Labor Day Weekend Doubleheader Ahead for Lucas Oil Late Models

BATAVIA, Ohio (August 30, 2023) – A pair of traditional events are on deck for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this Labor Day weekend.
The action kicks off on Saturday, September 2 when the tour returns to Portsmouth Raceway Park for the River Days Rumble – Presented by Pepsi, Army & Roots Child Care Center. The event features a complete show of: Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $15,000-to-win main event. Saturday’s racing action at Portsmouth Raceway Park will also include full programs for the Modified and Sport Modified divisions.
The pit gate at Portsmouth Raceway Park will open at 2:00 PM with the general admission gate opening at 4:00 PM. Hot Laps will begin at 6:30 PM with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. All times are Eastern Time.
Portsmouth Raceway Park is a 3/8-mile oval located approximately 1 mile west of Downtown Portsmouth, Ohio at 25648 State Route 73. For more information on Portsmouth Raceway Park, please visit www.portsraceway.com.
On Sunday, September 3 teams will travel to Tyler County Speedway for the 55th Annual Hillbilly Hundred – Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts. America’s oldest running dirt late model crown jewel event includes a complete program of: Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event. The Ohio Valley Legend Car Series, RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, and SCDRA 4-Cylinders will also be in competition on Sunday, September 3 at Tyler County Speedway.
The pit gate will close at 1:30 PM and reopen at 2:00 PM. The general admission gates will open at 3:00 PM with on track racing action beginning at 6:00 PM with Hot Laps for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. All times are Eastern Time.
Tyler County Speedway, better known as “America’s Baddest Bullring” is a 1/4-mile bullring located 3 miles south of Middlebourne, W. Va. at the Tyler County Fairgrounds on State Route 18. A mere 18 miles east of the Ohio River, halfway between Parkersburg in the south and Wheeling in the North.
To learn more about Tyler County Speedway and the 55th Hillbilly Hundred, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.tylercountyspeedwayonline.com.
Following the UNOH Great Eight bonus round, Ricky Thornton Jr. continues to lead the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP. Hudson O’Neal is second, followed by Jonathan Davenport and Brandon Overton. Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, Tyler Erb, and Daulton Wilson round out the top eight in championship standings.
For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:
Portsmouth Raceway Park – September 2 (50 Laps): 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $63,400
Tyler County Speedway – September 3 (100 Laps): 1. $30,000, 2. $15,000, 3. $7,000, 4. $5,500, 5. $4,500, 6. $3,500. 7. $3,000, 8. $2,500, 9. $2,400, 10. $2,300, 11. $2,200, 12. $2,100, 13. $2,000, 14. $1,900, 15. $1,800, 16. $1,750, 17. $1,700, 18. $1,650, 19. $1,600, 20. $1,550, 21. $1,550, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500, 25. $1,500, 26. $1,500 = Total $103,000
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:
Portsmouth Raceway Park – September 2:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races
Tyler County Speedway – September 3:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races
Hillbilly Hundred Past Winners:
2022 – Kyle Larson
2021 – Rained Out
2020 – Covid-19
2019 – Josh Richards
2018 – Brandon Overton
2017 – Jonathan Davenport
2016 – Scott Bloomquist
2015 – Scott Bloomquist
2014 – Don O’Neal
2013 – Jimmy Owens
2012 – Mike Marlar
2011 – Rained Out
2010 – Scott Bloomquist
2009 – Ray Cook
2008 – Jimmy Owens
2007 – Eddie Carrier Jr.
2006 – Earl Pearson Jr.
2005 – Clint Smith
2004 – Mike Marlar
2003 – Chub Frank
2002 – Billy Moyer
2001 – Donnie Moran
2000 – Davey Johnson
1999 – Davey Johnson
1998 – Steve Shaver
1997 – Rod Conley
1996 – Todd Andrews
1995 – Bart Hartman
1994 – Bill Frye
1993 – Davey Johnson
1992 – Rodney Combs
1991 – Rodney Combs
1990 – Buck Simmons
1989 – Donnie Moran
1988 – Donnie Moran
1987 – Jack Boggs
1986 – Jack Boggs
1985 – Jack Boggs
1984 – Larry Moore
1983 – Freddy Smith
1982 – Charlie Swartz
1981 – Freddy Smith
1980 – Rodney Combs
1979 – Danny Dean
1978 – Gene McNeely
1977 – Rained Out
1976 – Bob Wearing, Sr.
1975 – Bob Wearing, Sr.
1974 – Bob Wearing, Sr.
1973 – Bob Wearing, Sr.
1972 – Dorus Wisecarver
1971 – Danny Dean
1970 – Clate Husted
1969 – Rained Out
1968 – Ray Neece
1967 – Don Gregory
