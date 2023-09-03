Chad Simpson cashes big on Night Two of Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 2, 2023) – Chad Simpson cemented his Lucas Oil MLRA championship points lead and enjoyed a lucrative payday on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Simpson, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, led the final 34 of the 40-lap Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios.

Simpson earned $11,000 for the triumph, including a $1,000 bonus from Mary Jenkins Holt in memory of Ron Jenkins, original builder of Wheatland Raceway. Mary also will awarded a $500 bonus to Simpson as fast-time qualifier on Saturday night.

Simpson beat his brother, Chris Simpson of Oxford, Iowa, by 3.5 seconds for the victory in the 40-lap main event after settling for second the night before.

“Two great nights for us,” Simpson said. He increased the points lead to 290 over Chris Simpson with just four MLRA races remaining in pursuit of a repeat series championship and his fourth overall to go with titles in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

“We had a good hot rod, but we started to hurt the right rear tire and I’m glad it’s over,” Simpson said afterward.

Other feature winners on Night Two were Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods), Nic Bidinger (Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds) and Mason Beck (O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars).

The first seven laps of the MLRA feature saw three lead changes. The Simpson brothers started together on the front row and Chris Simpson led the opening three circuits before Tony Jackson Jr., took over the lead with an inside pass off turn two on lap four.

Three laps later, Chad Simpson moved to the front as he sailed around the outside of Jackson off turn four – just before the race’s first caution for a two-car spin at the back of the field.

Chad Simpson executed a flawless restart and rolled to a 1.3-second lead over Chris Simpson before a lap-10 caution for a slowing Aaron Marrant took away that margin. The leader once again set sail as the green flew and, with a clear track ahead, opened a 2.9-second lead by the halfway mark.

That’s when the event’s third caution appeared as Justin Wells came to a stop on the front straightaway. Daniel Hilsabeck, who started seventh, rallied into third with Dustin Hodges fourth with Jackson in fifth.

By lap 24, Dillon McCowan was in fourth after starting the race 11th and starting to apply pressure to Chris Simpson and Hilsabeck as the slowing car of Jackson led to caution No. 4. Following another caution on lap 27, Chad Simpson soon opened his biggest lead of the race, 2.7 seconds by lap 34.

Simpson encountered lapped traffic the rest of the way, but was able to weave through it to preserve his third MLRA feature win of the season. He beat Chad Simpson by 3.5 seconds as fireworks lit the sky as he took the checkers.

“Early on there, those guys got a little better jump on me but I knew the top would come in eventually, at least a little bit,” Chad Simpson said. “Just hats out to all the sponsors who help me on this thing. But this one here, it’s big hats off to my crew guy. He told me mid-race to get off the top and get down to the middle and I was able to pull away.”

Hilsabeck finished another 3.2 seconds behind Chris Simpson for third, Hodges was fourth and Matt Johnson captured fifth.

“It really dictates off of four,” Chris Simpson said of the chance to overtake Chad on the lap-27 restart. “Daniel kind of hooked me on that last restart and got me sideways and let Chad get out. Once he moved to the middle, it was over.

“They’ve had a good car and congrats to them. Randy Davidson (Trucking) is our sponsor and he got me and Chad one and two, so I’m sure he’ll be throwing some beers back here in a little bit.”

For the second straight night, Chad Simpson set fast qualifying time. His lap of 15.610 was an omen of things to come as he went on to win his heat and the main event. It was Simpson’s fifth overall win of the year.

McCowan, of nearby Urbana, finished sixth and maintained his stronghold on the MLRA Rookie of the Year race. Kaeden Cornell of Willard finished seventh and Cole Wells of Aurora was eighth.

Jackson completes USRA B-Mod sweep: Kris Jackson completed a weekend sweep in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod division, this time with a drive from 15th at the start to first and needing only 11 laps to do so.

The Lebanon driver beat Dayton Pursley by just over one second for his fifth Lucas Oil Speedway win of the season and 39th overall.

“We didn’t have a very good heat race. We couldn’t get in our rhythm and tires hooked up for the heat,” Jackson said. “It buried us. But we’re gonna make a late charge at this USRA points thing and this was a good points night.”

Pursley set the early pace as action was slowed by three cautions before three laps were completed. But Jackson already had advanced to sixth by lap five. Pursley’s lead was 1.9 seconds over Casey Thomas by the mid point on lap 10 but Jackson made it to third when a caution flew.

Jackson immediately drove to the lead on the restart and pulled away from there to complete the weekend sweep. He finished 1.1 seconds clear of Pursley with Eric Turner third, Thomas fourth and Colson Kirk fifth.

Bidinger leads all the way for USRA Modified win: Nic Bidinger of Perry, Kan., led all 20 laps to capture the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified feature over Ryan Middaugh.

