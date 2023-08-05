Parker Price-Miller Holds Them All Off to Win Night #2 at the 360 Nationals! 

by Bill Wright
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 4, 2023) – Kokomo, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller held off Brian Brown to conquer Night #2 of the 33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank. It was Parker’s first 360 win at Knoxville, and came aboard the family #9P. Brown ended up as the high point getter, and will start outside pole-sitter Aaron Reutzel for Saturday night’s 25-lap finale. Price-Miller, Garet Williamson, Zeb Wise and Terry McCarl completed the top five in Friday points (Saturday Lineups are below).
Price-Miller started outside row one in the 20-lap main event beside pole-sitter Wise. McCarl and Brown used good starts to move into second and third on the first lap. Brown squeaked between McCarl and the turn four wall to shoot into second to complete lap two before Alex Vande Voort spun to bring the first caution.
Brown used a slider in turn four to take a lead on lap three, but Price-Miller returned the favor in turn three on the following lap to retake the point. Wise worked his way by McCarl for third before Cam Martin flipped hard through turns three and four five laps in. He was uninjured. The next two tries at green were no better. Justin Sanders had trouble taking off on the first, with Harli White getting into the back of him.
Both went to the work area and had time to make repairs thanks to a red flag. Clint Garner flipped violently, collecting Kerry Madsen, Shane Golobic, who got upside down, and Carson McCarl. Both Madsen and McCarl made repairs and restarted at the tail, joining White. Sanders could not start. Price-Miller led Brown, Wise, Terry McCarl and Williamson back to green. Williamson moved into fourth on the restart, but McCarl would reclaim it.
Price-Miller kept a steady pace, with Brown closing in. On lap 17, Brown slid in front of the leader, but Price-Miller ducked back under and stormed to the win. Wise finished third, followed by Terry McCarl and Williamson. Hard-charger Davey Heskin, Ryan Giles, Anthony Macri, Daryn Pittman and Kasey Kahne rounded out the top ten. Sanders set quick time on the 54-car field, while Heskin, Brooke Tatnell, Price-Miller, Wise and Golobic won heats. Alex Hill won the C main and Sanders claimed the B.
“If anyone gets the award for restarts at Knoxville, it’s definitely the 21 car,” said Price-Miller in Victory Lane. “With him breathing down your throat, you can’t let up. I had the wing too far back at the beginning, and I started burying myself in the curb getting tight. I tried my best to get the wing back forward, which is hard to do under green. I can’t thank my guys enough.”
The companion Pro Sprints feature was rained out in staging. Matthew Stelzer set quick time, while Kade Higday and Toby Mosher won heats.
33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Night #2 Results
Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 39M, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (8), 16.649; 2. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (12), 16.681; 3. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (6), 16.753; 4. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (2), 16.769; 5. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (21), 16.779; 6. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (30), 16.785; 7. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.787; 8. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (43), 16.816; 9. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (25), 16.823; 10. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (13), 16.836; 11. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (5), 16.840; 12. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (23), 16.878; 13. 9P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (14), 16.897; 14. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (26), 16.911; 15. 5, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (15), 16.933; 16. 9G, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (20), 16.933; 17. 21H, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (9), 16.970; 18. 7BC, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (18), 16.980; 19. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (16), 17.002; 20. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (37), 17.043; 21. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (24), 17.099; 22. 83JR, Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls, SD (3), 17.103; 23. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (34), 17.130; 24. 15, Ryan Turner, Dunnville, ONT, Can. (11), 17.132; 25. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (7), 17.138; 26. 9T, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (40), 17.159; 27. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (49), 17.183; 28. 1E, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (32), 17.207; 29. 35, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (54), 17.214; 30. 6A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (45), 17.214; 31. 98P, Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO (41), 17.227; 32. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (42), 17.227; 33. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (29), 17.237; 34. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (28), 17.250; 35. 4J, Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL (33), 17.332; 36. 87J, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (46), 17.342; 37. 11M, Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, ND (51), 17.343; 38. 35H, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (47), 17.389; 39. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (27), 17.413; 40. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Brandon, SD (36), 17.422; 41. 10, Landon Britt, Memphis, TN (10), 17.497; 42. 75AU, Tyler Blank, California, MO (50), 17.509; 43. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (38), 17.533; 44. 87X, Shone Evans, Scotland, ONT, Can. (22), 17.656; 45. 4CW, Chris Windom, Canton, IL (52), 17.675; 46. B29, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (35), 17.701; 47. 14M, Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (44), 17.809; 48. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (39), 18.073; 49. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (17), 18.374; 50. 938, Bradley Fezard, Bonnerdale, AR (53), 18.407 / 51. 4H, Cody Hansen, Nunda, SD (19), 18.779; 52. 17N, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (48), 19.025; 53. 5D, Grae Anderson, Des Moines, IA (31), NT; 54. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (4), NT
Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:23.2: 1. Davey Heskin (2); 2. Kasey Kahne (1); 3. Garet Williamson (5); 4. Ryan Giles (3) / 5. Justin Sanders (6); 6. Sye Lynch (4); 7. Jace Park (8); 8. Miles Paulus (7) / 9. Landon Britt (9); 10. JJ Beaver (10)
Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:22.1: 1. Brooke Tatnell (1); 2. Brady Bacon (3); 3. Clint Garner (4); 4. Kerry Madsen (6) / 5. Joe Beaver (7); 6. Sam Henderson (2); 7. Tyler Blank (9); 8. Collin Moyle (5) / 9. Jordon Mallett (10); 10. Brendan Mullen (8);
Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (4); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Carson McCarl (2); 4. Anthony Macri (3) / 5. Ian Madsen (1); 6. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 7. Zach Hampton (8); 8. Austin Miller (9) / 9. Aidan Zoutte (10); 10. Alex Hill (7)
Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:24.1: 1. Zeb Wise (4); 2. Skylar Prochaska (1); 3. Wayne Johnson (6); 4. Terry McCarl (5) / 5. Jake Bubak (8); 6. Christopher Thram (3); 7. Ryan Turner (2); 8. Matt Covington (7) / 9. Shone Evans (9); 10. Dan Henning (10)
Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:28.8: 1. Shane Golobic (3); 2. Alex Vande Voort (1); 3. Daryn Pittman (4); 4. Harli White (2) / 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7); 6. Cam Martin (5); 7. Dusty Zomer (8); 8. Sawyer Phillips (6) / 9. Bradley Fezard (9); DNS – 10. Chris Windom
C main (started), 10 Laps, 3:12.1: 1. Alex Hill (1); 2. Shone Evans (4); 3. Jordon Mallett (5); 4. Landon Britt (3) / 5. Brendan Mullen (2); 6. JJ Beaver (6); 7. Dan Henning (7); 8. Bradley Fezard (8); 9. Ben Woods (10); 10. Aidan Zoutte (8) DNS – 11. Chris Windom; 12. Cody Hansen; 13. Grae Anderson; 14. John Anderson
B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:47.6: 1. Justin Sanders (1); 2. Sawyer Phillips (3); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (2); 4. Cam Martin (5) / 5. Ian Madsen (10); 6. Collin Moyle (4); 7. Sye Lynch (6); 8. Joe Beaver (12); 9. Matt Covington (13); 10. Christopher Thram (7); 11. Jake Bubak (17); 12. Ryan Turner (9); 13. Miles Paulus (11); 14. Dusty Zomer (18); 15. Jace Park (15); 16. Sam Henderson (8); 17. Zach Hampton (16); 18. Landon Britt (24); 19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (14); 20. Alex Hill (21); 21. Shone Evans (22); 22. Austin Miller (20); 23. Jordon Mallett (23); 24. Tyler Blank (19)
A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (2); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Zeb Wise (1); 4. Terry McCarl (4); 5. Garet Williamson (6); 6. Davey Heskin (14); 7. Ryan Giles (10); 8. Anthony Macri (12); 9. Daryn Pittman (9); 10. Kasey Kahne (17); 11. Skylar Prochaska (19); 12. Brady Bacon (11); 13. Kerry Madsen (8); 14. Wayne Johnson (7); 15. Brooke Tatnell (18); 16. Carson McCarl (15); 17. Sawyer Phillips (22); 18. Harli White (16); 19. Alex Vande Voort (20); 20. Clint Garner (3); 21. Shane Golobic (13); 22. Justin Sanders (21); 23. Cam Martin (24); 24. Lynton Jeffrey (23). Lap Leaders: Price-Miller 1-2, Brown 3, Price-Miller 4-20. Hard-charger: Heskin.
Pro Series Results
Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (5), 17.511; 2. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA (1), 17.597; 3. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (13), 17.700; 4. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (4), 17.879; 5. 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA (12), 17.931; 6. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (10), 18.103; 7. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (7), 18.139; 8. 8, William Kline, Knoxville, IA (11), 18.240; 9. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (6), 18.277; 10. 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA (9), 18.284; 11. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (14), 18.304; 12. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (15), 18.412; 13. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (2), NT; 14. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (3), NT; 15. 3TJ, Joel Thorpe, Urbandale, IA (8), NT
Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.6: 1. Kade Higday (2); 2. Brandon Worthington (3); 3. Matthew Stelzer (6); 4. AJ Johnson (4); 5. Chase Young (5); 6. Mike Mayberry (7); 7. Mike Johnston (1); 8. Joel Thorpe (8)
Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:55.1: 1. Toby Mosher (2); 2. Casey Friedrichsen (5); 3. Ryan Navratil (1); 4. Matt Allen (6); 5. Jeff Wilke (4); 6. William Kline (3); 7. Josh Jones (7);
A main Rained Out
33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank
A Main
|1
|8
|Aaron Reutzel
|486
|2
|21
|Brian Brown
|481
|3
|9P
|Parker Price-Miller
|476
|4
|24W
|Garet Williamson
|476
|5
|1K
|Kelby Watt
|474
|6
|5T
|Ryan Timms
|472
|7
|22K
|Kaleb Johnson
|472
|8
|26
|Zeb Wise
|470
|9
|24
|Terry McCarl
|469
|10
|18T
|Tanner Holmes
|469
|11
|36
|Jason Martin
|466
|12
|55
|Kerry Madsen
|465
|13
|4W
|Jamie Ball
|463
|14
|2C
|Wayne Johnson
|462
|15
|15H
|Sam Hafertepe Jr.
