $550

12. (20) Mike Benedum $540

13. (14) Jordan Koehler $530

14. (11) David McCoy $520

15. (12) Adam Yarbrough $510

16. (21) Ty Giles $500

17. (3) Brent Dixon $500

18. (9) Jamie Oliver $500

19. (19) Rob Mayea $500

20. (17) Jensen Ford $500

21. (18) David Payne $500

22. (22) Chuck Southard $500

Entries: 28

Lap Leaders: Donald McIntosh (Laps 1-16), Jimmy Owens (Laps 17-40)

Cautions: 3 (Chuck Southard Stopped on Lap 9, David Payne Stopped on Lap 14, and Rob Mayea Turned Around Backwards on Lap 15)

Hot Laps:

Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award: Kenny Collins 12.673

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Ricky Weiss 12.216

Qualifying – Group A (Top Five Locked In): 1. 7-Ricky Weiss, 00:12.216[7]; 2. 1D-Brent Dixon, 00:12.447[9]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:12.486[10]; 4. 58-Tyler Clem, 00:12.555[11]; 5. 38-Jamie Oliver, 00:12.603[14]; 6. 187-David McCoy, 00:12.669[5]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 00:12.737[12]; 8. 19-Gavin Cowan, 00:12.807[8]; 9. 83-Jensen Ford, 00:12.928[13]; 10. 22-Will Roland, 00:12.977[2]; 11. 108-Chuck Southard, 00:13.023[4]; 12. 37-Rob Mayea, 00:13.120[1]; 13. 88-Ricky Smith, 00:13.328[6]; 14. 156-Andy Standridge, 00:13.772[3]

Qualifying – Group B (Top Five Locked In): 1. 79-Donald McIntosh, 00:12.344[8]; 2. 1C-Kenny Collins, 00:12.433[4]; 3. 93-Carson Ferguson, 00:12.441[5]; 4. 17M-Dale McDowell, 00:12.511[2]; 5. F1-Payton Freeman, 00:12.536[9]; 6. 79Y-Adam Yarbrough, 00:12.544[7]; 7. 8-David Payne, 00:12.568[3]; 8. 114-Jordan Koehler, 00:12.830[11]; 9. 25-Mike Benedum, 00:12.843[13]; 10. 46-Joey Tanner, 00:12.881[10]; 11. 10-Ty Giles, 00:12.967[1]; 12. 00-Shawn Chastain, 00:13.041[12]; 13. 68-Kip Cochran, 00:13.279[6]; 14. 3-Floyd Self, 00:13.777[14]

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #1 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. 187-David McCoy[1]; 2. 17SS-Brenden Smith[2]; 3. 22-Will Roland[5]; 4. 83-Jensen Ford[4]; 5. 37-Rob Mayea[7]; 6. 108-Chuck Southard[6]; 7. 88-Ricky Smith[8]; 8. 19-Gavin Cowan[3]; 9. 156-Andy Standridge[9]

American Racer South B-Main #2 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. 79Y-Adam Yarbrough[1]; 2. 114-Jordan Koehler[3]; 3. 46-Joey Tanner[5]; 4. 8-David Payne[2]; 5. 25-Mike Benedum[4]; 6. 00-Shawn Chastain[7]; 7. 10-Ty Giles[6]; 8. 68-Kip Cochran[8]; 9. 3-Floyd Self[9]

Series Provisionals: Ty Giles, Chuck Southard

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Jimmy Owens – 1190

2. Carson Ferguson – 1176

3. Donald McIntosh – 1170

4. Ricky Weiss – 1164

5. Mike Benedum [R] – 1078

6. Jordan Koehler [R] – 1070

7. Kenny Collins – 1067

8. Brenden Smith – 1052

9. Tyler Clem [R] – 1015

10. David McCoy – 959

11. Payton Freeman – 906

12. John Llewellyn [R] – 842

13. Will Roland – 756

14. Joey Tanner [R] – 702

15. Chris Ferguson – 580

* Each driver will drop their worst race after the finale at Tazewell Speedway

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 14 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | JIMMY OWENS

Sunday, July 16 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | DALE MCDOWELL

Wednesday, July 19 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | RAINED OUT

Thursday, July 20 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | ASHTON WINGER

Friday, July 21 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | PPD TO 8/18

Saturday, July 22 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | ZACK MITCHELL

Sunday, July 23 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | RAINED OUT

Tuesday, July 25 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | ZACK MITCHELL

Thursday, July 27 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | JIMMY OWENS

Friday, July 28 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 29 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, August 18 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $7,553 to win *

* Non-Points Race

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, JM Custom Laser, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Velocita-USA, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com