Bidinger started on the front row and wasted no time taking command, opening a 3.01-second lead over Middaugh by lap 10.

Even as he found lapped traffic over the final half of the race, Bidinger maintained a comfortable command en route to winning at Lucas Oil Speedway for the second straight weekend and fourth time this season. His margin was 3.09 seconds at the finish over Middaugh, the Night One Jenkins Memorial winner.

Kameron Grindstaff finished third with Kerry Davis fourth and Jason Pursley fifth.

“I said it last week when we were standing up here, this CDR (Cade Dillard Racing) car is fast,” Bidinger said. “This week, I didn’t screw it up. Last week, the setup wasn’t very good. Tonight we were spot on. I have to thank all my guys.”

USRA Stock Cars win goes to Beck: Season champion Mason Beck of Urbana led flag to flag for his seventh O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars feature win.

Beck started up front and led all 20 laps, opening a commanding 3.1-second lead over Brandon Conkwright halfway through the race and wound up with the same margin at the checkers. Conkwright had a 1.7-second margin over third-place Waylon Dimmitt.

Beck was happy to improved one spot from his runner-up finish on Friday.

“We had a pretty good run last night. I didn’t really want to have to go side-by-side all night, so we got her a little better for tonight and ended up winning it,” Beck said. “And I forgot to say this last week, but I do believe that I have the fastest Stock Car in the state of Missouri.”

William Garner came home in fourth with Pat Graham in fifth.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Sept. 2, 2023)

Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial Night Two

MLRA Late Models

A Feature – 1. 25-Chad Simpson[2]; 2. 32S-Chris Simpson[1]; 3. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[7]; 4. 22H-Dustin Hodges[5]; 5. 8X-Matt Johnson[15]; 6. 8-Dillon McCowan[11]; 7. 50-Kaeden Cornell[8]; 8. 45-Cole Wells[19]; 9. 15S-Clayton Stuckey[12]; 10. 15-Justin Duty[23]; 11. 14G-Trevor Gundaker[4]; 12. 11H-Jeff Herzog[9]; 13. 7D-Dusty Leonard[21]; 14. 71-Jim Body[14]; 15. 26-Glen Powell[22]; 16. 96-Dalton Imhoff[18]; 17. (DNF) 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[3]; 18. (DNF) 36-Logan Martin[13]; 19. (DNF) 93-Mason Oberkramer[6]; 20. (DNF) 98-Justin Wells[10]; 21. (DNF) 7B-Mark Burgtorf[16]; 22. (DNF) 1X-Aaron Marrant[24]; 23. (DNF) 2-Tyler Stevens[17]; 24. (DNF) 7J-Jake Morris[20]

Fast Shafts B Main 1 – 1. 2-Tyler Stevens[2]; 2. 45-Cole Wells[3]; 3. 7D-Dusty Leonard[1]; 4. 15-Justin Duty[6]; 5. 1A-Bryon Allison[5]; 6. 14M-Nathan Herne[10]; 7. 1X-Aaron Marrant[7]; 8. 66-Eli Ross[4]; 9. (DNF) 33F-Rickey Frankel[8]; 10. (DNS) 77-Jeremy Petty

Sunoco B Main 2 – 1. 96-Dalton Imhoff[1]; 2. 7J-Jake Morris[4]; 3. 26-Glen Powell[3]; 4. 14R-Jeff Roth[5]; 5. 11-Steve Johnson[8]; 6. 19L-Thomas Langley[6]; 7. 42-Johnathan Huston[9]; 8. (DNF) 50C-Kayden Clatt[2]; 9. (DNS) 29-Chandler Moenning

Swift Springs Heat 1 – 1. 32S-Chris Simpson[1]; 2. 22H-Dustin Hodges[2]; 3. 11H-Jeff Herzog[3]; 4. 36-Logan Martin[5]; 5. 7D-Dusty Leonard[4]; 6. 45-Cole Wells[7]; 7. 1A-Bryon Allison[6]; 8. 1X-Aaron Marrant[9]; 9. 77-Jeremy Petty[8]

MD3 Heat 2 – 1. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[2]; 2. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[5]; 3. 8-Dillon McCowan[1]; 4. 8X-Matt Johnson[6]; 5. 2-Tyler Stevens[7]; 6. 66-Eli Ross[9]; 7. 15-Justin Duty[3]; 8. 33F-Rickey Frankel[4]; 9. 14M-Nathan Herne[8]

