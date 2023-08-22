Carson Ferguson Outduels Jimmy Owens for Rain-Postponed Southern Nationals Win at EAMS

- Advertisement -

(PHENIX CITY, ALABAMA) The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco season officially concluded on Friday night with a return visit to the historic East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama. After heavy rain – following qualifying – back on July 21 forced the postponement of the event, a singular B-Main and the 40-lap main event were held at EAMS tonight. Outside polesitter Carson Ferguson led all but four circuits in the entertaining contest and was able to record his first series triumph of the 2023 season. The two-time and defending Spring Nationals Champion picked up the $7,553 top prize for besting the 22-car field.

Newly-crowned Southern Nationals Series Champion Jimmy Owens streaked past Ferguson to officially lead laps 21-24, but eventually settled for a strong runner-up performance and a $3,500 payday. Steven Roberts improved five positions to round out the podium in third. Local hotshoe Dalton Cook came home in the fourth spot, while Donald McIntosh picked off five competitors to grab the final position inside of the top five.

“At Tazewell (Speedway) in the final point race for the Southern Nationals, we just adjusted ourself out if it the other night,” Ferguson said in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane. “I was too scared to touch the car because we were good in hot laps, but man, what a race here tonight. I didn’t know how close Jimmy (Owens) was, but I felt like I was slowing down a lot for the lapped cars. He went around me (on lap 21) and he definitely made me kick it in another gear. I have to thank all of my great sponsors for their continued support!”

Now a three-time career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series winner, Carson Ferguson drove a Paylor Motorsports #93 Longhorn Chassis with sponsorship in part coming from Hoopaugh Grading Company, Night Owl National Contractors, Coltman Farms Racing, WP Racing Shocks, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, John Page Racing, Tribble Electric, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Bilstein Shocks, Live Oak Family Dentistry, and Allstar Performance.

While 34 competitors initially signed in for the race back on July 21, only 22 drivers returned to East Alabama Motor Speedway on August 18 – many of which were new entrants. Jordy Nipper and Carson Ferguson earned the rights to the front row for the 40-lapper by topping the two groups during qualifying on July 21. When action resumed tonight, Austin Horton emerged victorious in the lone B-Main that saw every car transfer into the $7,553 to win headliner.

Only three caution flags slowed the action tonight at EAMS. The first came on the initial start of the race when Richie Stephens slipped over the banking. Joseph Joiner then brought out a yellow flag on lap 7 when he slowed with a flat left rear tire. Top five-running Mike Benedum then forced the final caution flag to wave on lap 35 when he stopped on the track with a flat right rear tire.

While the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series has officially wrapped up for 2023, all eyes with the series staff are pointed towards the 2024 campaign. Schedules for both the Spring Nationals and Southern Nationals tours will be released – as usual – during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show in Indianapolis, Indiana from December 7-9. Keep up with both series across social media platforms and online at www.southernnationalsseries.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 9 Race Summary

Friday, August 18, 2023

East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

1. (2) Carson Ferguson $7,553

2. (4) Jimmy Owens $3,500

3. (8) Steven Roberts $2,000

4. (7) Dalton Cook $1,500

5. (10) Donald McIntosh $1,200

6. (12) Sam Seawright $900

7. (9) Joseph Joiner $700

8. (16) Pearson Lee Williams $650

9. (13) Joseph Brown $600

10. (15) Haiden Cowan $575

11. (3) Mike Benedum $550

12. (22) John Henderson $540

13. (17) Bo Slay $530

14. (19) Thomas Lewis $520

15. (18) JR Moseley $510

16. (6) Richie Stephens $500

17. (14) Cla Knight $500

18. (11) Austin Horton $500

19. (5) Payton Freeman $500

20. (21) Kyle Bryant $500

21. (1) Jordy Nipper $500

22. (20) Jason Croft $500

Entries: 34 on July 21; 22 on August 18

Lap Leaders: Carson Ferguson (Laps 1-20), Jimmy Owens (Laps 21-24), Carson Ferguson (Laps 25-40)

