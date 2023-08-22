Simpson Edges Eckrich For SLMR Late Model Win at the Lee County Speedway

- Advertisement -

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, August 18, 2023) – After taking a week off for the Sweet Corn Festival the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa returned to action on Friday, August 18th. Highlighting the night's action was the Super Late Model Racing (SLMR) Series, presented by HALO Thermal Protection and Lomont Molding. Not only were the Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods and Sport Compacts in action as well, but the SportMods and Sport Compacts had rained out features from August 4th to make-up.



The make-up 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMod feature took to the track first, with Tom Bowling Jr. and Matt Thomas leading the field to green. Bowling Jr. would lead the first 3 laps, before fifth place starter Sean Wyett took command on lap 4. Wyett would lead the final laps to score his second win of the season at the track. Dakota Girard was 2nd, Adam Birck came from 9th to finish 3rd, Brandon Dale was 4th, with Nicholas Profeta rounding out the top 5.



Up next was the 15 lap Sonny’s Super Market Sport Compact make-up feature, with Ethan Prim and Chandler Fullenkamp making up the front row. But it was fourth place starter Brandon Reu who quickly shot to the front to grab the lead on lap 1. In a caution free race, this allowed Reu to pull away for his fourth win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Barry Taft was 2nd, Luke Fraise was 3rd, Chevy Barnes finished 4th after starting in 9th, with Fullenkamp coming home in 5th.



Dustin Vis and Jeremy Pundt led the field to green in the 18 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car regular feature. Pundt would edge out Vis at the line to jump out into the lead on lap 1. Despite several challenges from Vis over the entire 18 laps, Pundt would hold on for his first win of the season at the track. Jason Cook was 3rd, Chad Krogmeier was 4th, with Derrick Agee coming home in 5th.



The 18 lap J&J AG Auto and Truck IMCA Modified feature went caution free, but that didn’t stop the action from being hot and heavy. Denny Eckrich would grab the lead on the drop of the green flag, with Mark Burgtorf and Chris Simpson racing him three wide several times over the next 11 laps. Then on lap 12 Simpson got sideways in turn 4 and fell back to seventh. This left Eckrich to hold off Burgtorf over the final 5 laps to pick up his second win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Austen Becerra came from 10th to finish 3rd, Dakota Simmons was 4th, with Jarrett Brown coming home in 5th.



Chad Holladay and Jeff Tharp led the field to green in the 30 lap SLMR Late Model feature, with Holladay jumping out into the lead on lap 1 over Tharp and Andy Eckrich. While Holladay worked the bottom of the track, Tharp was working the top. On lap 13 Tharp used the momentum off the top and a lap car to grab the top spot. Holladay would edge back out front on lap 15, and then 3 laps later Eckrich would slip past to take over the lead. Just after lap 18 was scored complete a couple of cautions would slow the action. On the restart Eckrich moved back out front, with Chad Simpson overtaking Holladay for the runner up spot. Simpson, who worked the top of the track, grabbed the lead away from Eckrich on lap 26, only to have Eckrich take it back on lap 27. The two would come off turn 4 to get the white flag side-by-side, and when Eckrich had to change his line in turn1 for a lap car this allowed Simpson to come off turn 2 with a car length lead. Eckrich tried to get back under Simspon off turn 4, only to have Simpson hold him off for the win. Brian Harris came from 7th to finish 3rd, Holladay was 4th, with CJ Horn completing the top 5.



Up next was the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMod feature, with Tom Bowling Jr. and John Oliver Jr. making up the front row. The driver’s struggled to get the first few laps in the books, but once they got going Oliver Jr. held off challenges from Dylan Van Wyk. That was until a late race restart, when Van Wyk used the momentum off the top of turn 4 to take over the top spot on lap 17. Van Wyk then held off Oliver Jr. on the final lap to claim his second win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Adam Birck recovered from an early race caution to come back up to finish 3rd, Dakota Girard came from 13th to finish 4th, with Sean Wyett completing the top 5.

