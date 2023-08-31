Ted Horn Talk: 6 Storylines For Saturday’s Ted Horn 100 At Du Quoin

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Du Quoin, Illinois (August 31, 2023)………The most magical mile of them all is the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

That’s been true since the day it was built and remains true all these decades later as the USAC Silver Crown National Championship makes its annual once-a-year-voyage to the southern Illinois dirt mile for the Ted Horn 100.

The Ted Horn 100 dates to the year 1948 when the three-time AAA National champion in 1946, 1947 and 1948 and namesake of the race, lost his life on the very same Du Quoin track that the brave souls of today still try to conquer.

It’s the most tenured dirt race on the Silver Crown slate, celebrating its 69th running this Saturday, September 2, during the daylight hours of the early morning and afternoon, which is nice.

Let’s celebrate with six of the key champ car storylines you should be watching this Saturday at Du Quoin.

LOGAN LEADING, KODY CHASING

With three races remaining in the USAC Silver Crown season, the championship race is tight between Logan Seavey and Kody Swanson.

If you think you’ve seen this before, you have. It’s this generation’s version of The Gary & Larry Show featuring Gary Bettenhausen and Larry Dickson as they both swapped feature wins and championships back-and-forth, to-and-fro between 1968-71.

However, Seavey has yet to kick down the door with Swanson scoring the 2021-22 titles in a fashion that came down to the final event. In fact, over the past three seasons between 2021-23, Seavey and Swanson have run 1-2 in the point standings for 22 out of the 29 events held in that time frame.

Entering Du Quoin, Seavey holds the upper hand by just seven points as he moves right into his wheelhouse on the dirt where he has finished second and first over the past two seasons in 2021-22 at Du Quoin while Swanson is a two-time winner of the event in 2010 and 2017.

SEAVEY – A MONSTER ON THE DIRT

Logan Seavey seemingly holds the key to the dirt tracks of late on the USAC Silver Crown trail. He’s now won five of the last seven in that stretch, including the last two, and hasn’t finished outside the top-five in his last 12 appearances dating back to 2021.

He already won on the other Illinois dirt mile in Springfield just a couple weeks ago and now aims to become one of the very few to sweep both Springfield and Du Quoin champ car races in the same year.

That’s a list of drivers that includes Tony Bettenhausen (1951), Sam Hanks (1953) Jimmy Bryan (1955-56), Johnny Thomson (1958), A.J. Foyt (1964 & 1967), Al Unser (1970), Mario Andretti (1973-74), Gary Bettenhausen (1983), Jack Hewitt (1986-87-93), Chuck Gurney (1989-94-96), Paul White (2001), J.J. Yeley (2002), Tracy Hines (2006), Brian Tyler (2008) and Chris Windom (2018).

Showing his versatility, Seavey is one of only three drivers to win both a stock car and champ car race at Du Quoin, scoring an ARCA stock car victory in 2018 and a USAC Silver Crown triumph in 2022. Jimmy Bryan and A.J. Foyt are the only others. Pretty good company to keep.

SEVEN HORN WINNERS ON HAND

Seven past Ted Horn 100 winners are represented in this Saturday’s Ted Horn 100 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Defending Ted Horn 100 winner Logan Seavey leads the cast of 36 USAC Silver Crown entries this weekend at the one-mile dirt oval. Seavey’s main nemesis in the championship fight is Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.), a two-time winner of the event in 2010 and 2017, the first of which was his first career USAC Silver Crown victory.

Two-time Ted Horn 100 winner Shane Cockrum (Benton, Ill.) grew up and resides just down the road from the Magic Mile where he won back-to-back in 2014-15.

Peru, Indiana’s Russ Gamester, the 1997 race winner, is the most experienced in the field with 22 Ted Horn 100 starts dating back to 1989.

Kansas, Illinois’ Shane Cottle (2007), Elkhart, Illinois’ Chris Urish (2013) and Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Jacob Wilson (2019) have all scored on the Du Quoin Mile as well.

Interestingly, for six of the seven past winners in Saturday’s field (all but Seavey), their Du Quoin win also marked their first career USAC Silver Crown victory. That includes Swanson, Cockrum, Gamester, Cottle, Urish and Wilson who all hold The Magic Mile near and dear to their hearts.

A LEIN MACHINE FOR COCKRUM

It was just a short while ago that Shane Cockrum thought he might not even have a ride for the Du Quoin race this year after the engine blew on his BLS Motorsports No. 71 during practice a couple weeks ago at the Springfield Mile.

Due to a recent racing accident, Mitchel Moles is sidelined for a bit from the Hans Lein-owned No. 97. The first call the team made to fill in for Moles was to Cockrum, who is undoubtedly one of the most popular winners ever at Du Quoin.

Hailing from nearby Benton, Ill., about 15 minutes away, Cockrum received a raucous response following back-to-back Ted Horn 100 wins in front of the home crowd in 2014-15.

Entering Saturday, Cockrum owns an incredible run of consistency, having finished inside the top-five in all eight of his Du Quoin Silver Crown starts since 2013 with wins in 2014-15, a 2nd in 2017 & 2022, a 3rd in 2018, a 4th in 2013 and a 5th in 2016 and 2021.