Cautions: 3 (Richie Stephens Slipped Over Banking on Initial Start of Race, Joseph Joiner Slowed with Flat Left Rear Tire on Lap 7, and Mike Benedum Stopped on Lap 35 with Flat Right Rear Tire)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials (Completed on July 21):

Fast Time Overall: Carson Ferguson 15.125

Qualifying – Group A: 1. 1N-Jordy Nipper, 00:15.286[10]; 2. 25-Mike Benedum, 00:15.337[4]; 3. F1-Payton Freeman, 00:15.364[2]; 4. 58-Tyler Clem, 00:15.436[11]; 5. 44D-Dalton Cook, 00:15.467[5]; 6. 7-Ricky Weiss, 00:15.499[14]; 7. 31-Tyler Millwood, 00:15.509[6]; 8. 46-Joey Tanner, 00:15.542[3]; 9. 10J-Joseph Joiner, 00:15.556[7]; 10. 16-Sam Seawright, 00:15.696[8]; 11. 10-Garrett Smith, 00:15.759[13]; 12. 5-Chase Oliver, 00:15.780[1]; 13. 22-Will Roland, 00:15.798[17]; 14. 2-Bo Slay, 00:15.859[9]; 15. 187-David McCoy, 00:15.867[16]; 16. 114-Jordan Koehler, 00:16.158[12]; 17. 42K-Cla Knight, 00:16.229[15]

Qualifying – Group B: 1. 93-Carson Ferguson, 00:15.125[1]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:15.137[4]; 3. 00S-Richie Stephens, 00:15.342[11]; 4. 111-Steven Roberts, 00:15.410[5]; 5. 79-Donald McIntosh, 00:15.459[6]; 6. 16H-Austin Horton, 00:15.467[7]; 7. 27-Joseph Brown, 00:15.545[14]; 8. 38-Dillon Tidmore, 00:15.549[12]; 9. 37-Rob Mayea, 00:15.567[3]; 10. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 00:15.630[17]; 11. 66K-Dylan Knowles, 00:15.631[10]; 12. 121-Pearson Williams, 00:15.673[15]; 13. 90-John Llewellyn, 00:15.687[8]; 14. 05-Corey Roulette, 00:15.695[16]; 15. 19-Gavin Cowan, 00:15.840[9]; 16. 1C-Kenny Collins, 00:15.852[2]; 17. B1-Braxtin Barber, 00:15.986[13]

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. 16H-Austin Horton[2]; 2. 16-Sam Seawright[1]; 3. 27-Joseph Brown[4]; 4. 42K-Cla Knight[5]; 5. 214-Haiden Cowan[7]; 6. 121-Pearson Williams[6]; 7. 2-Bo Slay[3]; 8. 99-JR Moseley[9]; 9. 5L-Thomas Lewis[12]; 10. 9C-Jason Croft[11]; 11. 79B-Kyle Bryant[8]; 12. 2X-John Henderson[10]

Final Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Jimmy Owens – 1392

2. Donald McIntosh – 1384

3. Ricky Weiss – 1374

4. Carson Ferguson – 1372

5. Kenny Collins – 1366

6. Jordan Koehler [R] – 1270

7. Mike Benedum [R] – 1266

8. Brenden Smith – 1242

9. Tyler Clem [R] – 1195

10. David McCoy – 1129

11. John Llewellyn [R] – 1010

12. Will Roland – 940

13. Payton Freeman – 906

14. Joey Tanner [R] – 860

15. Dale McDowell – 790

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 14 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | JIMMY OWENS

Sunday, July 16 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | DALE MCDOWELL

Wednesday, July 19 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | RAINED OUT

Thursday, July 20 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | ASHTON WINGER

Friday, July 21 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | PPD TO 8/18

Saturday, July 22 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | ZACK MITCHELL

Sunday, July 23 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | RAINED OUT

Tuesday, July 25 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | ZACK MITCHELL

Thursday, July 27 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | JIMMY OWENS

Friday, July 28 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | DALE MCDOWELL

Sunday, July 30 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | DALE MCDOWELL

Friday, August 18 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | CARSON FERGUSON