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat 3 – 1. 25-Chad Simpson[1]; 2. 93-Mason Oberkramer[4]; 3. 98-Justin Wells[3]; 4. 71-Jim Body[9]; 5. 96-Dalton Imhoff[2]; 6. 26-Glen Powell[7]; 7. 14R-Jeff Roth[5]; 8. (DNF) 29-Chandler Moenning[6]; 9. (DNS) 42-Johnathan Huston

Hooker Harness Heat 4 – 1. 14G-Trevor Gundaker[1]; 2. 50-Kaeden Cornell[2]; 3. 15S-Clayton Stuckey[6]; 4. 7B-Mark Burgtorf[3]; 5. 50C-Kayden Clatt[4]; 6. 7J-Jake Morris[7]; 7. 19L-Thomas Langley[5]; 8. 11-Steve Johnson[8]

Qualifying Group A – 1. 32S-Chris Simpson, 00:16.073[12]; 2. 8-Dillon McCowan, 00:16.076[5]; 3. 22H-Dustin Hodges, 00:16.107[10]; 4. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr, 00:16.150[9]; 5. 11H-Jeff Herzog, 00:16.176[6]; 6. 15-Justin Duty, 00:16.187[14]; 7. 7D-Dusty Leonard, 00:16.206[16]; 8. 33F-Rickey Frankel, 00:16.210[3]; 9. 36-Logan Martin, 00:16.231[8]; 10. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck, 00:16.240[18]; 11. 1A-Bryon Allison, 00:16.300[1]; 12. 8X-Matt Johnson, 00:16.391[13]; 13. 45-Cole Wells, 00:16.448[17]; 14. 2-Tyler Stevens, 00:16.493[7]; 15. 77-Jeremy Petty, 00:16.683[15]; 16. 14M-Nathan Herne, 00:16.791[2]; 17. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 00:16.793[4]; 18. 66-Eli Ross, 00:16.932[11]

Qualifying Group B – 1. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:15.610[7]; 2. 14G-Trevor Gundaker, 00:16.231[9]; 3. 96-Dalton Imhoff, 00:16.275[10]; 4. 50-Kaeden Cornell, 00:16.325[14]; 5. 98-Justin Wells, 00:16.334[17]; 6. 7B-Mark Burgtorf, 00:16.493[16]; 7. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 00:16.506[3]; 8. 50C-Kayden Clatt, 00:16.662[15]; 9. 14R-Jeff Roth, 00:16.739[1]; 10. 19L-Thomas Langley, 00:16.827[4]; 11. 29-Chandler Moenning, 00:16.914[8]; 12. 15S-Clayton Stuckey, 00:16.946[12]; 13. 26-Glen Powell, 00:16.964[6]; 14. 7J-Jake Morris, 00:16.986[2]; 15. 42-Johnathan Huston, 00:17.015[13]; 16. 11-Steve Johnson, 00:17.394[5]; 17. 71-Jim Body, 00:17.459[11]

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A Feature – 1. J2-Kris Jackson[15]; 2. 99T-Eric Turner[6]; 3. 10P-Dayton Pursley[2]; 4. 42C-Casey Thomas[1]; 5. 7-Colson Kirk[12]; 6. 18-JC Morton[5]; 7. 15-Ryan Edde[3]; 8. 94C-JT Carroll[14]; 9. 17-Henry Chambers[11]; 10. 58-Chad Reid[23]; 11. 11L-Logan Smith[20]; 12. 2-Quentin Taylor[8]; 13. 3D-Dexton Daniels[21]; 14. 17W-Travis Wolf[7]; 15. 27-Terry Williams[4]; 16. 91-Hoyt Miller[16]; 17. 76-KC Mullin[25]; 18. 2C-Joe Cummings[13]; 19. 15D-Nick Drew[17]; 20. (DNF) 64-John Ross[9]; 21. (DNF) 17B-Jace Boney[10]; 22. (DNF) 28-Wesley Briggs[19]; 23. (DNF) 96-Dylan Daniels[24]; 24. (DNF) 19R-Cole Stillwell[18]; 25. (DNF) 42-Dale Enloe[22)

Heat 1 – 1. 18-JC Morton[1]; 2. 10P-Dayton Pursley[3]; 3. 64-John Ross[2]; 4. 17B-Jace Boney[6]; 5. 7-Colson Kirk[8]; 6. J2-Kris Jackson[9]; 7. 11L-Logan Smith[7]; 8. 58-Chad Reid[5]; 9. 76-KC Mullin[4]

Heat 2 – 1. 42C-Casey Thomas[1]; 2. 27-Terry Williams[3]; 3. 17W-Travis Wolf[6]; 4. 2C-Joe Cummings[2]; 5. 91-Hoyt Miller[4]; 6. 15D-Nick Drew[8]; 7. 3D-Dexton Daniels[7]; 8. 96-Dylan Daniels[5]