His 2022 Du Quoin run included his first career Silver Crown pole award, and ended in a heartbreaking manner, running out of fuel while leading on lap 86. After fueling up, he recovered to finish as the runner-up. Not only is he fortunate to have a ride for Saturday’s race, he also has a bit of a score to settle after last year’s sorrowful ending.

COTTLE (AND PEPPERIDGE FARMS) REMEMBERS

Like Cockrum, the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds are a bit of a happy place for Shane Cottle.

Cottle and his family regularly made the trip down to southern Illinois when he was a kid to catch both the USAC Silver Crown and ARCA Stock Car races. In fact, one of his earliest racing memories involves watching Jack Hewitt charge from 18th to win the champ car race at Du Quoin back in 1987.

In 2007, Du Quoin became even more special to Cottle when he captured the pole and raced to his first career USAC Silver Crown victory on the same night aboard Larry Contos’ Hat World machine.

Two weeks ago at Springfield, Cottle nearly picked up his second career dirt mile Silver Crown victory when he stepped into Chris Dyson Racing’s No. 9 for the first time and promptly led 47 laps with a spectacular drive.

The lead and the race win slipped through Cottle’s fingers on a restart with 13 laps remaining as Seavey drove around the outside of him in turn one, relegating Cottle back to second. All in all it was a great day, but it was also one that could’ve been way sweeter for the veteran driver who was visibly stung by the result.

But here lies another opportunity for Cottle to find not only redemption, but also another special win in his home state.

THE YEAR OF THE ROOKIE AT Du QUOIN?

Interestingly, no track on the USAC Silver Crown schedule has seen more first-time USAC Silver Crown winners break through than Du Quoin.

Since the series’ inception in 1971, 14 different drivers have earned their first career Silver Crown victory at The Magic Mile and this year’s class is hellbent on trying to make that 15.

Top veterans are included in this group, among them being Davey Ray (Davenport, Iowa), Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) and Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio), all of whom are USAC National winners.

Taylor Ferns (Shelby Township, Mich.) earned the first ever top-five finish by a woman in USAC Silver Crown history at Du Quoin in 2013. This will be her first series start at the track since that day.

Mario Clouser (Auburn, Ill.), fourth in USAC Silver Crown points, is on-board for his Du Quoin debut as is top Silver Crown Rookie Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.), USAC National Sprint Car and Midget winner Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) and 360 Sprint Car legend Wayne Johnson (Tuttle, Okla.), all of whom are highly capable of becoming number 15.

RACE DETAILS:

The 69th running of the Ted Horn 100 features the USAC Silver Crown National Championship along with the 29th Annual Bill Oldani Memorial Prelims for DIRTcar Modifieds.

Registration and pit gates open at 7am Central. Grandstands and ticket office open at 9am. USAC Silver Crown practice is slated to run from 10-11:10am. USAC Silver Crown qualifying is scheduled for 11:30am followed by DIRTcar Modified hot laps and qualifying at 12:15pm and the USAC Silver Crown qualifying race at 12:30pm. DIRTcar Modified heats are on tap at 1pm followed by the USAC Ted Horn 100 feature at 2pm.

Tickets will be available on race day or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200. Advance tickets are $25 for ages 12 and up and $10 for children age 11 and under. Race day tickets at the gate are $30 for ages 12 and up and $10 for children 11 and under. Pit passes are $35 for members and $40 for non-members ages 12 and up. Pit passes for children age 11 and under are $20.

===============

2023 TED HORN 100 ENTRY LIST:

07 ®JOHN TOSTI/High Ridge, MO (John Tosti)

08 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Gordon Steffens)

2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Patrick Lawson)

3 ®TIM SIMMONS/Cabot, AR (Tim Simmons)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

8 DAVEY RAY/Davenport, IA (Cornell Racing Stables)

9 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Chris Dyson Racing)

11 ®TREY BURKE/Alvin, TX (Davey Hamilton Racing-SRG)

12 ®WAYNE JOHNSON/Tuttle, OK (Two C Racing)

15 CHRIS FETTER/Troy, MO (Chris Fetter)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

20 ®EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Nolen Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

24 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (John Haggenbottom)

25 CASEY BUCKMAN/Chandler, AZ (C-Buck Motorsports-Eddie Sachs Jr.)

26 ®KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

44 DANNY LONG/Bonne Terre, MO (Danny Long)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

53 A.J. FIKE/Galesburg, IL (Five Three Motorsports)

69 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

77 CHRIS URISH/Elkhart, IL (Chris Urish)

81 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (BCR Group)

88 ®TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (Sammy & Mouren Fetter)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Kazmark Motorsports)

95 PATRICK BRUNS/Champaign, IL (Full Throttle Racing)

97 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Hans Lein)

99 KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Scott Weyant)

107 JACOB WILSON/Crawfordsville, IN (Wilson Brothers Racing)

110 ®CARY OLIVER/Buncombe, IL (Cary Oliver)

111 TOM PATERSON/Argos, IN (Tom Paterson)

118 ®RYAN THOMAS/Indianapolis, IN (Wingo Brothers Racing)

177 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Binks Racing)

555 TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing)

777 ®DAVE PEPERAK/Clinton, IN (Dave Peperak Motorsports)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

