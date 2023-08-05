HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) NewsParker Price-Miller Holds Them All Off to Win Night #2 at the...

Parker Price-Miller Holds Them All Off to Win Night #2 at the 360 Nationals! 

Parker Price-Miller celebrates his win on night #2 of the 360 Nationals (Paul Arch Photo)
by Bill Wright 

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 4, 2023) – Kokomo, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller held off Brian Brown to conquer Night #2 of the 33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank.  It was Parker’s first 360 win at Knoxville, and came aboard the family #9P.  Brown ended up as the high point getter, and will start outside pole-sitter Aaron Reutzel for Saturday night’s 25-lap finale.  Price-Miller, Garet Williamson, Zeb Wise and Terry McCarl completed the top five in Friday points (Saturday Lineups are below).

Price-Miller started outside row one in the 20-lap main event beside pole-sitter Wise.  McCarl and Brown used good starts to move into second and third on the first lap.  Brown squeaked between McCarl and the turn four wall to shoot into second to complete lap two before Alex Vande Voort spun to bring the first caution.

Brown used a slider in turn four to take a lead on lap three, but Price-Miller returned the favor in turn three on the following lap to retake the point.  Wise worked his way by McCarl for third before Cam Martin flipped hard through turns three and four five laps in.  He was uninjured.  The next two tries at green were no better.  Justin Sanders had trouble taking off on the first, with Harli White getting into the back of him.

Both went to the work area and had time to make repairs thanks to a red flag.  Clint Garner flipped violently, collecting Kerry Madsen, Shane Golobic, who got upside down, and Carson McCarl.  Both Madsen and McCarl made repairs and restarted at the tail, joining White.  Sanders could not start.  Price-Miller led Brown, Wise, Terry McCarl and Williamson back to green.  Williamson moved into fourth on the restart, but McCarl would reclaim it.

Price-Miller kept a steady pace, with Brown closing in.  On lap 17, Brown slid in front of the leader, but Price-Miller ducked back under and stormed to the win.  Wise finished third, followed by Terry McCarl and Williamson.  Hard-charger Davey Heskin, Ryan Giles, Anthony Macri, Daryn Pittman and Kasey Kahne rounded out the top ten.  Sanders set quick time on the 54-car field, while Heskin, Brooke Tatnell, Price-Miller, Wise and Golobic won heats.  Alex Hill won the C main and Sanders claimed the B.

“If anyone gets the award for restarts at Knoxville, it’s definitely the 21 car,” said Price-Miller in Victory Lane.  “With him breathing down your throat, you can’t let up.  I had the wing too far back at the beginning, and I started burying myself in the curb getting tight.  I tried my best to get the wing back forward, which is hard to do under green.  I can’t thank my guys enough.”

The companion Pro Sprints feature was rained out in staging.  Matthew Stelzer set quick time, while Kade Higday and Toby Mosher won heats.

 

Join us Saturday, August 5 for the finale of the 33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank!  For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Night #2 Results 

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 39M, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (8), 16.649; 2. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (12), 16.681; 3. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (6), 16.753; 4. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (2), 16.769; 5. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (21), 16.779; 6. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (30), 16.785; 7. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.787; 8. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (43), 16.816; 9. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (25), 16.823; 10. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (13), 16.836; 11. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (5), 16.840; 12. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (23), 16.878; 13. 9P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (14), 16.897; 14. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (26), 16.911; 15. 5, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (15), 16.933; 16. 9G, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (20), 16.933; 17. 21H, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (9), 16.970; 18. 7BC, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (18), 16.980; 19. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (16), 17.002; 20. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (37), 17.043; 21. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (24), 17.099; 22. 83JR, Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls, SD (3), 17.103; 23. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (34), 17.130; 24. 15, Ryan Turner, Dunnville, ONT, Can. (11), 17.132; 25. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (7), 17.138; 26. 9T, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (40), 17.159; 27. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (49), 17.183; 28. 1E, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (32), 17.207; 29. 35, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (54), 17.214; 30. 6A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (45), 17.214; 31. 98P, Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO (41), 17.227; 32. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (42), 17.227; 33. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (29), 17.237; 34. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (28), 17.250; 35. 4J, Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL (33), 17.332; 36. 87J, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (46), 17.342; 37. 11M, Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, ND (51), 17.343; 38. 35H, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (47), 17.389; 39. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (27), 17.413; 40. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Brandon, SD (36), 17.422; 41. 10, Landon Britt, Memphis, TN (10), 17.497; 42. 75AU, Tyler Blank, California, MO (50), 17.509; 43. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (38), 17.533; 44. 87X, Shone Evans, Scotland, ONT, Can. (22), 17.656; 45. 4CW, Chris Windom, Canton, IL (52), 17.675; 46. B29, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (35), 17.701; 47. 14M, Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (44), 17.809; 48. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (39), 18.073; 49. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (17), 18.374; 50. 938, Bradley Fezard, Bonnerdale, AR (53), 18.407 / 51. 4H, Cody Hansen, Nunda, SD (19), 18.779; 52. 17N, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (48), 19.025; 53. 5D, Grae Anderson, Des Moines, IA (31), NT; 54. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (4), NT

