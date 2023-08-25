Hudson O’Neal and Brandon Overton Sweep Friday Night Prelims at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, PA (August 25, 2023) – Hudson O’Neal and Brandon Overton each won a 25-lap preliminary A-Main on Friday Night at Port Royal Speedway.

O’Neal led wire-to-wire in the first 25-lap main event for his fifth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season. Rick Eckert, the current track points leader at Port Royal came from fifth to take second with current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series points leader Ricky Thornton Jr. rounding out the Big River Steel Podium in third after he had started eighth. Cody Overton came home fourth followed by Tim McCreadie.

Brandon Overton was able to fend off the challenges of both Jonathan Davenport and Mike Marlar to win the second 25-lap main event. Michael Norris was fourth with Chris Ferguson rounding out the top five drivers in the nightcap.

O’Neal, who enters the weekend second the championship points standings behind Thornton set himself up for a good starting spot in Saturday’s heat race. “I thought I was making a lot of time difference going to that top; there was a time there when a lapped car slowed way up in front of me and I just misjudged how much faster I was getting off the corner. I was happy to see no cautions out there. If we had a caution, it might have played out differently. We had a good race car all night long, it qualified good, and it heat raced good. It’s refreshing to come out and get a win, it’s been a long couple of months.”

Eckert, a member of the National Dirt Late Model Hall-of-Fame came home in second-place behind O’Neal. “That second place was very important, we really haven’t qualified well here all year. We heat race really good, and we hadn’t feature raced very good. Mark Richards gave me some hints for the feature. It drove way better in the feature than I have been. I think our car is pretty close for tomorrow night’s big race realistically until we got to heavy traffic I was coming back to Huddy, and he just manned up on that cushion and I am an old guy. I was trying not to do it and finally I guess I had no choice.”

Thornton, who on Thursday Night at Georgetown Speedway rallied from sixth to win came from the outside of row four to finish third in the caution-free race. “In the grand scheme of things, you just wanted to run in the top six tonight in this feature to put yourself in a good position for tomorrow. I took off there and I didn’t think I was going to be very good; I fell back to about tenth or so. I just started running a little harder and the car got a lot better. The biggest thing for me here is to try to pace, but not pace too much where you can’t do anything early and get way behind.”

O’Neal’s Mark Richards Racing, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Ace Metal Works, Petroff Towing, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Gunter’s Honey, WR1 Sim Chassis, O’Neal’s Salvage and Recycling, Sunoco Race Fuels, Integra Racing Shocks, and Performance Grading.

Completing the top ten in the first feature were Daulton Wilson, Ross Robinson, Earl Pearson Jr., Mason Zeigler, and Justin Kann.