===============

2023 USAC SILVER CROWN STAT LEADERS:

Most Wins: 3-Kody Swanson

Driver Point Leader: Logan Seavey

Entrant Point Leader: Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22

Leading Rookie Driver in Points: Kaylee Bryson (5th)

Most Laps Led: 410-Kody Swanson

Most Top-Fives: 7-Logan Seavey

Most Top-Tens: 7-Logan Seavey

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 5-Kody Swanson

Best Finish By A Rookie: Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Chase Dietz (2nd)

Most Feature Starts: 8-Kaylee Bryson, Trey Burke, Mario Clouser, Taylor Ferns, Logan Seavey, Kody Swanson, Travis Welpott & Matt Westfall

Most Positions Advanced in a Race: May 26: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bryan Gossel (27th to 11th)

=======================

2023 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE & RESULTS

May 20: (D) Belleville High Banks – Belleville, KS

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Chris Dyson Racing #9)

May 26: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Bobby Santos (DJ Racing #98)

Jun 17: (D) Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22)

Jun 23: (P) Madison International Speedway – Oregon, WI

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Binks Racing #77)

Jul 20: (P) Winchester Speedway – Winchester, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Binks Racing #77)

Aug 5: (P) Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Binks Racing #77)

Aug 19: (D#) Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22)

Aug 27: (P#) World Wide Technology Raceway – Madison, IL

WINNER: Davey Hamilton Jr. (Legacy Autosport #19)

Sep 2: (D#) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, IL

Sep 22-23: (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Oct 14: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, IN

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

(D) represents a dirt event

(P) represents a pavement event

# represents a daytime event

=======================

2023 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 490 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

2 483 Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

3 363 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

4 353 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Ill.

5 344 (R) Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

6 320 Taylor Ferns, Shelby Township, Mich.

7 315 Bobby Santos, Franklin, Mass.

8 305 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

9 291 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

10 270 Derek Bischak, Angola, Ind.

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

=======================

2023 USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 490 Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing, Brownsburg, Ind. (#22)

2 483 Doran-Binks Racing, Lebanon, Ohio (#77)

3 363 Hemelgarn Racing, LaSalle, Mich. (#91)

4 353 Kazmark Motorsports, Joliet, Ill. (#92)

5 344 Sam Pierce, Daleville, Ind. (#26)

6 343 Legacy Autosport, Pittsboro, Ind. (#19)

7 320 Taylor Ferns Racing, Shelby Township, Mich. (#555)

8 315 DJ Racing, Boca Raton, Fla. (#98)

9 305 BCR Group, South Vienna, Ohio (#81)

10 291 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Neb. (#6)

=======================

2023 USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 344 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

2 247 Trey Burke, Alvin, Texas

3 159 Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, Okla.

4 155 Tyler Roahrig, Plymouth, Ind.

5 129 Dakoda Armstrong, New Castle, Ind.

6 113 Chase Dietz, York, Pa.

7 83 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

8 73 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

9 37 Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.

10 37 Nathan Moore, Kaufman, Texas

=======================

RACE WINS:

3-Kody Swanson (Jun 23 at Madison International Speedway, Jul 20 at Winchester Speedway & Aug 5 at Toledo Speedway)

2-Logan Seavey (Jun 17 at Port Royal Speedway & Aug 19 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds)

1-Brady Bacon (May 20 at the Belleville High Banks)

1-Davey Hamilton Jr. (Aug 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway)

1-Bobby Santos (May 26 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

=======================

LAPS LED:

410-Kody Swanson

84-Logan Seavey

83-C.J. Leary

48-Davey Hamilton Jr.

46-Shane Cottle

31-Bobby Santos

15-Justin Grant

8-Brady Bacon

1-Emerson Axsom

=======================

TOP-FIVE FINISHES:

7-Logan Seavey

6-Kody Swanson

4-Derek Bischak & Bobby Santos

3-Justin Grant

2-Brady Bacon, Shane Cottle, Davey Hamilton Jr., C.J. Leary & Tyler Roahrig

1-Emerson Axsom, Mario Clouser, Chase Dietz, Taylor Ferns, Carmen Perigo & Chase Stockon

=======================

TOP-TEN FINISHES:

7-Logan Seavey

6-Mario Clouser & Kody Swanson

5-Kaylee Bryson & Justin Grant

4-Derek Bischak & Bobby Santos

3-Dakoda Armstrong, Shane Cottle, Taylor Ferns, C.J. Leary & Kyle O’Gara

2-Brady Bacon, Trey Burke, Chase Dietz, Russ Gamester, Davey Hamilton Jr., Tyler Roahrig & Matt Westfall

1-Caleb Armstrong, Emerson Axsom, Nathan Byrd, Shane Cockrum, Jerry Coons Jr., Wayne Johnson, Mike McVetta, Carmen Perigo, Davey Ray, Chase Stockon, Tanner Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Billy Wease & Jacob Wilson

=======================

FEATURE STARTS:

8-Kaylee Bryson, Trey Burke, Mario Clouser, Taylor Ferns, Logan Seavey, Kody Swanson, Travis Welpott & Matt Westfall

7-Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

6-Dave Berkheimer

5-Derek Bischak, Gregg Cory, Russ Gamester & Wayne Johnson Mike McVetta, Kyle O’Gara & Bobby Santos

