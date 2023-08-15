Duck River Raceway Park Becomes New Home of the Historic Gobbler Event with $10,000-to-win Super Late Model Show Set for Nov. 18

- Advertisement -

Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series to Sanction 35th Annual Gobbler as Non-Points Race



WHEEL, Tenn. (Aug. 15) — Duck River Raceway Park and Hunt the Front are partnering to keep one of Dirt Late Model racing’s longest-running late-season special events alive.



Despite the race losing its host track with the closure of Boyd’s Speedway earlier this year, the 34-year tradition of the Gobbler being held during the Thanksgiving holiday season each November will continue in 2023 with Duck River’s quarter-mile oval set to host the 35th running of the event on Saturday, Nov. 18.



Sanctioned by the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series as a non-points race, the Gobbler will pay $10,000 to the winner and will be streamed live on Hunt the Front TV. Full event details including support divisions will be announced soon.



Started at Cleveland Speedway in Cleveland, Tenn., in 1989, the Gobbler quickly became a fixture on the Dirt Late Model schedule each year while drawing top drivers to Cleveland from all over the Southeast and beyond until the track closed in 2016. Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Ga., continued the event’s legacy as its host from 2016 through 2022.



Former winners of the event include legendary racers such as Ronnie Johnson, Clint Smith, and Don O’Neal, plus an impressive list of modern superstars that includes Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton, Chris Madden, and Shane Clanton. Reigning event winner Dale McDowell is the race’s all-time winningest driver with five victories.



The non-points sanctioning will see Hunt the Front Series staff and officials directing the Super Late Model portion of the event, including race directing, technical inspection, and scoring. Additionally, two series provisionals will be included in the feature starting field and will be awarded based on the final 2023 points standings for the HTF tour, which wraps up Oct. 7.



The Gobbler becomes the third HTF Series held event at Duck River during the tour’s inaugural season. Wil Herrington of Hawkinsville, Ga., earned $7,500 for winning the first series race at the track on July 2, while Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tenn., claimed a $20,000 HTF victory during the Deep Fried 75 on Aug. 5.



For more information on Duck River Raceway Park, visit the track’s website at www.duckriverracewaypark.com. For more information on the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series, visit the series website at www.htfseries.com.