Dennis Erb Racing Eyes Quad Cities 150 Starting Thursday at Davenport Speedway

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Following a rare weekend off, the Dennis Erb Racing team is gearing up for a lucrative triple shot on the 1/4-mile oval at Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa from August 24-26. The annual ‘Quad Cities 150’ weekend, which will be sanctioned once again by the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series, is slated to kick off this Thursday and Friday with a pair of $10,000 to win shootouts.

Saturday’s grand finale of the ‘Quad Cities 150’ weekend will then be headlined by a 70-lap main event that will boast a whopping $30,000 first place prize. Dennis Erb, Jr. comes into the tripleheader ninth in the latest version of the national touring series point standings. He has already picked up one big payday at Davenport in 2023, as Dennis cashed $23,023 with the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series back on May 17. All three events will be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of DIRTVision. You can learn more about the ‘Quad Cities 150’ online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

The last show that Dennis entered was back on Saturday evening, August 12 at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois. A DIRTcar Super Late Model special was held at FALS and a $5,000 paycheck awaited the winner. Dennis laid down the fourth quickest lap overall during the qualifying session before running second in heat race action. After rolling off from the outside of the second row in the feature, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace wound up finishing right where he started the 30-lap contest… in the fourth spot behind only victor Ryan Unzicker, Jason Feger, and Brandon Eskew. Complete results from this ‘FALS Cup’ special can be accessed online at www.fairburyspeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com