4-Nathan Byrd, Bryan Gossel, Davey Hamilton Jr., Tom Paterson & Billy Wease

3-Dakoda Armstrong, Shane Cottle, Mitchel Moles, Tyler Roahrig, Kyle Robbins, Kyle Steffens & Chase Stockon

2-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Patrick Bruns, Casey Buckman, Shane Cockrum, Jerry Coons Jr., Chase Dietz, Chris Fetter, Patrick Lawson, Carmen Perigo, Aaron Pierce, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Caleb Armstrong, Mark Bitner, Alex Bright, Steve Buckwalter, Matt Goodnight, Danny Long, Nathan Moore, Davey Ray, Steven Russell, Mark Smith, Tanner Swanson, Ryan Thomas, Chris Urish, Korey Weyant, Jacob Wilson & Brent Yarnal

=======================

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFIERS BY RACE:

May 20: Belleville High Banks – Kody Swanson

May 26: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bobby Santos

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Jun 23: Madison International Speedway – Kody Swanson

Jul 20: Winchester Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 5: Toledo Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 19: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Logan Seavey

Aug 27: World Wide Technology Raceway – Kody Swanson

=======================

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

5-Kody Swanson

1-Mitchel Moles, Bobby Santos & Logan Seavey

=======================

TOP ROOKIE FINISHER OF THE RACE:

May 20: Belleville High Banks – Kaylee Bryson (8th)

May 26: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Tyler Roahrig (3rd)

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Chase Dietz (2nd)

Jun 23: Madison International Speedway – Tyler Roahrig (3rd)

Jul 20: Winchester Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (7th)

Aug 5: Toledo Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (6th)

Aug 19: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Emerson Axsom (5th)

Aug 27: World Wide Technology Raceway – Trey Burke (6th)

=======================

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE:

May 20: Belleville High Banks – Chase Stockon (13th to 3rd)

May 26: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bryan Gossel (27th to 11th)

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Steve Buckwalter (20th to 14th)

Jun 23: Madison International Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (15th to 8th)

Jul 20: Winchester Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (13th to 7th)

Aug 5: Toledo Speedway – Taylor Ferns (17th to 8th)

Aug 19: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Taylor Ferns (26th to 12th)

Aug 27: World Wide Technology Raceway – Justin Grant (9th to 3rd)

=======================

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST PRACTICE DRIVER

May 20: Belleville High Banks – Brady Bacon

May 26: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bobby Santos

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Kody Swanson

Jun 23: Madison International Speedway – Kody Swanson

Jul 20: Winchester Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 5: Toledo Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 19: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant

Aug 27: World Wide Technology Raceway – Kody Swanson

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STATS

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE WINS:

1. [40 wins] Kody Swanson

2. [23 wins] Jack Hewitt

3. [18 wins] Brian Tyler

4. [16 wins] Dave Steele

5. [15 wins] J.J. Yeley

6. [14 wins] Dave Darland & Chuck Gurney

8. [12 wins] Bobby Santos & Jimmy Sills

10. [11 wins] Bobby East

11. [10 wins] Gary Bettenhausen & Mike Bliss

13. [9 wins] Tracy Hines & Tanner Swanson

15. [8 wins] Chris Windom

16. [7 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Rick Hood, Logan Seavey & George Snider

20. [6 wins] Tom Bigelow, Russ Gamester, Kenny Irwin Jr., Jason Leffler, Ken Schrader & Al Unser

26. [5 wins] Mario Andretti, Donnie Beechler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cockrum, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Bud Kaeding, Sheldon Kinser & Larry Rice

35. [4 wins] Justin Grant, Kyle Larson, Jeff Swindell & Rich Vogler

39. [3 wins] Brady Bacon, Steve Butler, Tyler Courtney, Cameron Dodson, A.J. Fike, Levi Jones, Kasey Kahne, Jim Keeker, Steve Kinser, C.J. Leary, Bobby Olivero, Johnny Parsons, Aaron Pierce, Ron Shuman, Tony Stewart, Tyler Walker & Paul White

56. [2 wins] Pat Abold, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Larry Dickson, Billy Engelhart, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon, Ryan Newman, Joe Saldana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Doug Wolfgang

70. [1 win] Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Marvin Carman, Shane Carson, Bob Cicconi, Herb Copeland, Bruce Field, Aaron Fike, Chet Fillip, Bob Frey, Eric Gordon, Davey Hamilton Jr., Kyle Hamilton, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jimmy Horton, Jackie Howerton, Kevin Huntley, Kenny Jacobs, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Jimmy Kite, Chuck Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Jason McCord, Jim McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Mat Neely, Brad Noffsinger, Stevie Reeves, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Danny Smith, Kevin Thomas, Rich Tobias Jr., Chris Urish, Billy Vukovich & Jacob Wilson

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

46-Kody Swanson

21-Jimmy Sills

19-Dave Steele

17-Tracy Hines

14-Jerry Coons Jr.

