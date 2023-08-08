Camping World SRX Thursday Night Thunder next up at Lucas Oil Speedway, with Davenport added to field

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 7, 2023) – Lucas Oil Speedway will remain quiet this week for a scheduled break before roaring to life next week for one of the biggest events in track history.

Next on the schedule is the Camping World SRX Series Thursday Night Thunder, bringing some of the world’s best-known drivers to Lucas Oil Speedway and a national-television audience tuning in via ESPN on Thursday night, Aug. 17th.

Added to the field of drivers on Monday was Jonathan Davenport, who will make his SRX debut. A native of Blairsville, Georgia, Davenport is regarded

as one of the top Dirt Late Model drivers in the country with five World 100 victories and three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championships.

“It’s pretty exciting to get a call from SRX inviting me to race with some of the best drivers in the country from such different racing backgrounds on dirt at Lucas Oil Speedway next week,” Davenport said.

“SRX wins with Jonathan Davenport stepping into the seat of one of our cars at Lucas Oil Speedway,” said Don Hawk, SRX Chief Executive Officer. “He is a multiple time champion who steps up in big race scenarios. I expect him to do the same as he battles some the very best at Lucas Oil Speedway.”

Davenport already has won four feature races at Lucas Oil Speedway this season, including the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series CMH Diamond Nationals last month.

Drivers already announced for the Lucas Oil Speedway event include NASCAR Cup Series champions Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski and Bobby Labonte, along with former NASCAR drivers Kenny Wallace, Ken Schrader, Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer plus NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan. Also on hand will be four-time Indy 500 winer Helio Castroneves, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti and Trans-Am champion Ernie Franics Jr.

Among those who are series regulars, Newman is leading the series championship points chase with two events remaining, 33 points in front of Keselowski and 34 ahead of Andretti.

The series pits the 12 drivers against one another in identically prepared cars with points accumulated in each of the six events.

General admission tickets remain on sale for the finale of the six-race Camping World SRX Series, which will determine the 2023 champion. All SRX races air live on ESPN, from 8-10 p.m. Central time including this Thursday’s event from Eldora Speedway in Ohio and Aug. 17th at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Tickets are $35 in advance online and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

USRA Modifieds will be the support class with an invitational format set for the non-points event.

Tentative Lucas Oil Speedway Camping World SRX schedule:

(Thursday, August 17th)

Noon – Pit gate will open for drivers and crews only

1 p.m. – Main grandstand gates open

2:10 p.m. – Modified hot laps

2:30-4:30 p.m. – SRX practice sessions

4:30-5 p.m. – Track prep

5 p.m. – Modified heat races

5:30-6:15 p.m. – SRX drivers Q&A sessions (4 group sessions)

6:15 p.m. – Modified Feature

6:45-7:15 p.m. – Track prep and intermission break

7:15 p.m – SRX cars to grid

7:35 p.m. – SRX driver introductions

7:45 p.m. – Opening ceremonies and National Anthem

7:50 p.m. – SRX drivers to cars

8 p.m. – ESPN live

8:02 p.m. – Drivers start engines

8:12pm – SRX green flag

10 p.m. – Victory Lane set up and top 3 driver interviews for ESPN

410 Sprints headline Aug. 19 racing: Just two nights after the Camping World SRX action, a special Saturday night program will feature the POWRi 410 Sprint Cars along with the Hermitage Lumber Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars. Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05 p.m.

For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984