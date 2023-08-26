Gavin Miller Maneuvers to Davenport Speedway Victory with POWRi/Xtreme Midgets

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (8/26/23) Gavin Miller would hard-charge past ten other drivers to earn the feature win at Davenport Speedway in Davenport Iowa with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, in Night Two of the Quad Cities 150 to capture his second career league victory after leading the final thirteen laps of the thirty-lap feature event.

Early on-track excitement in the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, would find Ryan Timms once again starting the action off with a quick time in group qualifying of a 14.294-second lap as Zach Daum, Chase McDermand, and Cannon McIntosh each would earn heat racing wins.

Organizing the feature field would find high-point qualifier Cannon McIntosh roll an invert of four with Jade Avedisian and Ryan Timms making the front row. Competing for the prized position as the green flag flew would see the inside line momentum of Jade Avedesian gain the initial advantage on the opening lap over Cannon McIntosh, Chase McDermand, Ryan Timms, and Jacob Denney all racing inside the top five.

Clinging to a slight advantage through the first third of the feature event, Jade Avedisian would out-pace Cannon McIntosh as the pair separated from the field with Ryan Timms, Jacob Denney, and Taylor Reimer running inside the top ten after caution bunched the field back together.

Running smoothly into the halfway point with Avedisian protecting the lead over McIntosh and Timms running inside the podium, Gavin Miller would find speed running the low line to move into the fourth position with teammate Taylor Reimer running fifth as Karter Sarff, Zach Daum, Corbin Rueschenberg, Chase McDermand, and Hayden Reinbold inside the top-ten.

Benefiting from a mid-event restart, Gavin Miller would overtake for the lead using an inside-line maneuver in turn one on lap eighteen with Ryan Timms and Cannon McIntosh also getting past the one-time leading Avedisian.

Holding steady while restarting with the lead, Gavin Miller would stick to the speedy low line with Cannon McIntosh moving into the runner-up spot while trying to gain on the leader as drama would be displayed in cautions waving with four laps remaining.

Separating from the pack while holding steady out front late, Gavin Miller would not be denied in the feature event to earn his second feature win of 2023 with the POWRi National Midget League as Ryan Timms would finish a runner-up.

“This feels really rewarding, about halfway through the race I felt some moisture at the bottom and knew we had speed to move forward as long as I hit my marks,” said Gavin Miller in the Davenport Speedway victory lane festivities. Adding, “I can’t thank this whole team enough for giving me this opportunity.”

Remaining resilient for the full feature would see the leader of seventeen laps Jade Avedisian finalize the podium placements with Cannon McIntosh finishing fourth as Night One winner Zach Daum rounded out the POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at Davenport Speedway running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Night Two.

POWRi National Midget League | Davenport Speedway | 8/26/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 67-Ryan Timms(14.294)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 7U-Zach Daum

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Super Clean Hard Charger: 97-Gavin Miller(+10)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[11]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms[2]; 3. 71-Jade Avedisian[1]; 4. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 5. 7U-Zach Daum[5]; 6. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 7. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[12]; 8. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[7]; 9. 21K-Karter Sarff[9]; 10. 3N-Mitchell Davis[14]; 11. 25K-Taylor Reimer[8]; 12. 97K-Cooper Williams[13]; 13. 25-Jacob Denney[6]; 14. 13-Elijah Gile[19]; 15. 31B-Kyle Beilman[16]; 16. 17B-Austin Barnhill[10]; 17. 33-Branigan Roark[17]; 18. 81-Dakota Gay[15]; 19. (DNS) 7X-Thomas Meseraull; 20. (DNS) 6B-Andy Baugh; 21. (DNS) 2H-Nick Hoffman.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Zach Daum[2]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian[4]; 3. 17B-Austin Barnhill[1]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]; 5. 3N-Mitchell Davis[5]; 6. 31B-Kyle Beilman[6]; 7. 13-Elijah Gile[7].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms[4]; 3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[1]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller[2]; 5. 97K-Cooper Williams[5]; 6. (DNS) 6B-Andy Baugh; 7. (DNS) 2H-Nick Hoffman.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 2. 25-Jacob Denney[3]; 3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[1]; 4. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]; 5. 81-Dakota Gay[6]; 6. 33-Branigan Roark[7]; 7. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[5].

Qualifying 1: 1. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:14.535[5]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:14.594[7]; 3. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:14.655[4]; 4. 17B-Austin Barnhill, 00:14.828[3]; 5. 3N-Mitchell Davis, 00:14.847[1]; 6. 31B-Kyle Beilman, 00:14.876[6]; 7. 13-Elijah Gile, 00:15.069[2].

Qualifying 2: 1. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:14.294[1]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:14.403[7]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:14.427[6]; 4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:14.524[4]; 5. 97K-Cooper Williams, 00:14.649[5]; 6. (DNS) 6B-Andy Baugh, 00:14.649; 7. (DNS) 2H-Nick Hoffman, 00:14.649.

Qualifying 3: 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:14.389[2]; 2. 25-Jacob Denney, 00:14.486[6]; 3. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:14.553[3]; 4. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:14.590[5]; 5. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:14.622[1]; 6. 81-Dakota Gay, 00:15.123[7]; 7. 33-Branigan Roark, 00:15.609[4].