13-J.J. Yeley

10-Bobby East & Rich Vogler

9-Chuck Gurney & Jason Leffler

8-Dave Darland, Russ Gamester, Levi Jones, Johnny Parsons & Tanner Swanson

7-Tom Bigelow, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary & Josh Wise

6-Gary Bettenhausen, Steve Chassey, Jack Hewitt & Larry Rice

5-Kenny Irwin Jr., Aaron Pierce, Bobby Santos, Jeff Swindell & Al Unser

4-Donnie Beechler, Bryan Clauson, Tyler Courtney, Larry Dickson, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Rick Hood, Jim Keeker, Sheldon Kinser, Kyle Larson, Brad Noffsinger, Joe Saldana, George Snider, Brian Tyler & Greg Weld

3-Mario Andretti, Mike Bliss, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cottle, Robby Flock, Shane Hmiel, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader & Ron Shuman

2-Dave Blaney, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, A.J. Fike, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Chuck Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tyler Walker, Jacob Wilson & Chris Windom

1-Mark Alderson, Brady Bacon, Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Bob Cicconi, Shane Cockrum, Derek Davidson, Cameron Dodson, Pablo Donoso, Thad Dosher, Paul Durant, Bob Ewell, Chet Fillip, Stan Fox, Damion Gardner, Gene Lee Gibson, Eric Gordon, Jeff Gordon, Davey Hamilton, Jac Haudenschild, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Kenny Jacobs, Jon Johnson, Bubby Jones, P.J. Jones, Kasey Kahne, Keith Kauffman, Steve Kent, Arnie Knepper, Michael Lewis, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Warren Mockler, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Roger Rager, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Bill Rose, Logan Seavey, Randy Tolsma, Billy Vukovich, Bruce Walkup & Doug Wolfgang

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP NON-POINTS SPECIAL EVENT RACE WINS:

1. [3 wins] Jack Hewitt

2. [2 wins] Rick Hood

3. [1 win] George Snider, Kody Swanson, Rich Vogler & Billy Vukovich

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1971: George Snider, 1972: A.J. Foyt, 1973: Al Unser, 1974: Mario Andretti, 1975: Jimmy Caruthers, 1976: Billy Cassella, 1977: Larry Rice, 1978: Pancho Carter, 1979: Bobby Olivero, 1980: Gary Bettenhausen, 1981: Larry Rice, 1982: Ken Schrader, 1983: Gary Bettenhausen, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Jack Hewitt, 1987: Jack Hewitt, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Chuck Gurney, 1990: Jimmy Sills, 1991: Jeff Gordon, 1992: Steve Butler, 1993: Mike Bliss, 1994: Jimmy Sills, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Jimmy Sills, 1997: Dave Darland, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Tracy Hines, 2001: Paul White, 2002: J.J. Yeley, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Dave Steele, 2005: Dave Steele, 2006: Bud Kaeding, 2007: Bud Kaeding, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Bud Kaeding, 2010: Levi Jones, 2011: Levi Jones, 2012: Bobby East, 2013: Bobby East, 2014: Kody Swanson, 2015: Kody Swanson, 2016: Chris Windom, 2017: Kody Swanson, 2018: Kody Swanson, 2019: Kody Swanson, 2020: Justin Grant, 2021: Kody Swanson, 2022: Kody Swanson

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:

1971: Leader Card Racers, 1972: A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 1973: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1974: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1975: George Middleton, 1976: Louie Seymour & Sons, 1977: Dave LeFevre, 1978: Johnny Capels, 1979: Leader Card Racers, 1980: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1981: Johnny Vance, 1982: Steve Enslow, 1983: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1984: Ralph & Jim DePalma, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Bob Hampshire, 1987: Bob Hampshire, 1988: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1989: Junior Kurtz, 1990: Bob Consani, 1991: Fred Ede, 1992: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1993: Del McClure, 1994: Gary Stanton, 1995: Glen Niebel, 1996: Stanton Racing, 1997: Foxco, Inc., 1998: Goetz Racing, 1999: Snider-Foyt Racing, 2000: Terry Riggs, 2001: Paul Cook Racing, 2002: East-Stewart Racing, 2003: East-Stewart Racing, 2004: East-Stewart Racing, 2005: East-Stewart Racing, 2006: Leffler-BK Racing, 2007: BK Racing, 2008: RW Motorsports, 2009: BK Motorsports, 2010: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2012: RW Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2013: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2014: DePalma Motorsports, 2015: DePalma Motorsports, 2016: DePalma Motorsports, 2017: DePalma Motorsports, 2018: DePalma Motorsports, 2019: Klatt Enterprises, 2020: Hemelgarn Racing, 2021: Rice Motorsports, 2022: Doran-Dyson Racing

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:

1981: Jack Hewitt, 1982: Keith Kauffman, 1983: Rick Hood, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Steve Butler, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Jeff Swindell, 1988: Gene Lee Gibson, 1989: Jimmy Sills, 1990: Eric Gordon, 1991: Stevie Reeves, 1992: Jim Keeker, 1993: Randy Tolsma, 1994: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1995: Chuck Leary: 1996: Ryan Newman, 1997: Jimmy Kite, 1998: Todd Kane, 1999: Paul White, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Aaron Fike, 2002: Matt Westfall, 2003: Ron Gregory, 2004: Aaron Pierce, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Mat Neely, 2007: Cameron Dodson, 2008: Steve Arpin, 2009: Kody Swanson, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Kyle Hamilton, 2013: Chris Windom, 2014: Caleb Armstrong, 2015: C.J. Leary, 2016: Casey Shuman, 2017: Joss Moffatt, 2018: Kyle Robbins, 2019: Derek Bischak, 2020: Bryan Gossel, 2021: Logan Seavey, 2022: Gregg Cory

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STARTS:

212-Brian Tyler

210-Russ Gamester

201-Dave Darland

182-Jerry Coons Jr.

