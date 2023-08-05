Parker Price-Miller Holds Them All Off to Win Night #2 at the 360 Nationals! 

- Advertisement -

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 4, 2023) – Kokomo, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller held off Brian Brown to conquer Night #2 of the 33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank. It was Parker’s first 360 win at Knoxville, and came aboard the family #9P. Brown ended up as the high point getter, and will start outside pole-sitter Aaron Reutzel for Saturday night’s 25-lap finale. Price-Miller, Garet Williamson, Zeb Wise and Terry McCarl completed the top five in Friday points (Saturday Lineups are below).

Price-Miller started outside row one in the 20-lap main event beside pole-sitter Wise. McCarl and Brown used good starts to move into second and third on the first lap. Brown squeaked between McCarl and the turn four wall to shoot into second to complete lap two before Alex Vande Voort spun to bring the first caution.

Brown used a slider in turn four to take a lead on lap three, but Price-Miller returned the favor in turn three on the following lap to retake the point. Wise worked his way by McCarl for third before Cam Martin flipped hard through turns three and four five laps in. He was uninjured. The next two tries at green were no better. Justin Sanders had trouble taking off on the first, with Harli White getting into the back of him.

Both went to the work area and had time to make repairs thanks to a red flag. Clint Garner flipped violently, collecting Kerry Madsen, Shane Golobic, who got upside down, and Carson McCarl. Both Madsen and McCarl made repairs and restarted at the tail, joining White. Sanders could not start. Price-Miller led Brown, Wise, Terry McCarl and Williamson back to green. Williamson moved into fourth on the restart, but McCarl would reclaim it.

Price-Miller kept a steady pace, with Brown closing in. On lap 17, Brown slid in front of the leader, but Price-Miller ducked back under and stormed to the win. Wise finished third, followed by Terry McCarl and Williamson. Hard-charger Davey Heskin, Ryan Giles, Anthony Macri, Daryn Pittman and Kasey Kahne rounded out the top ten. Sanders set quick time on the 54-car field, while Heskin, Brooke Tatnell, Price-Miller, Wise and Golobic won heats. Alex Hill won the C main and Sanders claimed the B.

“If anyone gets the award for restarts at Knoxville, it’s definitely the 21 car,” said Price-Miller in Victory Lane. “With him breathing down your throat, you can’t let up. I had the wing too far back at the beginning, and I started burying myself in the curb getting tight. I tried my best to get the wing back forward, which is hard to do under green. I can’t thank my guys enough.”

The companion Pro Sprints feature was rained out in staging. Matthew Stelzer set quick time, while Kade Higday and Toby Mosher won heats.

Join us Saturday, August 5 for the finale of the 33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Night #2 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 39M, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (8), 16.649; 2. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (12), 16.681; 3. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (6), 16.753; 4. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (2), 16.769; 5. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (21), 16.779; 6. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (30), 16.785; 7. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.787; 8. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (43), 16.816; 9. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (25), 16.823; 10. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (13), 16.836; 11. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (5), 16.840; 12. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (23), 16.878; 13. 9P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (14), 16.897; 14. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (26), 16.911; 15. 5, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (15), 16.933; 16. 9G, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (20), 16.933; 17. 21H, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (9), 16.970; 18. 7BC, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (18), 16.980; 19. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (16), 17.002; 20. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (37), 17.043; 21. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (24), 17.099; 22. 83JR, Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls, SD (3), 17.103; 23. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (34), 17.130; 24. 15, Ryan Turner, Dunnville, ONT, Can. (11), 17.132; 25. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (7), 17.138; 26. 9T, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (40), 17.159; 27. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (49), 17.183; 28. 1E, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (32), 17.207; 29. 35, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (54), 17.214; 30. 6A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (45), 17.214; 31. 98P, Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO (41), 17.227; 32. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (42), 17.227; 33. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (29), 17.237; 34. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (28), 17.250; 35. 4J, Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL (33), 17.332; 36. 87J, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (46), 17.342; 37. 11M, Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, ND (51), 17.343; 38. 35H, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (47), 17.389; 39. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (27), 17.413; 40. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Brandon, SD (36), 17.422; 41. 10, Landon Britt, Memphis, TN (10), 17.497; 42. 75AU, Tyler Blank, California, MO (50), 17.509; 43. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (38), 17.533; 44. 87X, Shone Evans, Scotland, ONT, Can. (22), 17.656; 45. 4CW, Chris Windom, Canton, IL (52), 17.675; 46. B29, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (35), 17.701; 47. 14M, Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (44), 17.809; 48. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (39), 18.073; 49. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (17), 18.374; 50. 938, Bradley Fezard, Bonnerdale, AR (53), 18.407 / 51. 4H, Cody Hansen, Nunda, SD (19), 18.779; 52. 17N, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (48), 19.025; 53. 5D, Grae Anderson, Des Moines, IA (31), NT; 54. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (4), NT