The final feature to take to the track on the night was the 15 lap Sonny’s Super Market Sport Compacts, with Barry Taft and Luke Fraise leading the field to green. But it was fourth place starter Josh Barnes who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Fraise and Kimberly Abbott. Abbott tried to keep pace with Josh Barnes over the entire race, but Josh Barnes would hold on to pick up his third win of the season at the track. Fraise was 3rd, Chandler Fullenkamp was 4th after starting in 10th, with Chevy Barnes rounding out the top 5.



Coming up next Friday, August 25th



Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be $5 for everyone courtesy of U.S. Cellular, with Kids (10 & under) FREE! Pit passes will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.



For more information about the Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com





OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, IA

Friday, August 18, 2023 – HALO Thermal Protection and Lomont Molding Night





SLMR Late Models



A-Feature: 1. 25-Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA; 2. 56-Andy Eckrich, Oxford, IA; 3. 21H-Brian Harris, Davenport, IA; 4. 32C-Chad Holladay, Muscatine, IA; 5. 01-CJ Horn, Cedar Rapids, IA; 6. 10T-Jeff Tharp, Sherrill, IA; 7. 99L-Jeff Larson, Freeport, IL; 8. 07-Matt Ryan, Davenport, IA; 9. 33F-Rickey Frankel, Quincy, IL; 10. 25B-Bryan Klein, Clarence, IA; 11. 22-Charlie McKenna, Ames, IA; 12. 58-Dave Eckrich, Oxford, IA; 13. 45-Curt Martin, Independence, IA; 14. 54E-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 15. 43-Derrick Stewart, Ainsworth, IA; 16. 76H-Jason Hahne, Webster City, IA; 17. 99D-Darrel DeFrance, Marshalltown, IA; 18. 42-Fred Remley, Anamosa, IA; 19. 15C-Curt Schroeder, Newton, IA; 20. 77-Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, IA; 21. 44-Luke Goedert, Guttenburg, IA; 22. 33-Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA



B-Feature 1: (Top 2 to A) 1. 42-Fred Remley; 2. 44-Luke Goedert; 3. 77F-Josh Foster, Fairfax, IA; 4. 84-Sam Halstead, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 5. 12-Brandon Queen, Keokuk, IA; 6. K1-Kyle Krampe, Baxter, IA; 7. 91-Michael Guldenpfenning, Muscatine, IA; 8. 99-Luke Pestka, Robins, IA; 9. 15C-Curt Schroeder; 10. 32-Curtis Glover, Knoxville, IA; 11. 4-Dekota Job, Burlington, IA (DNS)



B-Feature 2: 1. 54E-Tommy Elston; 2. 77-Jeff Aikey; 3. 76H-Jason Hahne; 4. 91G-Gabe Umbarger, Garner, IA; 5. 15R-Jeff Guengerich, Washington, IA; 6. 78-Steve Stultz, Peoria, AZ; 7. 74-Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 8. 11S-Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA; 9. 93-Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 10. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA



Heat 1: 1. 33-Nick Marolf; 2. 99L-Jeff Larson; 3. 22-Charlie McKenna; 4. 25-Chad Simpson; 5. 07-Matt Ryan; 6. 44-Luke Goedert; 7. 15C-Curt Schroeder; 8. 76H-Jason Hahne; 9. 99-Luke Pestka; 10. 11S-Josh Schneiderman



Heat 2: 1. 21H-Brian Harris; 2. 25B-Bryan Klein; 3. 15R-Jeff Guengerich; 4. 42-Fred Remley; 5. 10T-Jeff Tharp; 6. 54E-Tommy Elston; 7. 93-Jay Johnson; 8. 91G-Gabe Umbarger; 9. 52J-Jeremy Pundt



Heat 3: 1. 99D-Darrel DeFrance; 2. 32C-Chad Holladay; 3. 43-Derrick Stewart; 4. 58-Dave Eckrich; 5. 33F-Rickey Frankel; 6. 78-Steve Stultz; 7. K1-Kyle Krampe; 8. 74-Ron Boyse; 9. 91-Michael Guldenpfenning



Heat 4: 1. 56-Andy Eckrich; 2. 01-CJ Horn; 3. 45-Curt Martin; 4. 84-Sam Halstead; 5. 77F-Josh Foster; 6. 32-Curtis Glover; 7. 77-Jeff Aikey; 8. 12-Brandon Queen; 9. 4-Dekota Job (DNS)