172-Tracy Hines

163-Jack Hewitt

153-Eric Gordon

151-Johnny Parsons

147-Tony Elliott

136-Kody Swanson

129-George Snider

125-Gary Hieber

115-Chuck Gurney

113-Bud Kaeding & Jimmy Sills

111-Dave Steele

110-John Heydenreich

106-Aaron Pierce

104-A.J. Fike

100-Larry Rice

94-Jay Drake & Paul White

91-J.J. Yeley

90-Tom Bigelow

88-Mark Alderson

84-Jason McCord

83-Gary Bettenhausen

81-Justin Grant

79-Donnie Beechler & Levi Jones

78-Chris Windom

77-Rich Vogler

76-Larry Dickson

75-Ryan Newman

74-Steve Chassey & Shane Cottle

73-Rich Tobias Jr.

72-Bobby East & Bobby Santos

71-David Byrne, Robby Flock & Sheldon Kinser

70-Steve Butler

68-Billy Engelhart

67-Joe Saldana

66-Brad Noffsinger

65-Jerry Nemire

62-Ron Shuman

60-Randy Bateman, Austin Nemire, Wally Pankratz & Bill Rose

58-Rick Hood

56-C.J. Leary

55-Gary Irvin & Jacob Wilson

54-Tom Capie & Shane Hollingsworth

53-Shane Cockrum, Chet Fillip & Jason Leffler

52-Patrick Lawson & Wayne Reutimann Jr.

49-Tony Stewart & Matt Westfall

48-Mike Bliss, Kyle Robbins & Ken Schrader

47-Bob Cicconi

46-Jim Keeker, Tanner Swanson, Billy Vukovich, Bentley Warren & Travis Welpott

45-Derek Davidson & Jeff Swindell

43-Kenny Irwin Jr. & Tyler Walker

42-Dane Carter, Matt Goodnight & Jon Stanbrough

41-Danny Milburn

40-Aaron Fike, Andy Hillenburg, Warren Mockler & Chip Thomas

39-Tray House, Jim McElreath & Chris Urish

38-Dave Berkheimer, Chuck Leary & Bobby Olivero

37-Pancho Carter, Duke Cook, Todd Kane, Rusty McClure, Billy Puterbaugh Jr. & Roger Rager

36-Brady Bacon, Ed Carpenter & Ron Dunstan

35-Mike Haggenbottom

34-Ronnie Burke, Davey Hamilton, Kevin Huntley, Greg Staab & Kevin Thomas

33-Cary Faas, Jimmy Kite & Josh Wise

32-Brent Kaeding & Logan Seavey

31-Terry Babb, Steve Cannon, Ron Gregory, Arnie Knepper, Jim Mahoney, Mat Neely & Stevie Reeves

30-Tim Barber, Teddy Beach, Jeff Bloom, Zach Daum, Stan Fox, Manny Rockhold & Jerry Russell

29-Rocky Hodges & Michael Lewis

28-Dave Blaney & Bill Puterbaugh

27-Brad Armstrong, Steve Buckwalter, Bryan Clauson & Taylor Ferns

26-Dan Drinan, Joe Liguori & Davey Ray

25-Kasey Kahne, Nick Lundgreen & Jerry Miller

24-Pat Abold, Derek Hagar & Kenny Jacobs

23-Cameron Dodson

22-Derek Bischak, Billy Cassella, Kevin Doty & Bob Frey

21-Kyle Hamilton & Walt Kennedy

20-Bill Baue, Dave Feese, Chris Fetter, John Starks & Randy Tolsma

19-Bruce Field, Brian Gerster, Gene Lee Gibson, Shane Hmiel, Jimmy McCune, Lealand McSpadden, Casey Shuman & Kevin Thomas Jr.

18-Rollie Beale, Jackie Burke, Tyler Courtney, Bryan Gossel, Mike Murgoitio, Al Unser & Jonathan Vennard

17-Patrick Bruns, Jimmy Caruthers, A.J. Foyt, Sammy Sessions, Kyle Steffens, Billy Wease & Kramer Williamson

16-Robert Ballou, Pablo Donoso & Kyle O’Gara

15-Paul Clark, Gregg Cory, P.J. Jones, Jake Swanson & Bruce Walkup

14-Jarett Andretti, Billy Boat, Casey Buckman, Carl Edwards, Jeff Gordon, Davey Hamilton Jr., Dallas Hewitt, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Ralph Liguori, Carmen Perigo, Boston Reid, Danny Smith, Smokey Snellbaker, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

13-Nathan Byrd, Tyce Carlson, Dana Carter, Jim Childers, Mario Clouser, Jac Haudenschild, Jackie Howerton, Jon Johnson, Greg Leffler, Danny Long, Mike McVetta, Andy Michner, Brian Paulus, Rodney Weesner & Bud Wilmot