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:23.2: 1. Davey Heskin (2); 2. Kasey Kahne (1); 3. Garet Williamson (5); 4. Ryan Giles (3) / 5. Justin Sanders (6); 6. Sye Lynch (4); 7. Jace Park (8); 8. Miles Paulus (7) / 9. Landon Britt (9); 10. JJ Beaver (10)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:22.1: 1. Brooke Tatnell (1); 2. Brady Bacon (3); 3. Clint Garner (4); 4. Kerry Madsen (6) / 5. Joe Beaver (7); 6. Sam Henderson (2); 7. Tyler Blank (9); 8. Collin Moyle (5) / 9. Jordon Mallett (10); 10. Brendan Mullen (8);

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (4); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Carson McCarl (2); 4. Anthony Macri (3) / 5. Ian Madsen (1); 6. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 7. Zach Hampton (8); 8. Austin Miller (9) / 9. Aidan Zoutte (10); 10. Alex Hill (7)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:24.1: 1. Zeb Wise (4); 2. Skylar Prochaska (1); 3. Wayne Johnson (6); 4. Terry McCarl (5) / 5. Jake Bubak (8); 6. Christopher Thram (3); 7. Ryan Turner (2); 8. Matt Covington (7) / 9. Shone Evans (9); 10. Dan Henning (10)

Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:28.8: 1. Shane Golobic (3); 2. Alex Vande Voort (1); 3. Daryn Pittman (4); 4. Harli White (2) / 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7); 6. Cam Martin (5); 7. Dusty Zomer (8); 8. Sawyer Phillips (6) / 9. Bradley Fezard (9); DNS – 10. Chris Windom

C main (started), 10 Laps, 3:12.1: 1. Alex Hill (1); 2. Shone Evans (4); 3. Jordon Mallett (5); 4. Landon Britt (3) / 5. Brendan Mullen (2); 6. JJ Beaver (6); 7. Dan Henning (7); 8. Bradley Fezard (8); 9. Ben Woods (10); 10. Aidan Zoutte (8) DNS – 11. Chris Windom; 12. Cody Hansen; 13. Grae Anderson; 14. John Anderson

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:47.6: 1. Justin Sanders (1); 2. Sawyer Phillips (3); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (2); 4. Cam Martin (5) / 5. Ian Madsen (10); 6. Collin Moyle (4); 7. Sye Lynch (6); 8. Joe Beaver (12); 9. Matt Covington (13); 10. Christopher Thram (7); 11. Jake Bubak (17); 12. Ryan Turner (9); 13. Miles Paulus (11); 14. Dusty Zomer (18); 15. Jace Park (15); 16. Sam Henderson (8); 17. Zach Hampton (16); 18. Landon Britt (24); 19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (14); 20. Alex Hill (21); 21. Shone Evans (22); 22. Austin Miller (20); 23. Jordon Mallett (23); 24. Tyler Blank (19)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (2); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Zeb Wise (1); 4. Terry McCarl (4); 5. Garet Williamson (6); 6. Davey Heskin (14); 7. Ryan Giles (10); 8. Anthony Macri (12); 9. Daryn Pittman (9); 10. Kasey Kahne (17); 11. Skylar Prochaska (19); 12. Brady Bacon (11); 13. Kerry Madsen (8); 14. Wayne Johnson (7); 15. Brooke Tatnell (18); 16. Carson McCarl (15); 17. Sawyer Phillips (22); 18. Harli White (16); 19. Alex Vande Voort (20); 20. Clint Garner (3); 21. Shane Golobic (13); 22. Justin Sanders (21); 23. Cam Martin (24); 24. Lynton Jeffrey (23). Lap Leaders: Price-Miller 1-2, Brown 3, Price-Miller 4-20. Hard-charger: Heskin.

