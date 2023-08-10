Camping World SRX Thursday Night Thunder tickets growing scarce one week from event at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 10, 2023) – Just one week before the Camping World SRX Thursday Night Thunder comes to Lucas Oil Speedway, available tickets are selling quickly.

“We want to encourage fans to purchase their ticket in advance,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Ticket sales have really soared in the last week as the event nears.”

All 21 suites for the event are sold out. Lorton said another portable bleacher section will be added in turn one to allow for more seating. Once the seating capacity is reached, it will be standing-room-only with blankets and lawn chairs allowed in the grass area above turns one and two.

For fans who have not been to Lucas Oil Speedway before, there is grandstand seating overlooking the backstretch along with the front straightaway. There’s also a standing area on the catwalk about the backstretch grandstands.

General admission tickets are $35 in advance online and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event at the pit gate. Fans who have general admission tickets can purchase an upgrade to a pit pass, which can be purchased at front and pit gate. The SRX cars will be in the pits until called to the infield at 2 p.m. to prepare for 3 p.m. practice and return to the pit area after practice until pre-race ceremonies.

Some of the world’s best-known drivers will be at Lucas Oil Speedway and a national-television audience will tune in via ESPN on Thursday night, Aug. 17th for the finale of the six-race Camping World SRX Thursday Night Thunder season. The series pits the 12 drivers against one another in identically prepared cars with points accumulated in each of the six events.

Added to the field of drivers on Monday was Jonathan Davenport, who will make his SRX debut. A native of Blairsville, Georgia, Davenport is regarded

as one of the top Dirt Late Model drivers in the country with five World 100 victories and three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championships.

Drivers already announced for the Lucas Oil Speedway event include NASCAR Cup Series champions Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski and Bobby Labonte, along with former NASCAR drivers Kenny Wallace, Ken Schrader, Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer plus NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan. Also on hand will be four-time Indy 500 winer Helio Castroneves, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti and Trans-Am champion Ernie Franics Jr.

Grand Marshal for the event will be Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing for Lucas Oil. Singing the National Anthem will be Taylor Malonson.

The support class will be the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds in a non-points invitational format. Drivers accepting invites include track points leader Ryan Middaugh, former track champions Robbie Reed and Jeff Cutshaw, Greg Scheffler, Lucas Dobbs, Dylan Hoover, Nic Bidinger, Paden Phillips, Reggie Jackson, Tyler Grooms, Kenton Allen, Chad Staus, Lewis Jackson, Chad Smith, Lucas Gibbs, Chad Wheeler, Joe Duvall, Shad Badder, Tad Davis and Peyton Taylor.

Tentative Lucas Oil Speedway Camping World SRX schedule:

(Thursday, August 17th)

11 a.m. – SRX Garage Opens

Noon – Crew lunch

1 p.m. – Main grandstand gates open

2-2:15 pm. – SRX cars and toolboxes to infield/pit lane for practice

2:30-3 p.m. – Modified practice

3-4 p.m. – SRX on-track practice

4-4:30 p.m. – SRX drivers’ meeting and track prep

4:45-5:15 p.m. – Modified heat races

5:30-6:15 p.m. – SRX drivers Q&A sessions (4 group sessions)

6 p.m. – Crew dinner

6:15 p.m. – Modified Feature (20 laps)

6:45-7:15 p.m. – Track prep and intermission break

7:15 p.m – SRX cars to grid

7:35 p.m. – SRX driver introductions

7:45 p.m. – Opening ceremonies and National Anthem

7:50 p.m. – SRX drivers to cars

8 p.m. – ESPN live

8:02 p.m. – Drivers start engines

8:12pm – SRX green flag

10 p.m. – Victory Lane set up and top 3 driver interviews for ESPN

410 Sprints headline Aug. 19 racing: Just two nights after the Camping World SRX action, a special Saturday night program will feature the POWRi 410 Sprint Cars along with the Hermitage Lumber Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars. Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05 p.m.

For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984