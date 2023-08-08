Mike Marlar Races to $20,000 Deep Fried 75 Triumph

- Advertisement -

41st Annual North/South 100 Up Next



WINFIELD, Tenn. (08/08/23) – Mike Marlar’s recent hot streak continued on Saturday night with a $20,000 victory in the 2023 edition of the Deep Fried 75 at Duck River Raceway Park.



Marlar held a late-charge from Dale McDowell at bay to pick up his eighth win of the year with his Delk Equipment Sales / Petroff Towing No. 157 Can-Am Auto Salvage / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.



“Dale [McDowell] managed [his equipment] so good. Dale’s my hero, man,” Marlar said after topping the $20,000-to-win event. “He’s a 57-year-old and he’s got me running like that every night. He’s tough. I saw him get into third that fast, and then to second. And I’m like, ‘I better not play around here.’ I was on it. I assumed he was on me. I wasn’t sure.”



“I have a great team,” Marlar said. “I have great cars. … It’s our fifth year with Ronnie Delk. He’s given me great cars through the years. Always wants me to have the best, whatever is available. I can’t thank him enough. … I have great equipment, and that’s what it takes.”



Back behind the wheel of a Longhorn Chassis, Mike Marlar took the Delk Equipment Sales No. 157 Super Late Model into battle at Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, Ky.) on Friday for the Valvoline Iron-Man Series-sanctioned Pete Abell Memorial.



Following the second-fastest qualifying effort behind Michael Chilton, Marlar advanced into the feature with an eight-lap heat race triumph. With $7,500 on the line, Mike was an early retiree on lap 14 after being struck by a dirt clod.



With the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series on Saturday at Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, Tenn.) for the 11th annual Deep Fried 75, Mike topped his 19-car time trial group before placing first in his heat.



Leading flag-to-flag in the 75-lap feature, Marlar whizzed ahead of Trey Mills at the drop of the green flag and streaked to a dominating $20,000 victory.



He registered his eighth win of the 2023 campaign ahead of Dale McDowell, Jadon Frame, Joseph Joiner, and Mills.



Full results from the events are available at www.IMDirt.net and www.HTFSeries.com.



This weekend – August 10-12 – will take Marlar to Florence Speedway (Union, Ky.) for the 41st annual North/South 100. On Thursday and Friday the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) fields will be divided into twin $5,000-to-win programs with Saturday night’s finale posting a $75,000 top prize.



Full details on the event are available at www.FlorenceSpeedway.com .



Mike Marlar Racing would like to thank their great marketing partners, which include Delk Equipment, Bilstein, Delk Marlar Racing Development, Can-Am Auto Salvage, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Petroff Towing, Paulson Stussy Construction, Total Power, PEM, VP Racing, Longhorn Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Arizona Sport Shirts, GottaRace.com, Bell Helmets, Hoosier Tire, K1 Race Gear, Swift Springs, Winning Edge Carburetors, Allstar Performance, XS Power Batteries, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, PRO-FABrication Headers & Exhaust, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wiles Driveshafts, Capital Signs, Stanley Best Heating & Air, JSR Properties LLC, PPM Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Performance Bodies & Parts, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Winters Rearends, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



For the latest information on Delk Marlar Racing Development and Mike Marlar Racing please visit the team website at www.MikeMarlar.com .