Pro Series Results

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (5), 17.511; 2. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA (1), 17.597; 3. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (13), 17.700; 4. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (4), 17.879; 5. 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA (12), 17.931; 6. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (10), 18.103; 7. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (7), 18.139; 8. 8, William Kline, Knoxville, IA (11), 18.240; 9. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (6), 18.277; 10. 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA (9), 18.284; 11. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (14), 18.304; 12. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (15), 18.412; 13. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (2), NT; 14. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (3), NT; 15. 3TJ, Joel Thorpe, Urbandale, IA (8), NT

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.6: 1. Kade Higday (2); 2. Brandon Worthington (3); 3. Matthew Stelzer (6); 4. AJ Johnson (4); 5. Chase Young (5); 6. Mike Mayberry (7); 7. Mike Johnston (1); 8. Joel Thorpe (8)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:55.1: 1. Toby Mosher (2); 2. Casey Friedrichsen (5); 3. Ryan Navratil (1); 4. Matt Allen (6); 5. Jeff Wilke (4); 6. William Kline (3); 7. Josh Jones (7);

A main Rained Out

33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank

A Main

1 8 Aaron Reutzel 486 2 21 Brian Brown 481 3 9P Parker Price-Miller 476 4 24W Garet Williamson 476 5 1K Kelby Watt 474 6 5T Ryan Timms 472 7 22K Kaleb Johnson 472 8 26 Zeb Wise 470 9 24 Terry McCarl 469 10 18T Tanner Holmes 469 11 36 Jason Martin 466 12 55 Kerry Madsen 465 13 4W Jamie Ball 463 14 2C Wayne Johnson 462 15 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr. 460 16 16A Colby Copeland 459 17 9 Chase Randall 451 18 2M Davey Heskin 450 19 5 Daryn Pittman 450 20 9G Ryan Giles 449 B Main 21 39M Justin Sanders 446 22 7BC Anthony Macri 443 23 21H Brady Bacon 443 24 88 Austin McCarl 442 25 22 Ryan Leavitt 442 26 3P Sawyer Phillips 439 27 24R Rico Abreu 438 28 2 Lynton Jeffrey 435 29 40 Clint Garner 434 30 24H Kade Higday 434 31 20 Justin Peck 433 32 1 Brenham Crouch 432 33 9T Kasey Kahne 429 34 8M Kade Morton 425 35 7TAZ Tasker Phillips 424 36 4 Cam Martin 423 37 17W Shane Golobic 422 38 35 Skylar Prochaska 421 39 14T Brooke Tatnell 420 40 27 Carson McCarl 420 C Main 41 83H Justin Henderson 419 42 44 Chris Martin 417 43 83T Tanner Carrick 411 44 17 Tyler Groenendyk 410 45 11N Harli White 409 46 5M Collin Moyle 407 47 6A Alex Vande Voort 403 48 99 Tony Rost 403 49 42 Sye Lynch 403 50 50YR JJ Hickle 402 51 86 Timothy Smith 401 52 41 Colton Hardy 401 53 24T Christopher Thram 381 54 1E Ian Madsen 376 55 52 Blake Hahn 365 56 15 Ryan Turner 364 57 83JR Sam Henderson 363 58 53 Joe Beaver 362 59 7A Jack Anderson 362 60 6 Dustin Selvage 360 D Main 61 70 Calvin Landis 359 62 8H Jacob Hughes 359 63 7M Chance Morton 358 64 95 Matt Covington 347 65 75X JT Imperial 347 66 98P Miles Paulus 345 67 27B Jake Bubak 342 68 18 Ryan Roberts 339 69 87J Jace Park 334 70 4J Kevin Thomas Jr. 334 71 01 Sammy Swindell 332 72 11X Ayrton Gennetten 331 73 3J Dusty Zomer 328 74 2JR Kelly Miller 327 75 35H Zach Hampton 326 76 35L Cody Ledger 326 77 77X Alex Hill 321 78 9M Liam Martin 320 79 55B Brandon Anderson 317 80 10 Landon Britt 312 E Main 81 33 Alan Zoutte 308 82 75AU Tyler Blank 304 83 83 Austin Miller 303 84 3 Howard Moore 302 85 45X Kyler Johnson 301 86 87X Shone Evans 300 87 11M Brendan Mullen 293 88 14M Jordon Mallett 290 89 6T Christopher Townsend 286 90 4C Tuesday Calderwood 285 91 G5 Gage Pulkrabek 284 92 105 Cody Ihlen 274 93 B29 JJ Beaver 273 94 41D Dan Henning 265 95 22W Aaron Werner 265 96 4CW Chris Windom 265 97 938 Bradley Fezard 264 98 14 Aidan Zoutte 264 99 T4 Tyler Graves 263 100 17N Ben Woods 229 101 4H Cody Hansen 228 102 5D Grae Anderson 216 103 1A John Anderson 209 104 84 Scott Bogucki 0