Heat 3 – 1. 99T-Eric Turner[4]; 2. 15-Ryan Edde[5]; 3. 2-Quentin Taylor[1]; 4. 17-Henry Chambers[6]; 5. 94C-JT Carroll[7]; 6. 19R-Cole Stillwell[3]; 7. 28-Wesley Briggs[8]; 8. 42-Dale Enloe[2]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds

A Feature – 1. 3B-Nic Bidinger[2]; 2. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[3]; 3. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[5]; 4. 68-Kerry Davis[8]; 5. 38C-Jason Pursley[4]; 6. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[12]; 7. 127-Paden Phillips[6]; 8. 5*-John Briggs[1]; 9. 9-Kenton Allen[10]; 10. C3-Chad Staus[9]; 11. 24C-Brandon Conkwright[18]; 12. 151-Lucas Gibbs[7]; 13. 29-Ethyn Hafner[13]; 14. 21W-Tracy Wolf[16]; 15. 22B-Rick Beebe[15]; 16. 23-Lucas Dobbs[14]; 17. 4B-Eric Brady[17]; 18. (DNF) 18-Chad Lyle[11]

Heat 1 – 1. 5*-John Briggs[1]; 2. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[5]; 3. 38C-Jason Pursley[8]; 4. 3B-Nic Bidinger[9]; 5. C3-Chad Staus[3]; 6. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[4]; 7. 23-Lucas Dobbs[2]; 8. 22B-Rick Beebe[7]; 9. (DNF) 24C-Brandon Conkwright[6]

Heat 2 – 1. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[3]; 2. 151-Lucas Gibbs[1]; 3. 127-Paden Phillips[6]; 4. 68-Kerry Davis[7]; 5. 9-Kenton Allen[5]; 6. 18-Chad Lyle[8]; 7. 29-Ethyn Hafner[9]; 8. (DNF) 21W-Tracy Wolf[4]; 9. (DNF) 4B-Eric Brady[2]

O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars

A Feature – 1. 0F-Mason Beck[2]; 2. 24C-Brandon Conkwright[3]; 3. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[5]; 4. 7G-William Garner[10]; 5. 1G-Pat Graham[6]; 6. 7-Doug Keller[1]; 7. 91-Johnny Fennewald[4]; 8. 50-Darrell Hurt[15]; 9. 0-Chase Galvan[9]; 10. 83-James Ellis[12]; 11. 115-Jason Park[8]; 12. 5T-Robert Garst[13]; 13. 21-Darren Phillips[7]; 14. 1X-Mark Simon[17]; 15. 23-Kevin Simon[11]; 16. 24W-Craig Wright[16]; 17. (DNF) 116-Zack Smith[14]; 18. (DNS) 39JR-Robert Southerland

Bill Roberts Chevrolet Heat 1 – 1. 1G-Pat Graham[2]; 2. 91-Johnny Fennewald[6]; 3. 115-Jason Park[3]; 4. 83-James Ellis[4]; 5. 50-Darrell Hurt[5]; 6. (DNF) 39JR-Robert Southerland[1]

Bill Roberts Chevrolet Heat 2 – 1. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[2]; 2. 0F-Mason Beck[4]; 3. 21-Darren Phillips[1]; 4. 5T-Robert Garst[6]; 5. 1X-Mark Simon[3]; 6. (DNS) 7G-William Garner

Bill Roberts Chevrolet Heat 3 – 1. 24C-Brandon Conkwright[4]; 2. 7-Doug Keller[2]; 3. 0-Chase Galvan[3]; 4. 23-Kevin Simon[5]; 5. 116-Zack Smith[6]; 6. 24W-Craig Wright[1]

Diamond Drag Boat Nationals conclude on Sunday: The Kentucky Drag Boat Association-sanctioned 13th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals conclude Sunday on Lake Lucas with pit and spectator gates opening at 8 a.m. with elimination brackets starting at 9 a.m.

Divisions in action will be Top Alcohol Hydro, Pro Outlaw, Pro Modified, Quick Eliminator, Pro Eliminator, Pro Comp Flat, Top Eliminator, Mod Eliminator, Stock Eliminator and Personal Water Craft.

Check out kydragboat.com for more information on the series.

Diamond Drag Boat Nationals Sunday admission:

(All tickets include access to drag boat pits)

Age 6 and up GA/Pit Pass Combo – $15

5 and Under GA/Pit Pass Combo – FREE

Hockett-McMillin Memorial next after weekend off: Coming up next at Lucas Oil Speedway is the 13th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial, a three-night show featuring the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Car Dirt Series and POWRi WAR Sprints. Action is set for Sept. 14, 15 and 16.

There is no racing at Lucas Oil Speedway next weekend.

For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