|460
|16
|16A
|Colby Copeland
|459
|17
|9
|Chase Randall
|451
|18
|2M
|Davey Heskin
|450
|19
|5
|Daryn Pittman
|450
|20
|9G
|Ryan Giles
|449
|B Main
|
21
|39M
|Justin Sanders
|446
|22
|7BC
|Anthony Macri
|443
|23
|21H
|Brady Bacon
|443
|24
|88
|Austin McCarl
|442
|25
|22
|Ryan Leavitt
|442
|26
|3P
|Sawyer Phillips
|439
|27
|24R
|Rico Abreu
|438
|28
|2
|Lynton Jeffrey
|435
|29
|40
|Clint Garner
|434
|30
|24H
|Kade Higday
|434
|31
|20
|Justin Peck
|433
|32
|1
|Brenham Crouch
|432
|33
|9T
|Kasey Kahne
|429
|34
|8M
|Kade Morton
|425
|35
|7TAZ
|Tasker Phillips
|424
|36
|4
|Cam Martin
|423
|37
|17W
|Shane Golobic
|422
|38
|35
|Skylar Prochaska
|421
|39
|14T
|Brooke Tatnell
|420
|40
|27
|Carson McCarl
|420
|C Main
|41
|83H
|Justin Henderson
|419
|42
|44
|Chris Martin
|417
|43
|83T
|Tanner Carrick
|411
|44
|17
|Tyler Groenendyk
|410
|45
|11N
|Harli White
|409
|46
|5M
|Collin Moyle
|407
|47
|6A
|Alex Vande Voort
|403
|48
|99
|Tony Rost
|403
|49
|42
|Sye Lynch
|403
|50
|50YR
|JJ Hickle
|402
|51
|86
|Timothy Smith
|401
|52
|41
|Colton Hardy
|401
|53
|24T
|Christopher Thram
|381
|54
|1E
|Ian Madsen
|376
|55
|52
|Blake Hahn
|365
|56
|15
|Ryan Turner
|364
|57
|83JR
|Sam Henderson
|363
|58
|53
|Joe Beaver
|362
|59
|7A
|Jack Anderson
|362
|60
|6
|Dustin Selvage
|360
|D Main
|61
|70
|Calvin Landis
|359
|62
|8H
|Jacob Hughes
|359
|63
|7M
|Chance Morton
|358
|64
|95
|Matt Covington
|347
|65
|75X
|JT Imperial
|347
|66
|98P
|Miles Paulus
|345
|67
|27B
|Jake Bubak
|342
|68
|18
|Ryan Roberts
|339
|69
|87J
|Jace Park
|334
|70
|4J
|Kevin Thomas Jr.
|334
|71
|01
|Sammy Swindell
|332
|72
|11X
|Ayrton Gennetten
|331
|73
|3J
|Dusty Zomer
|328
|74
|2JR
|Kelly Miller
|327
|75
|35H
|Zach Hampton
|326
|76
|35L
|Cody Ledger
|326
|77
|77X
|Alex Hill
|321
|78
|9M
|Liam Martin
|320
|79
|55B
|Brandon Anderson
|317
|80
|10
|Landon Britt
|312
|E Main
|81
|33
|Alan Zoutte
|308
|82
|75AU
|Tyler Blank
|304
|83
|83
|Austin Miller
|303
|84
|3
|Howard Moore
|302
|85
|45X
|Kyler Johnson
|301
|86
|87X
|Shone Evans
|300
|87
|11M
|Brendan Mullen
|293
|88
|14M
|Jordon Mallett
|290
|89
|6T
|Christopher Townsend
|286
|90
|4C
|Tuesday Calderwood
|285
|91
|G5
|Gage Pulkrabek
|284
|92
|105
|Cody Ihlen
|274
|93
|B29
|JJ Beaver
|273
|94
|41D
|Dan Henning
|265
|95
|22W
|Aaron Werner
|265
|96
|4CW
|Chris Windom
|265
|97
|938
|Bradley Fezard
|264
|98
|14
|Aidan Zoutte
|264
|99
|T4
|Tyler Graves
|263
|100
|17N
|Ben Woods
|229
|101
|4H
|Cody Hansen
|228
|102
|5D
|Grae Anderson
|216
|103
|1A
|John Anderson
|209
|104
|84
|Scott Bogucki
|0