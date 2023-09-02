Kerry Madsen earns 1st Attica All Star win; Shiels romps to 4th straight late model victory

- Advertisement -

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Kerry Madsen held off a charging Kyle Reinhardt after a late race caution and drove to his first ever Attica Raceway Park feature win to kick off the Attica Ambush with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 on Morgan Stanley/Great Lakes Truck Centers Night presented by Janet Holbrook.

While the final tally shows “The Mad Man” from St. Mary’s New South Wales, Australia led all 35 laps for the $6,000 pay day, it certainly wasn’t easy. Following a red flag for a Cap Henry tumble on lap 27, Neptune City, N.J. driver Kyle Reinhardt made a big charge to challenge Madsen. Reinhardt got beside Madsen on lap 30 but got sideways, allowing Madsen to get away and Tyler Courtney to take over the runner-up spot. Courtney closed the last three laps but ran out of time as Madsen went on to score his 12th career All Star win aboard the TK Concrete/Maxim Trucking/Logan Contractor Supply/Zip Bonds/Smoker’s Choice Cigar Bar/Vermeer Motorsports #55.

“It’s kind of stressful leading a race like that. You’re not sure what’s quicker and what’s not,” Madsen stated. “Just hats off to my team. Clinton and Nate just give me a great race car. To win at Attica, you have to have a good race car, and that’s what we had here tonight. Happy to get it done for everyone at Vermeer Motorsports. A tip of the hat to all of our progress. We’ve been quick and just haven’t been able to put it together and tonight we were able to put it all together. Fast cars win races and once everyone gets on the same page and build some confidence all the breaks start happening.”

Courtney, a two time and defending All Star champion, and kept his great runs at Attica going.

“Our car was pretty darn good there at the end. At the beginning of the race I just couldn’t get going. That last long run I was able to get my wing back and see what I could go do. Big scheme of things going for another championship it was a good night,” said Courtney beside his NOS Energy Drink/ZMAX/Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts backed #7BC.

For Reinhardt, the charge to challenge for the win gives him a ton of confidence heading into Saturday’s $12,000 win Attica Ambush finale as he rounded out the podium.

“I gave it all I had. Every time I got close to him…there was like two or three times I had a shot…the yellow would come out or I’d get crossed up. I can’t thank Bryan Grove and all the guys enough for giving me the opportunity. I’ve struggled here the few times I’ve been here so this is a really good run for us,” said Reinhardt beside his Canton Erectors/Starrett Service/Premier Pallet/Coors Banquet Beer/Capitol Renegade/Baker Transportation backed #45.

Four time and defending UMP Late Model track champion Devin Shiels took the lead from Mike Bores on lap three and never looked back as he drove to his fourth straight Dirt Nerds Podcast A-main win at Attica. It’s Shiels fifth overall win at Attica in 2023 and his 20th career victory at the track putting him in a tie for fourth on the division’s all-time win list with Ryan Missler.

“Four straight sounds pretty good, especially with the points and coming down to the end of the year. That track kind of threw us for a loop. We thought it was so dry when we got here but it had moisture underneath. We were pretty even….when we got to lapped cars it was hard to pass them,” said Shiels beside his Magic Fountain Auto Wash, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Banshee Graphics, Salenbein Trucking & Excavating, Dirt Nerds Podcast, Banshee Graphics backed #51.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 2 with the All Star Circuit of Champions along with the Fremont Fence 305 sprints in action.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions

Qualifying

Group (A)

7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.241; 2. 5-Byron Reed, 13.427; 3. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.460; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.501; 5. 23-Cale Thomas, 13.554; 6. 33W-Cap Henry, 13.600; 7. 19-Paige Polyak, 13.767; 8. 29-Carl Bowser, 13.867; 9. 12-Brian Lay, 14.063

Group (B)

45-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.706; 2. 55-Kerry Madsen, 13.739; 3. O9-Craig Mintz, 14.011; 4. 5T-Travis Philo, 14.087; 5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.121; 6. 8M-TJ Michael, 14.146; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius, 14.266; 8. 97-Zeth Sabo, 14.537; 9. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.547

Group (C)

88-Austin McCarl, 13.699; 2. 50YR-JJ Hickle, 14.204; 3. 70M-Henry Malcuit, 14.233; 4. 4S-Tyler Street, 14.348; 5. 25-Chris Myers, 14.400; 6. 90-Jeffrey Neubert, 14.504; 7. 15c-Chris Andrews, 14.524; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.563; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.857

Group (D)

4-Chris Windom, 13.927; 2. 9-Trey Jacobs, 13.980; 3. 26-Zeb Wise, 14.093; 4. 7N-Darin Naida, 14.159; 5. 49x-Tim Shaffer, 14.228; 6. 24D-Danny Sams III, 14.374; 7. 16-DJ Foos, 14.534; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell, 14.593; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.820

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

5-Byron Reed [1]; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn [3]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]; 4. 42-Sye Lynch [2]; 5. 33W-Cap Henry [6]; 6. 19-Paige Polyak [7]; 7. 29-Carl Bowser [8]; 8. 23-Cale Thomas [5]; 9. 12-Brian Lay [9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

55-Kerry Madsen [1]; 2. 5T-Travis Philo [3]; 3. O9-Craig Mintz [2]; 4. 45-Kyle Reinhardt [4]; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius [7]; 6. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek [5]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [9]; 8. 97-Zeth Sabo [8]; 9. 8M-TJ Michael [6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

