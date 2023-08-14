Jason Leffler Memorial & Dan Robinson Memorial this weekend at Wayne County Speedway!

- Advertisement -

Wayne County Speedway located just east of Mt. Vernon in Wayne City, Illinois plays host to a huge double header this Friday & Saturday, August 18th & 19th.

Friday is the 10th running of the Jason Leffler Memorial with the USAC National Midget Series headlining the action. The $5,000 to win main event will feature most of the top national midget competitors. Outlaw Non-Wing Micros, Restricted Micros and Junior Sprints will also be in action. The top 3 finishers from the Outlaw Non-Wing Micro feature are guaranteed a starting spot in Saturday’s huge Dan Robinson Memorial. Grandstands open at 5pm with hotlaps at 6:30pm for Friday’s action. Adult general admission is $25 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands.

On Saturday, the Dan Robinson Memorial will have the Outlaw Non-Wing Micros headlining the action with the main event paying $5,000 to win and $1,000 just to start. The Junior Sprints will also be racing for big money with the winner earning $1,000 and paying $125 to start. The A-Class Winged Micros, Restricted Micros and Mod Lites/Dwarfs will also be action.

Wayne County Speedway is a 1/8 mile dirt oval located on Hwy 242 just south of Wayne City, Illinois. For more info, visit www.racewaynecounty.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/racewaynecounty.