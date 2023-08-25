Hudson O’Neal and Brandon Overton Sweep Friday Night Prelims at Port Royal

Race Statistics
Entrants: 61
Group A Terminal Maintenance & Construction Pole Sitter: Hudson O’Neal
Group B Terminal Maintenance & Construction Pole Sitter: Brandon Overton
Group A Lap Leaders: Hudson O’Neal (Laps 1-25)
Group B Lap Leaders: Brandon Overton (Laps 1-25)
Group A Wieland Feature Winner: Hudson O’Neal
Group B Wieland Feature Winner: Brandon Overton
Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: n/a
Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: n/a
Group A Margin of Victory: 4.182 seconds
Group B Margin of Victory: 0.338 seconds
Group A Gorsuch Performance Solutions Cautions: n/a
Group B Gorsuch Performance Solutions Cautions: Drake Troutman (Lap 12); Ron Fink (Lap 15)
Series Provisionals: n/a
Fast Time Provisional: n/a
Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Track Provisional: n/a
Group A Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Hudson O’Neal, Rick Eckert, Ricky Thornton, Jr.
Group B Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Brandon Overton, Jonathan Davenport, Mike Marlar
Group A Penske Shocks Top 5: Hudson O’Neal, Rick Eckert, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Cody Overton, Tim McCreadie
Group B Penske Shocks Top 5: Brandon Overton, Jonathan Davenport, Mike Marlar, Michael Norris, Chris Ferguson
Group A Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Ross Robinson (Advanced 10 Positions)
Group B Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Garrett Alberson (Advanced 17 Positions)
Group A Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Ross Robinson
Group B Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Devin Moran
Group A Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Dillan Stake
Group B Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Max Blair
Group A Earnhardt Technologies Most Laps Led: Hudson O’Neal (25 Laps)
Group B Earnhardt Technologies Most Laps Led: Brandon Overton (25 Laps)
Group A Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Hudson O’Neal
Group A Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Garrett Alberson
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.
O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: n/a
Group A Etchberger Trucking Fastest Lap of the Race: Hudson O’Neal (Lap 2 – 19.194 seconds)
Group B Etchberger Trucking Fastest Lap of the Race: Brandon Overton (Lap 1 – 19.490 seconds)
Group A MD3 Tough Break of the Race: Austin Berry
Group B MD3 Tough Break of the Race: Drake Troutman
Group A Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Danny White (Hudson O’Neal)
Group B Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Kent Fegter (Brandon Overton)
Group A ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Race Engines
Group B ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines
Group A Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Group B Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Mike Marlar (17.822 seconds)
Group A Time of Race: 10 minutes 04 seconds
Group B Time of Race: 19 minutes 14 seconds
Rumble by the River Saturday Line-Ups