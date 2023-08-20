HomeDirt Late Model NewsRocky Ragusa's photos from Fairbury Speedway - 8/19/23

Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 8/19/23

Dirt Late Model NewsIllinoisFairbury American Legion Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Mike Mataragas - McKay Wenger -- Rocky Ragusa photo
Mike Mataragas - McKay Wenger -- Rocky Ragusa photo
- Advertisement -
32 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

Steve Adams claims Springfield Mile Sportsman win!

DIRTCAR SPORTSMANS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 500-Steve Adams; 2. 89W-Rick Weitekamp; 3. 07-Phil...
Illinois

Daily Double: Seavey Makes USAC History with Macon Midget Win

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Macon, Illinois (August 18, 2023)………Only three individuals have ever...
Illinois

Seavey Springs Forward Late to Win The Bettenhausen 100

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Springfield, Illinois (August 19, 2023)………You can’t win all day...
Dirt Late Model News

Dale McDowell Earns Second Career COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville

LOCUST GROVE, AR (August 19, 2023) – It took Dale McDowell 19 years to pick...
Dirt Late Model News

Highland Speedway Results – 8/19/23

29 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS Feature (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger; 2. 4G-Bob Gardner; 3. 33-Mike...
©