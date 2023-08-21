Hudson O’Neal and Rocket1 Racing Sixth in COMP Cams Topless 100

- Advertisement -

LOLMDS Northeastern Triple Header this Thursday – Saturday



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (08/21/23) – Hudson O’Neal finished sixth in Saturday night’s COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway in his Rocket1 Racing / Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.



“We were fast in hot laps on Friday night, but then we didn’t have the best qualifying lap, so we got buried to start the night. We bounced back for a good run in Friday’s prelim feature and had high hopes for Saturday. Unfortunately passing got difficult as the feature went on, and I was only able to pick up a few spots,” O’Neal said. “We’re already full speed ahead preparing for three Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series) events this week, and we look forward to seeing a lot of great fans this weekend.”



Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) action brought the Rocket1 Racing team and Hudson O’Neal to Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) on Friday for the opening round of the two-day COMP Cams Topless 100.





With 64 cars entered for the event, which was co-sanctioned with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS), O’Neal earned a spot in the $5,000-to-win preliminary feature with a consolation victory after missing a transfer spot by one car in his heat race.



Wheeling his way into the top-10, Hudson passed 11 cars in the 30-lapper to score an eighth-place finish.





With Friday’s result placing him on the fourth row for Saturday night’s $50,000-to-win COMP Cams Topless 100 finale, Hudson clawed forward two positions in the 100-lap affair to cap off the weekend with a sixth-place finish.



Hudson continues to reside second in the latest LOLMDS points.



Full results from the events are available at www.LucasDirt.com.



A three-race Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) swing through the Northeast is on the schedule for this week. Action opens on Thursday night at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway with the $18,049-to-win Melvin L. Joseph Memorial. From there the team head north to Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway for the Rumble by the River, which includes twin $5,000-to-win programs on Friday followed by a $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday.



Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunter’s Honey, Performance Grading, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, WR1 Sim Chassis, O’Neal’s Salvage & Recycling, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, E3 Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



