POWRi 410 Winged Outlaw Sprints headline Saturday racing action at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 16, 2023) – The second half of a big week of racing at Lucas Oil Speedway, following the Camping World SRX Thursday Night Thunder program, will find the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints headlining the action on Saturday night.

A 30-lap feature will cap the action for the special appearance by the 410 Sprints, with the Hermitage Lumber Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also in action. They will both have 25-lap features paying $1,000 and $750 to win, respectively.

Roger Crockett of Broken Arrow, Okla., leads the way in the POWRi 410 Sprint season points race after collecting five top-five finishes in six events this season. Joe B. Miller of Millersville, Mo., with two victories, is second in points 120 behind Crockett with Ayrton Gennetten of Versailles trailing the leader by 160 points.

In the Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Justin Wells of Aurora continues his charge toward a track championship. With eight feature victories, Wells has accumulated a 128-point lead over Bryon Allison. Mason Beck of Urbana has five feature wins and leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Car division by 78 points over William Garner.

The Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick is scheduled for Aug. 26, concluding the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series points action for the season.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with grandstands at 5. Hot laps are set for 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday admission:

Adults (16 and over) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (two adults and up to three youth) – $60

Pit pass – $45

Bingo for Bikes on Friday night: For fans attending the Camping World SRX action on Thursday and planning to return on Saturday, there will be bingo at 6:30 p.m. Friday in front of the Diamond Bar on the Midway on the north end of the main complex. The buy-in of $20 will go toward Kids’ Bicycle Night 2024, where youngsters receive free bicycles with 123 awarded in 2023.

The Diamond Bar will be open for pizza, popcorn, ice cream and nachos, plus beer, soft drinks and water. Bingo winners will receive gift packs, gift cards and other prizes.

SRX Thursday Night Thunder: Action in the busy week of racing kicks off Thursday with the Camping World SRX Thursday Night Thunder action in the finale of the six-race SRX 2023 series. In its third season, created by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, 2008 Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman leads the series points.

The series pits the 12 drivers against one another in identically prepared cars. Joining Newman and Stewart will be former champions Brad Keselowski and Bobby Labonte, along with former NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace and Clint Bowyer plus NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan. Also on hand will be four-time Indy 500 winer Helio Castroneves, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti and Trans-Am champion Ernie Franics Jr.

Jonathan Davenport, one of the Dirt Late Model racing’s stars, was added to the lineup last week. Davenport is a three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion and five-time World 100 winner.

General admission tickets are $35 in advance online and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event at the pit gate. Fans who have general admission tickets can purchase an upgrade to a pit pass, which can be purchased at front and pit gate. The SRX cars will be in the pits until called to the infield at 2 p.m. to prepare for 3 p.m. practice and return to the pit area after practice until pre-race ceremonies.

Grand Marshal for the event will be Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing for Lucas Oil. Singing the National Anthem will be Taylor Malonson.

The support class will be the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds in a non-points invitational format. Drivers accepting invites include track points leader Ryan Middaugh, former track champions Robbie Reed and Jeff Cutshaw, Greg Scheffler, Lucas Dobbs, Dylan Hoover, Nic Bidinger, Paden Phillips, Reggie Jackson, Tyler Grooms, Kenton Allen, Chad Staus, Lewis Jackson, Chad Smith, Lucas Gibbs, Chad Wheeler, Joe Duvall, Shad Badder, Tad Davis and Peyton Taylor.

Tentative Lucas Oil Speedway Camping World SRX schedule:

(Thursday, August 17th)

11 a.m. – SRX Garage Opens

Noon – Pit gates open

1 p.m. – Main grandstand gates open

2-2:15 pm. – SRX cars and toolboxes to infield/pit lane for practice

2:30-3 p.m. – Modified practice

3-4 p.m. – SRX on-track practice

4-4:30 p.m. – SRX drivers’ meeting and track prep

4:45-5:15 p.m. – Modified heat races

5:30-6:15 p.m. – SRX drivers Q&A sessions (4 group sessions)

6 p.m. – Crew dinner

6:15 p.m. – Modified Feature (20 laps)

6:45-7:15 p.m. – Track prep and intermission break

7:15 p.m – SRX cars to grid

7:35 p.m. – SRX driver introductions

7:45 p.m. – Opening ceremonies and National Anthem

7:50 p.m. – SRX drivers to cars

8 p.m. – ESPN live

8:02 p.m. – Drivers start engines

8:12pm – SRX green flag

10 p.m. – Victory Lane set up and top 3 driver interviews for ESPN

For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984