Karter Sarff Celebrates at I-55 Raceway with POWRi League/Xtreme Midget Win

- Advertisement -

(8/4/23) Karter Sarff would show speed all night to earn a visit to victory lane at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely Missouri on Friday Night with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, in Night One of the Ironman Weekend to capture their third career league victory by leading nineteen laps in a thrilling twenty-five lap feature.

Early on-track competition with eager entries in the POWRi National Midget League running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series would see Corbin Rueschenberg start the action off with a quick group qualifying time of 12.644-second lap as Chase McDermand and Zach Daum each would earn heat racing wins.

Setting the feature field would find high-point qualifier Chase McDermand roll an invert of four to set the front row of Zach Daum and Taylor Reimer. Competing for the prized position as the green flag flew would see Zach Daum gaining the initial advantage on the opening laps over Taylor Reimer, Karter Sarff, Chase McDermand, and Jade Avedesian all racing inside the top five.

Overtaking for the lead on lap seven would see Karter Sarff shoot to the inside of Zach Daum off turn two as Taylor Reimer, Jade Avedisian, Chase Johnson, Cannon McIntosh, Corbin Rueschenberg, Cooper Williams, and Gavin Miller maintained momentum running inside the top ten.

Caution would wave with eight laps remaining to bunch the field back together behind the leading Karter Sarff as Zach Daum, Jade Avedesian, Taylor Reimer, and Chase Johnson pursued on the restart with the laps winding down at a rapid rate.

Intensifying the action, a late-race caution would rear with four laps remaining would witness Karter Sarff defending the front of the field for the remainder of the event to emerge victorious in the twenty-five-lap feature event to earn his second feature win of 2023 with the POWRi National Midget League as Zach Daum would finish runner-up.

“Last year we were really close, and really wanted this one,” said a celebratory Karter Sarff in the Pevely Missouri victory lane celebrations. Adding, “I really love a hammer down track like this and just can’t thank everyone enough for their help on this car”.

Staying close for the full feature would see Jade Avedisian finalize the podium finishers with Chase Johnson finishing fourth as Taylor Reimer rounded out the POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

POWRi National Midget League | I-55 Raceway | 8/4/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Time: 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg(12.644)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 7U-Zach Daum

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 40-Chase McDermand

Super Clean Hard Charger: 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold(+6)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 21K-Karter Sarff

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]; 2. 7U-Zach Daum[1]; 3. 71-Jade Avedisian[7]; 4. 31-Chase Johnson[8]; 5. 25K-Taylor Reimer[2]; 6. 97K-Cooper Williams[9]; 7. 26-Chance Crum[10]; 8. 08-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 9. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 10. 97-Gavin Miller[12]; 11. 44-Branigan Roark[14]; 12. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[18]; 13. 71E-Mariah Ede[13]; 14. 9-Xavier Doney[16]; 15. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 16. 56-Mitchell Davis[15]; 17. 77W-Joe Wirth[11]; 18. 31K-Jaxton Wiggs[17].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[2]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]; 3. 31-Chase Johnson[5]; 4. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 5. 97K-Cooper Williams[7]; 6. 77W-Joe Wirth[1]; 7. 44-Branigan Roark[9]; 8. 31K-Jaxton Wiggs[8]; 9. 9-Xavier Doney[6].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 3. 71-Jade Avedisian[2]; 4. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 5. 26-Chance Crum[6]; 6. 97-Gavin Miller[8]; 7. 71E-Mariah Ede[5]; 8. 56-Mitchell Davis[7]; 9. (DNS) 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold.

Qualifying 1: 1. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:12.644[9]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:12.703[7]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:12.752[5]; 4. 77W-Joe Wirth, 00:12.764[3]; 5. 31-Chase Johnson, 00:12.944[1]; 6. 9-Xavier Doney, 00:13.048[8]; 7. 97K-Cooper Williams, 00:13.061[6]; 8. 31K-Jaxton Wiggs, 00:13.372[2]; 9. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:13.778[4].

Qualifying 2: 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:12.734[5]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:12.777[4]; 3. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:12.812[1]; 4. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:12.883[7]; 5. 71E-Mariah Ede, 00:12.922[6]; 6. 26-Chance Crum, 00:13.116[9]; 7. 56-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.166[8]; 8. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.208[3]; 9. (DNS) 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:13.208.

Next up the POWRi National Midget League and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series will return in their competitive stretch of action by returning to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely Missouri on Saturday, August 5th for the final night of the Ironman 55 events | Catch every lap LIVE available on www.DIRTVision.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.