12-Kaylee Bryson, Brad Fox, Mike Gregg, Mike Hess, Jason McDougal, Billy Pauch, Ricky Shelton & Bill Tyler

11-Mario Andretti, J.C. Bland, Justin Carver, Hud Cone, Craig Dori, Dickie Gaines, David Gough, Terry James, Steve Kinser, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Kyle Larson, James McElreath, Bobby McMahan, Joey Moughan, Rex Norris III, Tom Paterson, Mike Peters, Tad Roach, Chase Stockon, Greg Weld & Greg Wilson

10-Caleb Armstrong, Ronnie Day, Gary Gray, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, Bob Harkey, Page Jones, Terry Kawell, Jim Moughan, Kenneth Nichols, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Jack Runyon, Mark Smith, Robert Smith & Robbie Stanley

9-Bobby Adkins, Chuck Amati, Toni Breidinger, Karl Busson, Bob Evans, Bryn Gohn, Wayne Hammond, Jim Hurtubise, Rebel Jackson Jr., Chappy Knaack, Eddie Leavitt, Larry Martin, Joss Moffatt, Johnny Petrozelle & Johnny Rutherford

8-Jim Anderson, Joe Axsom, Christopher Bell, Trey Burke, Cole Carter, Mel Cornett, Chris Cumberworth, Doug Didero, Paul Durant, Ray Joe Fager, Larry Gates, Ken Hamilton, Darl Harrison, Roy Hicks, Rod Holshouser, Dakota Jackson, Mike Johnson, Frankie Kerr, Jan Opperman, Lee Osborne, Junior Parkinson, Greg Peterson, Aaron Pollock, Tracy Potter, Steven Russell, Steve Siegel, Ryan Smith, Sammy Swindell, Rick Treadway, Lennie Waldo, Korey Weyant, Carl Williams & Doug Wolfgang

7-John Andretti, Eric Butze, Rob Chaney, Lou Cicconi Jr., Chris Dyson, Bob East, Perry Ferrell, Nick Fornoro Jr., Joe Gaerte, Cody Gallogly, Damion Gardner, Cody Gerhardt, Brian Hayden, Jesse Hockett, Blake Hollingsworth, Tony Hunt, Paul Huntington, Chad Kemenah, Paul Koch, Jimmy Light, Joe McCarthy, Thiago Medeiros, Austin Mundie, Michael Roselli Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Alex Shanks, Pete Shepherd III, Mike Thomas, Billy Whitaker & Mitch Wissmiller

6-Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Annie Breidinger, Mike Brooks, Bill Burks Jr., Kellen Conover, Palmer Crowell, Jake Day, Ryan Durst, Bob Ewell, Spike Gehlhausen, Kenny Gentry, Darren Hagen, Tom Hessert III, Larry Hoppes, John Hubbard, Marc Jessup, Doug Kalitta, Kevin Koch, Bill Kojis, Mike Lichty, Jeff Mitrisin, Don Nordhorn, Tyler Roahrig, Brian Seidel, Jake Simmons, Jimmy Stinson, Jerry Stone & Mike Winblad

5-Sport Allen, Todd Beach, Barry Camp, Larry Cannon, Shane Carson, Mark Cassella, Kyle Cummins, John Hunt, Wayne Johnson, Brad Kuhn, Rich Leavell, Donnie Lehmann, Mario Marietta, Brad Marvel, Mack McClellan, Kevin Olson, Chris Phillips, Brian Ruhlman, Mike Stroehle, Neil Shepherd, Red Stauffer, Sleepy Tripp, Terry Uehling, Cole Whitt & Rip Williams

4-Dakoda Armstrong, Tony Armstrong, Steve Arpin, Emerson Axsom, John Batts Jr., Mike Brecht, Jimmy Brewer, David Bridges, Ray Bull, Keith Burch, Keith Butler, Herb Copeland, Casey Diemert, Lee Dunn, Danny Ebberts, Murray Erickson, Ray Evans, Scott Hansen, Don Hawley, Steve Kent, Dereck King, Steve Knepper, Mike Larrison, Mike Ling, Bobby Marcum, Von McGee, Wes Miller, David Mirk, Nathan Moore, Dave Peperak, Rodney Ritter Jr., Billy Shuman, Dean Shirley, Donny Schatz, Tim Siner, Billy Vukovich III, Clark Templeman, Kevin Whitesides, Leon Thickstun, Miranda Throckmorton & Ronnie Wuerdeman

3-Steve Adams, Johnny Anderson, Ed Angle, Robin Bank, Justin Barger, John Barrick, Kipp Beard, Doug Berryman, Merle Bettenhausen, Art Bisch Jr., Kevin Bloomstran, Lee Brewer Jr., Rick Brown, Dave Burns, Gary Cameron II, Keith Campbell, Marvin Carman, Roy Caruthers, Wayne Chinn, Bill Compton, Tim Cox, Erin Crocker, Troy DeCaire, Thad Dosher, Tommie Estes Jr., Dean Franklin, Jeff Gardner, Emmett Hahn, Nick Hamilton, Darryl Haugh, Kelly Kinser, Lance Kobusch, Red Kunstbeck, Ricky Logan, Steve Long, Jim Malloy, Mike Martin, Zach Martini, Bob Meli, Mitchel Moles, Larry Moore, Ryan Moore, Mike Mosley Jr., Mike Ordway, Gary Patterson, Gary Ponzini, Rusty Rasmussen, Wayne Reutimann, Robbie Rice, Travis Rilat, A.J. Russell, Zach Schiff, Frankie Schneider, Ryan Scott, Terry Shepherd, Ron Smoker, Kevin Studley, Brad Sweet, Buz Tapply, Cale Thomas, Dick Tobias, Rick Ungar, Tony Weyant, George White, Jim Whiteside, Greg Wooley & Brent Yarnal