 

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:23.2: 1. Davey Heskin (2); 2. Kasey Kahne (1); 3. Garet Williamson (5); 4. Ryan Giles (3) / 5. Justin Sanders (6); 6. Sye Lynch (4); 7. Jace Park (8); 8. Miles Paulus (7) / 9. Landon Britt (9); 10. JJ Beaver (10)

 

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:22.1: 1. Brooke Tatnell (1); 2. Brady Bacon (3); 3. Clint Garner (4); 4. Kerry Madsen (6) / 5. Joe Beaver (7); 6. Sam Henderson (2); 7. Tyler Blank (9); 8. Collin Moyle (5) / 9. Jordon Mallett (10); 10. Brendan Mullen (8);

 

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (4); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Carson McCarl (2); 4. Anthony Macri (3) / 5. Ian Madsen (1); 6. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 7. Zach Hampton (8); 8. Austin Miller (9) / 9. Aidan Zoutte (10); 10. Alex Hill (7)

 

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:24.1: 1. Zeb Wise (4); 2. Skylar Prochaska (1); 3. Wayne Johnson (6); 4. Terry McCarl (5) / 5. Jake Bubak (8); 6. Christopher Thram (3); 7. Ryan Turner (2); 8. Matt Covington (7) / 9. Shone Evans (9); 10. Dan Henning (10)

 

Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:28.8: 1. Shane Golobic (3); 2. Alex Vande Voort (1); 3. Daryn Pittman (4); 4. Harli White (2) / 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7); 6. Cam Martin (5); 7. Dusty Zomer (8); 8. Sawyer Phillips (6) / 9. Bradley Fezard (9); DNS – 10. Chris Windom

 

C main (started), 10 Laps, 3:12.1: 1. Alex Hill (1); 2. Shone Evans (4); 3. Jordon Mallett (5); 4. Landon Britt (3) / 5. Brendan Mullen (2); 6. JJ Beaver (6); 7. Dan Henning (7); 8. Bradley Fezard (8); 9. Ben Woods (10); 10. Aidan Zoutte (8) DNS – 11. Chris Windom; 12. Cody Hansen; 13. Grae Anderson; 14. John Anderson

 

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:47.6: 1. Justin Sanders (1); 2. Sawyer Phillips (3); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (2); 4. Cam Martin (5) / 5. Ian Madsen (10); 6. Collin Moyle (4); 7. Sye Lynch (6); 8. Joe Beaver (12); 9. Matt Covington (13); 10. Christopher Thram (7); 11. Jake Bubak (17); 12. Ryan Turner (9); 13. Miles Paulus (11); 14. Dusty Zomer (18); 15. Jace Park (15); 16. Sam Henderson (8); 17. Zach Hampton (16); 18. Landon Britt (24); 19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (14); 20. Alex Hill (21); 21. Shone Evans (22); 22. Austin Miller (20); 23. Jordon Mallett (23); 24. Tyler Blank (19)

 

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (2); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Zeb Wise (1); 4. Terry McCarl (4); 5. Garet Williamson (6); 6. Davey Heskin (14); 7. Ryan Giles (10); 8. Anthony Macri (12); 9. Daryn Pittman (9); 10. Kasey Kahne (17); 11. Skylar Prochaska (19); 12. Brady Bacon (11); 13. Kerry Madsen (8); 14. Wayne Johnson (7); 15. Brooke Tatnell (18); 16. Carson McCarl (15); 17. Sawyer Phillips (22); 18. Harli White (16); 19. Alex Vande Voort (20); 20. Clint Garner (3); 21. Shane Golobic (13); 22. Justin Sanders (21); 23. Cam Martin (24); 24. Lynton Jeffrey (23). Lap Leaders: Price-Miller 1-2, Brown 3, Price-Miller 4-20. Hard-charger: Heskin.