Qualifying A: 1. 25-Chad Simpson, 15.957; 2. 10T-Jeff Tharp, 16.064; 3. 07-Matt Ryan, 16.170; 4. 91G-Gabe Umbarger, 16.213; 5. 44-Luke Goedert, 16.295; 6. 25B-Bryan Klein, 16.321; 7. 22-Charlie McKenna, 16.415; 8. 42-Fred Remley, 16.461; 9. 99L-Jeff Larson, 16.544; 10. 21H-Brian Harris, 16.565; 11. 33-Nick Marolf, 16.633; 12. 15R-Jeff Guengerich, 16.645; 13. 15C-Curt Schroeder, 16.668; 14. 93-Jay Johnson, 16.670; 15. 99-Luke Pestka, 16.760; 16. 54E-Tommy Elston, 16.805; 17. 76H-Jason Hahne, 16.826; 18. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, 16.987; 19. 11S-Josh Schneiderman, 17.474



Qualifying B: 1. 32C-Chad Holladay, 16.455; 2. 77-Jeff Aikey, 16.473; 3. 33F-Rickey Frankel, 16.692; 4. 56-Andy Eckrich, 16.710; 5. 58-Dave Eckrich, 16.750; 6. 01-CJ Horn, 16.769; 7. 43-Derrick Stewart, 16.781; 8. 45-Curt Martin, 16.782; 9. 78-Steve Stultz, 16.861; 10. 77F-Josh Foster, 16.874; 11. 99D-Darrel DeFrance, 16.883; 12. 32-Curtis Glover, 17.042; 13. 74-Ron Boyse, 17.089; 14. 84-Sam Halstead, 17.379; 15. K1-Kyle Krampe, 17.398; 16. 12-Brandon Queen, 17.669; 17. 91-Michael Guldenpfenning, 18.034; 18. 4-Dekota Job (DNS)





J&J AG Auto and Truck IMCA Modifieds



A-Feature: 1. 50-Denny Eckrich, Tiffin, IA; 2. 03B-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 3. 22-Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 4. 40-Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 5. 88-Jarrett Brown, Ainsworth, IA; 6. 32-Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA; 7. 71-Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 8. 12T-Jeff Larson, Freeport, IL; 9. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 10. 32X-Kyle Madden, Oxford, IA; 11. 7-Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 12. 4B-Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 13. 2R-Fisher Reese, Memphis, MO; 14. 28D-Matt Diaz, Quincy, IL; 15. 122-Denny Banks, Washington, IA; 16. 51-Michael Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 17. 7X-Rex Widmer, Keokuk, IA; 18. 28-Robert Kephart, Donnellson, IA; 19. 46-Brian Reed, Palmyra, MO; 20. 15RS-Reid Sammons, Kahoka, MO



Heat 1: 1. 03B-Mark Burgtorf; 2. 40-Dakota Simmons; 3. 32X-Kyle Madden; 4. 7-Blaine Webster; 5. 28-Robert Kephart; 6. 4B-Mitch Boles; 7. 15RS-Reid Sammons



Heat 2: 1. 50-Denny Eckrich; 2. 32-Chris Simpson; 3. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr.; 4. 71-Dennis LaVeine; 5. 51-Michael Benjamin; 6. 7X-Rex Widmer; 7. 28D-Matt Diaz



Heat 3: 1. 88-Jarrett Brown; 2. 12T-Jeff Larson; 3. 22-Austen Becerra; 4. 122-Denny Banks; 5. 2R-Fisher Reese; 6. 46-Brian Reed





Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars



A-Feature: 1. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 2. 20V-Dustin Vis, Martelle, IA; 3. 3D-Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 4. 12-Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 5. 14-Derrick Agee, Huntsville, IA; 6. 79S-Jason See, Albia, IA; 7. 05-John Oliver Jr., West Burlington, IA; 8. 71-David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 9. 10G-Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 10. 33-Trenton Witt, Oskaloosa, IA; 11. 07-Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 12. 06-Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IA; 13. 23S-Seth Dickey, Hedrick, IA; 14. 82-Peter Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 15. 43-Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO; 16. 35-Eric Glass, Memphis, MO; 17. 35J-Leremy Jackson, Unionville, IA; 18. 3JR-Dustan Fenton, Burlington, IA; 19. X-Kelly Buckallew, Memphis, MO



