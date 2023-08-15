HomeDirt Late Model NewsDuck River Raceway Park Becomes New Home of the Historic Gobbler Event...

Duck River Raceway Park Becomes New Home of the Historic Gobbler Event with $10,000-to-win Super Late Model Show Set for Nov. 18

Dirt Late Model NewsTennesseeDuck River Raceway Park

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series to Sanction 35th Annual Gobbler as Non-Points RaceWHEEL, Tenn. (Aug. 15) — Duck River Raceway Park and Hunt the Front are partnering to keep one of Dirt Late Model racing’s longest-running late-season special events alive.Despite the race losing its host track with the closure of Boyd’s Speedway earlier this year, the 34-year tradition of the Gobbler being held during the Thanksgiving holiday season each November will continue in 2023 with Duck River’s quarter-mile oval set to host the 35th running of the event on Saturday, Nov. 18.Sanctioned by the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series as a non-points race, the Gobbler will pay $10,000 to the winner and will be streamed live on Hunt the Front TV. Full event details including support divisions will be announced soon.Started at Cleveland Speedway in Cleveland, Tenn., in 1989, the Gobbler quickly became a fixture on the Dirt Late Model schedule each year while drawing top drivers to Cleveland from all over the Southeast and beyond until the track closed in 2016. Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Ga., continued the event’s legacy as its host from 2016 through 2022.Former winners of the event include legendary racers such as Ronnie Johnson, Clint Smith, and Don O’Neal, plus an impressive list of modern superstars that includes Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton, Chris Madden, and Shane Clanton. Reigning event winner Dale McDowell is the race’s all-time winningest driver with five victories.The non-points sanctioning will see Hunt the Front Series staff and officials directing the Super Late Model portion of the event, including race directing, technical inspection, and scoring. Additionally, two series provisionals will be included in the feature starting field and will be awarded based on the final 2023 points standings for the HTF tour, which wraps up Oct. 7.The Gobbler becomes the third HTF Series held event at Duck River during the tour’s inaugural season. Wil Herrington of Hawkinsville, Ga., earned $7,500 for winning the first series race at the track on July 2, while Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tenn., claimed a $20,000 HTF victory during the Deep Fried 75 on Aug. 5.For more information on Duck River Raceway Park, visit the track’s website at www.duckriverracewaypark.com. For more information on the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series, visit the series website at www.htfseries.com.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Illinois

St. Louis-based Welsch Heating & Cooling and Bryant to sponsor Kaylee Bryson in USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100 August 27 at World Wide...

Welsch Heating & Cooling and Bryant rally behind Kaylee Bryson for...
Dirt Late Model News

Pierce Wins Second Career Sunoco North/South 100 at Florence

UNION, Ky. (August 12, 2023) – Bobby Pierce led the final ten...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Silver Bullet Speedway’s Great Lakes Super Sprints – 8/12/23

Illinois

Rookie Reimer to Test Springfield Clay for Venturini

By Jay Hardin Track Enterprises Staff August 10, 2023-Springfield, IL-Twenty-three-year-old Midget standout...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Appalachian Midget Week Features Northeast Racers vs. Xtreme Outlaws

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Appalachian Midget Week Features Northeast Regulars vs....
Iowa

Zeb Wise Atop Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” Standings Heading Into the Nationals!

(Bill W) Knoxville, IA, August 8, 2023 – Zeb Wise of...
Highland Speedway

Highland Speedway Results – 8/12/23

18 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 5-Owen Steinkoenig;...
Illinois

Jason Leffler Memorial & Dan Robinson Memorial this weekend at Wayne County Speedway!

Wayne County Speedway located just east of Mt. Vernon in Wayne...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

MARS Racing Series doubleheader this weekend at Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway!

Back to business this week for the MARS Late Model Championship Powered by FK...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Set for BMS Tripleheader

Batesville Make-Up Event & COMP Cams Topless 100 Up NextCONWAY, Ark. (08/14/23) – The...
Dirt Late Model News

Topless 100 Next for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

BATAVIA, Ohio (August 14, 2023) – The nation’s elite dirt late model drivers and regional...
Dirt Late Model News

Pierce Wins Second Career Sunoco North/South 100 at Florence

UNION, Ky. (August 12, 2023) – Bobby Pierce led the final ten laps of a...
Bi-State Battle Late Model Series

Michael Kloos, Trey Harris, Jeff LeBaube, Joshua Hawkins & Morgan Greene take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

18 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 6K-Michael Kloos; 2. 10K-Daryn Klein;...
©