50YR-JJ Hickle [1]; 2. 15c-Chris Andrews [7]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl [4]; 4. 25-Chris Myers [5]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker [9]; 6. 70M-Henry Malcuit [2]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah [8]; 8. 4S-Tyler Street [3]; 9. 90-Jeffrey Neubert [6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

26-Zeb Wise [2]; 2. 9-Trey Jacobs [1]; 3. 49x-Tim Shaffer [5]; 4. 4-Chris Windom [4]; 5. 7N-Darin Naida [3]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell [8]; 7. 24D-Danny Sams III [6]; 8. 16-DJ Foos [7]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms [9]

Dash (6 Laps)

55-Kerry Madsen [1]; 2. 26-Zeb Wise [2]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [6]; 4. 45-Kyle Reinhardt [8]; 5. 50YR-JJ Hickle [4]; 6. 88-Austin McCarl [5]; 7. 4-Chris Windom [7]; 8. 5-Byron Reed [3]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

23-Cale Thomas [1]; 2. 19-Paige Polyak [2]; 3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek [3]; 4. 29-Carl Bowser [6]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson [8]; 6. 97-Zeth Sabo [12]; 7. 24D-Danny Sams III [7]; 8. 16-DJ Foos [11]; 9. 4S-Tyler Street [10]; 10. 15K-Creed Kemenah [9]; 11. 8M-TJ Michael [14]; 12. 12-Brian Lay [13]; 13. 75-Jerry Dahms [16]; 14. 28M-Conner Morrell [5]; 15. 70M-Henry Malcuit [4]; 16. 90-Jeffrey Neubert [15]

A-main (35 Laps)

55-Kerry Madsen [1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [3]; 3. 45-Kyle Reinhardt [4]; 4. 26-Zeb Wise [2]; 5. O9-Craig Mintz [13]; 6. 9-Trey Jacobs [10]; 7. 4-Chris Windom [7]; 8. 5T-Travis Philo [11]; 9. 42-Sye Lynch [15]; 10. 23-Cale Thomas [21]; 11. 25-Chris Myers [16]; 12. 5-Byron Reed [8]; 13. 49x-Tim Shaffer [14]; 14. 88-Austin McCarl [6]; 15. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek [23]; 16. 7N-Darin Naida [18]; 17. 97-Zeth Sabo [25]; 18. 68G-Tyler Gunn [9]; 19. 50YR-JJ Hickle [5]; 20. 29-Carl Bowser [24]; 21. 33W-Cap Henry [17]; 22. 32-Bryce Lucius [19]; 23. 15c-Chris Andrews [12]; 24. 35-Stuart Brubaker [20]; 25. 19-Paige Polyak [22]

UMP Late Models –Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane

Attica Raceway Park 2023-09-01 09-01-2023

–

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.50-Ryan Missler, 15.215; 2.94-Mike Bores, 15.565; 3.1*-Kyle Moore, 15.626; 4.51-Devin Shiels, 15.651; 5.36-Matt Irey, 15.697; 6.92-Justin Chance, 15.761; 7.14JR-JR Gentry, 16.048; 8.B4U-Brad Eitniear, 16.105; 9.74-Jeff Warnick, 16.111; 10.10-Nathon Loney, 16.188; 11.2C-Clint Coffman, 16.209; 12.5M-Ryan Markham, 16.240; 13.71-Dave Hornikel, 16.297; 14.29-Nate Potts, 16.446; 15.53-Hillard Miller, 16.647; 16.44S-Collin Shipley, 16.672; 17.28-Kent Brewer, 16.685; 18.03-Jim Gingery, 16.763; 19.19M-Carter Murday, 16.765; 20.7-Nick Cox, 16.806; 21.101-Chester Fitch, 16.982; 22.14T-Cody Truman, 17.003; 23.69R-Doug Baird, 17.009; 24.11-Austin Gibson, 17.352;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

10-Nathon Loney[3] ; 2. 71-Dave Hornikel[1] ; 3. B4U-Brad Eitniear[4] ; 4. 44S-Collin Shipley[5] ; 5. 28-Kent Brewer[6] ; 6. 2C-Clint Coffman[2] ; 7. 03-Jim Gingery[7] ; 8. 14T-Cody Truman[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

50-Ryan Missler[4] ; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[5] ; 3. 74-Jeff Warnick[1] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[3] ; 5. 19M-Carter Murday[7] ; 6. 69R-Doug Baird[8] ; 7. 29-Nate Potts[6] ; 8. 14JR-JR Gentry[2]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 3. 1*-Kyle Moore[3] ; 4. 36-Matt Irey[1] ; 5. 53-Hillard Miller[5] ; 6. 7-Nick Cox[6] ; 7. 101-Chester Fitch[7] ; 8. 11-Austin Gibson[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[5] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[7] ; 4. 94-Mike Bores[1] ; 5. 50-Ryan Missler[3] ; 6. 36-Matt Irey[4] ; 7. 10-Nathon Loney[8] ; 8. 71-Dave Hornikel[6] ; 9. 44S-Collin Shipley[10] ; 10. 92-Justin Chance[11] ; 11. 2C-Clint Coffman[15] ; 12. 28-Kent Brewer[12] ; 13. 53-Hillard Miller[14] ; 14. 7-Nick Cox[17] ; 15. 19M-Carter Murday[13] ; 16. 11-Austin Gibson[22] ; 17. 74-Jeff Warnick[9] ; 18. 69R-Doug Baird[16] ; 19. 101-Chester Fitch[19] ; 20. 03-Jim Gingery[18] ; 21. 14T-Cody Truman[20] ; 22. 14JR-JR Gentry[21]