Heat 3: 1. 52J-Jeremy Pundt; 2. 71-David Brandies; 3. 43-Kevin Koontz; 4. 35-Eric Glass; 5. 05-John Oliver Jr.; 6. 3JR-Dustan Fenton





Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods



A-Feature: (Make-up from August 4th) 1. 12S-Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 2. 0-Dakota Girard, Moberly, MO; 3. 112-Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 4. 12D-Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 5. 20-Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 6. 3-Matt Thomas, Danville, IA; 7. 10G-Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 8. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL; 9. 7R-Tom Ruble, Ft. Madison, IA; 10. 00X-Kyler Girard, Moberly, MO; 11. 14B-Tom Bowling Jr., Burlington, IA; 12. 10C-Cole Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 13. 14L-Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 14. 55-John Oliver Jr., West Burlington, IA



A-Feature: 1. 117-Dylan VanWyk, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. 55-John Oliver Jr.; 3. 112-Adam Birck; 4. 0-Dakota Girard; 5. 12S-Sean Wyett; 6. 14B-Tom Bowling Jr.; 7. P65-Patrick Phillips, Macomb, IL; 8. 12D-Brandon Dale; 9. 00-Matt Tucker; 10. 3-Matt Thomas; 11. 75R-Joe Roller, Morning Sun, IA; 12. 33T-Trevor Tanner, Monroe, IA; 13. 3Z-Jason Van Zomeren, Freemont, IA; 14. 33-Luke Phillips, Wapello, IA; 15. 7M-Steve McLaughlin, Newton, IA; 16. 20-Nicholas Profeta; 17. 10G-Jim Gillenwater; 18. 00X-Kyler Girard; 19. 10C-Cole Gillenwater; 20. 14L-Brandon Lambert; 21. 7R-Tom Ruble



Heat 1: 1. 12S-Sean Wyett; 2. 55-John Oliver Jr.; 3. 20-Nicholas Profeta; 4. 12D-Brandon Dale; 5. 0-Dakota Girard; 6. P65-Patrick Phillips; 7. 3-Matt Thomas



Heat 2: 1. 117-Dylan VanWyk; 2. 14B-Tom Bowling Jr.; 3. 10C-Cole Gillenwater; 4. 33T-Trevor Tanner; 5. 7R-Tom Ruble; 6. 33-Luke Phillips; 7. 7M-Steve McLaughlin



Heat 3: 1. 112-Adam Birck; 2. 00X-Kyler Girard; 3. 10G-Jim Gillenwater; 4. 14L-Brandon Lambert; 5. 00-Matt Tucker; 6. 75R-Joe Roller; 7. 3Z-Jason Van Zomeren





Sonny’s Super Market Sport Compacts



A-Feature: (Make-up from August 4th) 1. 27-Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 2. 57-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 3. 9-Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA; 4. 13C-Chevy Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 5. 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 6. 26-Ryan Moore, Kahoka, MO; 7. 98-Elijah Hoyt, Creston, IA; 8. 11E-Ethan Prim, Elvaston, IL; 9. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL



A-Feature: 1. 13B-Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 2. 71-Kimberly Abbott; 3. 9-Luke Fraise; 4. 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp; 5. 13C-Chevy Barnes; 6. 11E-Ethan Prim; 7. 98-Elijah Hoyt; 8. 26-Ryan Moore; 9. 13X-Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 10. 27-Brandon Reu; 11. 57-Barry Taft



Heat 1: 1. 57-Barry Taft; 2. 27-Brandon Reu; 3. 13C-Chevy Barnes; 4. 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp; 5. 98-Elijah Hoyt; 6. 11E-Ethan Prim



Heat 2: 1. 13B-Josh Barnes; 2. 71-Kimberly Abbott; 3. 9-Luke Fraise; 4. 13X-Chuck Fullenkamp; 5. 26-Ryan Moore Friday, August 25th