2-Mike Adkins, Mike Andreeta, Tommy Astone, Todd Bammer, Randy Bauer, Dave Baumgartner, Nick Bilbee, Dean Billings, Mark Bitner, Austin Blair, Dan Boorse, Ken Brewer, Shane Butler, Steve Carithers, Tim Clark, Jason Conn, Stan Constant, Johnny Coogan, Frank D’Alonso, Daryl Daugherty, Tom Davies, Charles Davis Jr., James Davison, Greg DeCaires, Duke DeRosa, Chase Dietz, Scott Edmiston, Dean Erfurth, Jay Ervine, Mike Fedorcak, Billy Felts, A.J. Foyt IV, Stewart Friesen, Greg Furlong, Leon Gentry, Mike Gigot, Joe Gosek, Rick Goudy, Chuck Gurney Jr., Randy Hannagan, Scott Hatton, Jon Herb, Jordan Hermansader, Sparky Howard, Bill Hudson, Bruce Jennings, Jerry Karl, Kevin Kierce, Mike Lauterborn, Steve Lotshaw, Ed Lynch, Garry Lee Maier, Troy Matchen, Jay Maupin, Randy Mausteller, Van May, Roger McCluskey, Mike McCreary, Frank McDaniel, Lyn McIntosh, Dustin Morgan, Aaron Mosley, Larry Neighbors, John Nervo, Cary Oliver, Lynn Paxton, Scott Pierovich, Troy Regier, Rick Salem, Joey Schmidt, Howie Sewell, David Shain, Rick Sipes, Jigger Sirois, Mark Sokola, Randy Standridge, Nelson Stewart, Rodney Stone, Rob Summers, Kevin Swindell, Al Thomas, Troy Thompson, Troy Vaccaro, Butch Wilkerson, Charlie Workman, Salt Walther & Jack Ziegler

1-Bobby Allen, Taylor Andrews, Jon Backlund, Tom Ball, Steve Barnett, Steve Barth, Jarid Blondel, Chad Boat, Ray Bragg, Alex Bright, Jerry Bruce, Bob Brutto, Will Cagle, Daryl Campbell, Don Carr, Kent Christian, Drew Church, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Kevin Conway, Donnie Crawford, Wally Dallenbach, Bobby Davis Jr., Brad Davis, Bob Davison, Brian DeFord, Terry Doss, Brad Doty, Rodney Duncan, Jesse Dunham, Sondi Eden, Andrew Felker, Elvin Felty, Dan Ford, Michael Ford, Andy Forsberg, Jeff Forshee, Ronnie Franklin, Pete Frazier, Danny Frye Jr., Jeff Galas, Ronnie Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Cheryl Glass, David Gravel, Gary Griffith, Brett Hearn, Jojo Helberg, Jim Hettinger, Nathan High, Larry Hillerud, Ted Hines, Jimmy Horton, Brian Hosford, Rick Howerton, Steve Irwin, Jim Jackson, Earnest Jennings, Rickey Jennings, Matt Jewell, Chase Johnson, Erik Karlsen, Kraig Kinser, Buddy Kofoid, Dana LaLiberte, Harold Leep, Jeff Leka, Ryan Litt, Ed Lynch Jr., Pepi Marchese, David McCreary, Dave McGough, Paul McMahan, Joe Melnick, Thomas Meseraull, Curt Michael, Tye Mihocko, Jim Mills, Mark Monico, Mike Mosley, Jack Moulton Jr., Peter Murphy, Rick Muther, Fred Neighbors, Greg Nelson, Kevin Newton, Kyle Nicholas, Tommy Nichols, Don O’Keefe, Jimmy Parsons, Billy Pauch Jr., Stan Ploski, Art Pollard, Jerry Potter, Richard Powell, Pat Quinn, Ron Rae, Fred Rahmer, Robbie Ray, Byron Reed, David Reutimann, Jim Reynard, Randy Roberts, Joe Roush, John Ryals, Eddie Sachs Jr., Doug Saunier, Bill Schemonia, Shane Scully, Jon Sciscoe, Ron Semelka, Steve Sheppard Jr., Danny Shouse, Grant Simpson, Anthony Simone, Carl Smith, Steve Smith, Mike Spencer, Darren Spiers, Greg Stephens, Robert Stout, Charlie Swartz, Fred Tegarden Jr., Ryan Thomas, Todd Thomas, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad, Eric Todd, Rick Tomasik, Eric Trousdale, LeRoy Van Conett, Kaylene Verville, Todd Wanless, Curt Waters, Jeff West, Brent Whited, Bryan Whited, Eddie Wirth, Kyle Wissmiller, Kent Wolters, Mike Woodring, Ken Woolley & Tiffany Wyzard