 

Pro Series Results 

 

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (5), 17.511; 2. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA (1), 17.597; 3. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (13), 17.700; 4. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (4), 17.879; 5. 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA (12), 17.931; 6. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (10), 18.103; 7. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (7), 18.139; 8. 8, William Kline, Knoxville, IA (11), 18.240; 9. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (6), 18.277; 10. 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA (9), 18.284; 11. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (14), 18.304; 12. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (15), 18.412; 13. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (2), NT; 14. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (3), NT; 15. 3TJ, Joel Thorpe, Urbandale, IA (8), NT

 

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.6: 1. Kade Higday (2); 2. Brandon Worthington (3); 3. Matthew Stelzer (6); 4. AJ Johnson (4); 5. Chase Young (5); 6. Mike Mayberry (7); 7. Mike Johnston (1); 8. Joel Thorpe (8)

 

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:55.1: 1. Toby Mosher (2); 2. Casey Friedrichsen (5); 3. Ryan Navratil (1); 4. Matt Allen (6); 5. Jeff Wilke (4); 6. William Kline (3); 7. Josh Jones (7);

 

A main Rained Out  

 

33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank 

 

A Main 

 

1  8  Aaron Reutzel  486 
2  21  Brian Brown  481 
3  9P  Parker Price-Miller  476 
4  24W  Garet Williamson  476 
5  1K  Kelby Watt  474 
6  5T  Ryan Timms  472 
7  22K  Kaleb Johnson  472 
8  26  Zeb Wise  470 
9  24  Terry McCarl  469 
10  18T  Tanner Holmes  469 
11  36  Jason Martin  466 
12  55  Kerry Madsen  465 
13  4W  Jamie Ball  463 
14  2C  Wayne Johnson  462 
15  15H  Sam Hafertepe Jr.  460 
16  16A  Colby Copeland  459 
17  9  Chase Randall  451 
18  2M  Davey Heskin  450 
19  5  Daryn Pittman  450 
20  9G  Ryan Giles  449 
    B Main   
 

21 

 39M  Justin Sanders  446 
22  7BC  Anthony Macri  443 
23  21H  Brady Bacon  443 
24  88  Austin McCarl  442 
25  22  Ryan Leavitt  442 
26  3P  Sawyer Phillips  439 
27  24R  Rico Abreu  438 
28  2  Lynton Jeffrey  435 
29  40  Clint Garner  434 
30  24H  Kade Higday  434 
31  20  Justin Peck  433 
32  1  Brenham Crouch  432 
33  9T  Kasey Kahne  429 
34  8M  Kade Morton  425 
35  7TAZ  Tasker Phillips  424 
36  4  Cam Martin  423 
37  17W  Shane Golobic  422 
38  35  Skylar Prochaska  421 
39  14T  Brooke Tatnell  420 
40  27  Carson McCarl  420 
    C Main   
41  83H  Justin Henderson  419 
42  44  Chris Martin  417 
43  83T  Tanner Carrick  411 
44  17  Tyler Groenendyk  410 
45  11N  Harli White  409 
46  5M  Collin Moyle  407 
47  6A  Alex Vande Voort  403 
48  99  Tony Rost  403 
49  42  Sye Lynch  403 
50  50YR  JJ Hickle  402 
51  86  Timothy Smith  401 
52  41  Colton Hardy  401 
53  24T  Christopher Thram  381 
54  1E  Ian Madsen  376 
55  52  Blake Hahn  365 
56  15  Ryan Turner  364 
57  83JR  Sam Henderson  363 
58  53  Joe Beaver  362 
59  7A  Jack Anderson  362 
60  6  Dustin Selvage  360 
    D Main   
61  70  Calvin Landis  359 
62  8H  Jacob Hughes  359 
63  7M  Chance Morton  358 
64  95  Matt Covington  347 
65  75X  JT Imperial  347 
66  98P  Miles Paulus  345 
67  27B  Jake Bubak  342 
68  18  Ryan Roberts  339 
69  87J  Jace Park  334 
70  4J  Kevin Thomas Jr.  334 
71  01  Sammy Swindell  332 
72  11X  Ayrton Gennetten  331 
73  3J  Dusty Zomer  328 
74  2JR  Kelly Miller  327 
75  35H  Zach Hampton  326 
76  35L  Cody Ledger  326 
77  77X  Alex Hill  321 
78  9M  Liam Martin  320 
79  55B  Brandon Anderson  317 
80  10  Landon Britt  312 
    E Main   
81  33  Alan Zoutte  308 
82  75AU  Tyler Blank  304 
83  83  Austin Miller  303 
84  3  Howard Moore  302 
85  45X  Kyler Johnson  301 
86  87X  Shone Evans  300 
87  11M  Brendan Mullen  293 
88  14M  Jordon Mallett  290 
89  6T  Christopher Townsend  286 
90  4C  Tuesday Calderwood  285 
91  G5  Gage Pulkrabek  284 
92  105  Cody Ihlen  274 
93  B29  JJ Beaver  273 
94  41D  Dan Henning  265 
95  22W  Aaron Werner  265 
96  4CW  Chris Windom  265 
97  938  Bradley Fezard  264 
98  14  Aidan Zoutte  264 
99  T4  Tyler Graves  263 
100  17N  Ben Woods  229 
101  4H  Cody Hansen  228 
102  5D  Grae Anderson  216 
103  1A  John Anderson  209 
104  84  Scott Bogucki  0 
