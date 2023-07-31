Hawkeye 50, USA Nationals Highlight Massive Four-Race Week for World of Outlaws Late Models

HomeDirt Late Model NewsHawkeye 50, USA Nationals Highlight Massive Four-Race Week for World of Outlaws...

Mike Marlar - Dennis Erb, Jr. -- Jacy Norgaard photo
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Hawkeye 50, USA Nationals Highlight Massive Four-Race Week for World of Outlaws Late ModelsThe Series stops at Boone Speedway (Aug. 1), and Cedar Lake Speedway (Aug. 3-5)

BOONE, IA (July 31, 2023) – Fresh off the heels of the Prairie Dirt Classic, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late models continue their Summer of Money with four races in five days.

The week starts with a return to Boone Speedway in Boone, IA, for the 50-lap, $15,000-to-win, Hawkeye 50 on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Then, the Series spends three days at the prestigious Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, WI, for the 36th annual USA Nationals. Drivers will battle in a new format in 2023, with three nights of points-paying races on tap for the first time.

READ MORE: USA Nationals to Feature New Format, Full Series Points Each Night

On Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday Aug. 4, competitors will wage war in 30-lap, $6,000-to-win Features. An “every lap matters” format will be used as drivers accumulate points over the first two nights. The 16 drivers with the most points after Friday’s Feature will line up in the first eight rows of the 100-lap, $50,000-to-win, USA Nationals finale on Saturday, Aug. 5.

For tickets to either of this week’s events, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision.

Here’s a look at the storylines entering this week’s action:

A Boone Variety: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models have raced four times at Boone Speedway in the last two seasons, and four drivers have reached Victory Lane.

In the three races that ran at the 1/3-mile oval in 2021, Cade Dillard and Shannon Babb split twin Features on the first night before Bobby Pierce earned his then-second career World of Outlaws win on night two.

Last season, Jonathan Davenport led every lap of the inaugural Hawkeye 50, holding off defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. for the win.

Smooth In Iowa: Along with his win at Boone in 2021, Pierce has already succeeded in Iowa this season. In the lone stop in the Hawkeye State in 2023, the Oakwood, IL driver earned a win at Mason City Motor Speedway.

Pierce enters Boone with five World of Outlaws Feature wins this season and a 68-point lead in the standings over Ryan Gustin after his runner-up finish in the Prairie Dirt Classic. The “Smooth Operator” has also been a master of consistency lately, finishing in the top five in eight of his last 10 races, and has three consecutive podiums.

However, that streak could be tested this weekend at Cedar Lake. Despite four top fives in the USA Nationals, Pierce hasn’t finished fifth or better since he did it three straight times from 2016-2018.

The Reaper Rises: Even though he lost points to Pierce in the battle for the championship at Fairbury, Gustin moved past Chris Madden to second in points after his third-place finish.

The Marshalltown, IA, driver returns to his home state this week but hasn’t finished in the top five in four starts. That’s also the case at Cedar Lake, where he’s failed to crack the top 10 in two starts at the 3/8-mile track.

A win for Gustin this weekend would be his fourth Series win of 2023 and sixth overall.

A Smokey Rebound: Madden dropped to third in the standings, 76 points behind Pierce after a 12th-place finish in the Prairie Dirt Classic.

However, the good news for the Gray Court, SC driver is that he’s going to two tracks this week where he’s had past success. In three starts at Boone, “Smokey” has finished fourth, sixth, and 19th. But at Cedar Lake, he’s already tasted victory.

Madden won the USA Nationals in 2019 and has three top fives in six starts, including a second to Jonathan Davenport last year.

He hopes to earn his third World of Outlaws win of 2023 this season—the previous two coming at Sharon Speedway, a track similar in size to Cedar Lake.

Superman Returns: The 36th annual USA Nationals means the return of Jonathan Davenport, the three-time and defending winner.

It’ll be the first time he’s raced with the Series since Talladega Short Track, where he finished fourth.

The Blairsville, GA driver enters the weekend with 11 victories, including a $129,000 payday in the Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora.

A win by Davenport on any of the three nights would be his 15th Series win, breaking a four-way tie between Davenport, Erb, Dale McDowell and Tim Fuller.

WHEN AND WHEREBoone Speedway (1/3-mile) in Boone, IA on Aug. 1Cedar Lake Speedway (3/8-mile) in New Richmond, WI on Aug. 3-5

ONLINEBoone Speedway: www.raceboone.comCedar Lake Speedway: www.cedarlakespeedway.com

TRACK RECORDSBoone Speedway: 14.577 by Billy Moyer on 4/30/21Cedar Lake Speedway: 12.972 by Jason Rauen on 6/17/11

FEATURE WINNERS: (13 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-5
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3
  3. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2
  4. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (32 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-11Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-11
  2. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-6Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-6
  3. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-5
  4. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4
  5. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-3Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-3
  6. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2Tanner English, Benton, KY-2Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-2
  7. Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (28 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3
  2. Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-2Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2
  3. Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1James Rice, Verona, KY-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

PODIUM FINISHES (19 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-11
  2. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7
  3. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-6
  4. Tanner English, Benton, KY-5Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5
  5. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-4
  6. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-3Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3
  7. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2
  8. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (13 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

  1. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3
  2. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2
  3. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

  1. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-4
  2. Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-3Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-3
  3. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2
  4. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (22 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-214
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-134
  3. Tanner English, Benton, KY-82
  4. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77
  5. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-72
  6. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-63
  7. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60
  8. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-54
  9. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-33
  10. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29
  11. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28
  12. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-25
  13. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-23
  14. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-18
  15. Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15
  16. Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14
  17. Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10
  18. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-6Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6
  19. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

  1. Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)
  2. Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2)
  3. Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1)
  4. Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1)
  5. Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1)
  6. Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton*
  7. Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1)
  8. Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard*
  9. Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1)
  10. Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1)
  11. Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1)
  12. Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2)
  13. Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2)
  14. Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2)
  15. Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1)
  16. Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1)
  17. Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce*
  18. Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1)
  19. Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3)
  20. Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4)
  21. Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1)
  22. Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3)
  23. Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5)
  24. Friday, July 14/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ Mike Marlar (2)
  25. Saturday, July 29/ Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ Ricky Thornton Jr. (1)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature

