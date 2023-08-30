Two Straight Nights of Action Over Labor Day Weekend Up Next at Central Missouri Speedway! 

- Advertisement -

August 29, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release



(Warrensburg, Missouri) The point championships are now in the rearview mirror at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) and now the focus shifts to a series of special events racing to close out the season. The first of which takes place over Saturday and Sunday during the Labor Day weekend, featuring multiple car classes in competition on both nights.



The action begins on Saturday for the second and final appearance of the year of the DirtTrack Bank Cash Money SuperDirt Series. During their first appearance of the year in June, Webb City’s Mitch Keeter took the checkered flag over Dustin Atkinson and Dylan Bates. Heading into the final few weeks of the series’ points battle, Keeter leads Derek Brown, Mike Bitner, Isaac Keepper, and Jimmy Vanzandt in the standings. Note, mention of driver name does not guarantee race appearance. The late models will compete in a full night of heat races and a 25-lap main event.



The balance of the program on Saturday will feature $1,000-to-win, 25-lap main events for the POWRi B-Mods and Super Stocks. Midwest Mods will contest their yearly track special event with a $500-to-win 25-lap main event. Rounding out the night’s classes will be the POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints and Vintage Racers. All pit passes are $40. There are no track registration fees; however, all drivers (excluding late models and vintage racers), must possess a current POWRi membership license, which is available on-site for $100, no exceptions. There is an entry fee for the Midwest Mod competitors for their track special, which is as follows: $50 for CMS ‘track registered’ drivers for the year, and $60 for non-track registered drivers. The fee includes entry and pit pass. All other classes pay pit pass only unless purchasing the POWRi license.



The weekend concludes on Sunday night with a $2,000-to-win B-Mod 30-lap main event. For B-Mods, there is an entry fee, which is $65 for a CMS track registered driver and $75 for a non-registered driver. The fee includes a pit pass and entry fee. Super Stocks will return for a second straight night of racing with another $1,000-to-win 25-lap main event. Midwest Mods and Pure Stocks join in on the action for their normal payouts while Lightning Sprints and Vintage Racers also return for another night of racing. All pit passes are $40, and as previously mentioned, all but the Vintage Racers must have a current POWRi membership. There are no entry fees for classes other than B-Mods as mentioned above.



The weekend Admission and Timeline information for both Saturday and Sunday is as follows: Adult General Admission $20, Active-Duty Military, Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74, and Students with Student I.D. $15. Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Children ages 5 and under and Senior Citizens aged 75 years and older are free in the grandstands. Those permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. ALL pit passes regardless of age or status are $40. The timeline for Saturday is as follows: The Pit Gate opens at 4:30, Admission Gates at 5. The cutoff for drivers to check-in for racing is 6:15 (late check-ins will not earn passing points). The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, followed by practice “hot” laps at 7, with racing to follow at approximately 7:30.



We are expecting a full pit area for Saturday night’s events, therefore Lightning Sprints and Late Models are asked to park along the chain link fence, tree line, and north-facing pits only. The middle island pit area should be used for standard size haulers, leaving room for these types of haulers to pull in nose-to-nose. There are no reserved pit stalls at CMS, which are first come, and may be pre-marked prior to the races.



To have a little fun with the expected car counts, we are going to have a Guess the Car Count competition and a chance to win a pair of general admission tickets to the September 16th Hog Roast Nationals by guessing the total Saturday car count. Fans should submit their entry via email to info@centralmissourispeedway.net or by private message only on the CMS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Entries must contain the overall guess for the amount total cars, the Late Model count, the B-mod count, the Super Stock count, the Midwest Mod Count, the Lightning Sprint Count, and the Vintage Racers count. Anyone guessing all the counts exactly will win a four-pack of general admission tickets to the hog roast! Ties will be broken by first entries received, cutoff is Saturday, September 2nd at noon.



ALL drivers in all divisions must possess a current and active POWRi membership license, which is available on-site or prior to the event visiting www.powri.com. The cost of the license is $100 and must be paid prior to racing. Visiting drivers and fans are VERY STRONGLY ENCOURAGED to visit the track’s website and familiarizing themselves with the track’s “Good to Know Information” and “Track General Rules.” Both documents are located at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.



Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.