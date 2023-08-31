Labor Day Weekend Doubleheader Ahead for Lucas Oil Late Models

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (August 30, 2023) – A pair of traditional events are on deck for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this Labor Day weekend.

The action kicks off on Saturday, September 2 when the tour returns to Portsmouth Raceway Park for the River Days Rumble – Presented by Pepsi, Army & Roots Child Care Center. The event features a complete show of: Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $15,000-to-win main event. Saturday’s racing action at Portsmouth Raceway Park will also include full programs for the Modified and Sport Modified divisions.

The pit gate at Portsmouth Raceway Park will open at 2:00 PM with the general admission gate opening at 4:00 PM. Hot Laps will begin at 6:30 PM with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. All times are Eastern Time.

Portsmouth Raceway Park is a 3/8-mile oval located approximately 1 mile west of Downtown Portsmouth, Ohio at 25648 State Route 73. For more information on Portsmouth Raceway Park, please visit www.portsraceway.com

On Sunday, September 3 teams will travel to Tyler County Speedway for the 55th Annual Hillbilly Hundred – Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts. America’s oldest running dirt late model crown jewel event includes a complete program of: Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event. The Ohio Valley Legend Car Series, RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, and SCDRA 4-Cylinders will also be in competition on Sunday, September 3 at Tyler County Speedway.

The pit gate will close at 1:30 PM and reopen at 2:00 PM. The general admission gates will open at 3:00 PM with on track racing action beginning at 6:00 PM with Hot Laps for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. All times are Eastern Time.

Tyler County Speedway, better known as “America’s Baddest Bullring” is a 1/4-mile bullring located 3 miles south of Middlebourne, W. Va. at the Tyler County Fairgrounds on State Route 18. A mere 18 miles east of the Ohio River, halfway between Parkersburg in the south and Wheeling in the North.

To learn more about Tyler County Speedway and the 55th Hillbilly Hundred, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.tylercountyspeedwayonline.com

Following the UNOH Great Eight bonus round, Ricky Thornton Jr. continues to lead the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP. Hudson O’Neal is second, followed by Jonathan Davenport and Brandon Overton. Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, Tyler Erb, and Daulton Wilson round out the top eight in championship standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Portsmouth Raceway Park – September 2 (50 Laps): 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $63,400

Tyler County Speedway – September 3 (100 Laps): 1. $30,000, 2. $15,000, 3. $7,000, 4. $5,500, 5. $4,500, 6. $3,500. 7. $3,000, 8. $2,500, 9. $2,400, 10. $2,300, 11. $2,200, 12. $2,100, 13. $2,000, 14. $1,900, 15. $1,800, 16. $1,750, 17. $1,700, 18. $1,650, 19. $1,600, 20. $1,550, 21. $1,550, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500, 25. $1,500, 26. $1,500 = Total $103,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Portsmouth Raceway Park – September 2:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

Tyler County Speedway – September 3:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

Hillbilly Hundred Past Winners:

2022 – Kyle Larson

2021 – Rained Out

2020 – Covid-19

2019 – Josh Richards

2018 – Brandon Overton

2017 – Jonathan Davenport

2016 – Scott Bloomquist

2015 – Scott Bloomquist

2014 – Don O’Neal

2013 – Jimmy Owens

2012 – Mike Marlar

2011 – Rained Out

2010 – Scott Bloomquist

2009 – Ray Cook

2008 – Jimmy Owens

2007 – Eddie Carrier Jr.

2006 – Earl Pearson Jr.

2005 – Clint Smith

2004 – Mike Marlar

2003 – Chub Frank

2002 – Billy Moyer

2001 – Donnie Moran

2000 – Davey Johnson

1999 – Davey Johnson

1998 – Steve Shaver

1997 – Rod Conley

1996 – Todd Andrews

1995 – Bart Hartman

1994 – Bill Frye

1993 – Davey Johnson

1992 – Rodney Combs

1991 – Rodney Combs

1990 – Buck Simmons

1989 – Donnie Moran

1988 – Donnie Moran

1987 – Jack Boggs

1986 – Jack Boggs

1985 – Jack Boggs

1984 – Larry Moore

1983 – Freddy Smith

1982 – Charlie Swartz

1981 – Freddy Smith

1980 – Rodney Combs

1979 – Danny Dean

1978 – Gene McNeely

1977 – Rained Out

1976 – Bob Wearing, Sr.

1975 – Bob Wearing, Sr.

1974 – Bob Wearing, Sr.

1973 – Bob Wearing, Sr.

1972 – Dorus Wisecarver

1971 – Danny Dean

1970 – Clate Husted

1969 – Rained Out

1968 – Ray Neece

1967 – Don Gregory