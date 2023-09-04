Davenport Dominate to Win Second Career Hillbilly Hundred

MIDDLEBOURNE, WV (September 3, 2023) – Jonathan Davenport raced to a convincing 55th Annual Hillbilly Hundred – Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts victory on Sunday Night at Tyler County Speedway. The 3-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion took the lead on lap 17 from Daulton Wilson and went unchallenged the rest of the way for his second career win in America’s oldest dirt late model crown jewel event. Davenport’s triumph was worth $30,000.

Wilson, who led the first 16 laps of the race from his pole starting spot finished in second earning a $15,000 payday. Brandon Overton, the 2018 winner of the race was third with Ricky Thornton, Jr. taking fourth and Hudson O’Neal rounding out the top five.

Davenport in Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 72nd time in his career notched his second biggest win of the 2023 racing season only behind the Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora in June.

“One time they [lapped traffic] were four-wide in front of me there and I was thinking I am just going to have to ride here for a while. We got into a couple of lapped cars there I didn’t really mean to. The racing line is so sensitive right here to get off the corner good you really have to turn in and once you’re under somebody you really can’t do it so it kind of pushes. My guys really stepped up and did a really good job for me, we all put our heads together all day today. We kind of wanted to go in a different direction. We have been o.k. we’ve slowly been getting better. We just felt like we needed to try some new stuff,” said the Blairsville, Georgia native.

Wilson, who led feature laps both at Portsmouth and Tyler County this weekend continued his recent run of solid finishes, coming home in the runner-up position. “We’ve had a really good car all weekend. We have had a really good year we’ve gotten better as the season went on, maybe we will finish up there before too long. I wanted it to stay green we were on harder tires than he [Davenport] was, earlier in the race I just couldn’t maneuver like he could. Once the racetrack cleaned up a little bit, I felt like I was pretty good.”

Overton rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third. “Lapped traffic was a challenge tonight. We were o.k. in the beginning, me and Daulton got to racing with some lapped cars and one of them kind of ricocheted off the wall and got me in the right front. I was just glad to finish. I thought I was going to have a flat, but JD and Daulton just checked out on us there. Like I said we are trying to get better and still try and hang on for this fourth spot in points.”

The winner’s Lance and Darla Landers, Double L Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Dyna Gro Seed, Lucas Oil Products, Bilstein Shocks, VP Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, ASC Warranty, Midwest Sheet Metal, and Fast Shafts.

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Jacob Hawkins, Spencer Hughes, Devin Moran, and Max Blair.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

55th Annual Hillbilly Hundred – Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts

Sunday, September 3, 2023

Tyler County Speedway – Middlebourne, WV

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Daulton Wilson | 13.083 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Hudson O’Neal | 13.181 seconds

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 18D-Daulton Wilson[1]; 2. 11-Spencer Hughes[3]; 3. 111B-Max Blair[2]; 4. 47W-Brandon Weigle[4]; 5. 22-Cody Rogers[8]; 6. 18S-Robbie Scott[7]; 7. GRS1-Daniel Hill[9]; 8. 75-Steve Weigle[5]; 9. 1T-Tyler Erb[6]

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 10-Garrett Smith[5]; 3. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 4. 39-Tim McCreadie[6]; 5. 14-Braeden Dillinger[3]; 6. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 7. 7-Ross Robinson[7]; 8. 29-Larry Grube[8]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 89-Logan Roberson[2]; 2. 1H-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[5]; 4. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[3]; 5. 44-Colten Burdette[4]; 6. 99B-Boom Briggs[6]; 7. 6T-Zack Dohm[8]; 8. 57-Kyle Thomas[9]; 9. 25B-Mike Benedum[7]

AP1 Insurance Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 37-Jacob Hawkins6]; 3. 99-Devin Moran[2]; 4. 5*-Shane Hitt[3]; 5. 27-Michael Lake[7]; 6. 37B-Travis Brown[8]; 7. 12R-Ryan Payne[5]; 8. 00-Kyle Lukon[4]

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 14-Braeden Dillinger[2]; 2. 22-Cody Rogers[1]; 3. 58-Garrett Alberson[4]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[9]; 5. 7-Ross Robinson[6]; 6. 18S-Robbie Scott[3]; 7. 29-Larry Grube[8]; 8. GRS1-Daniel Hill[5]; 9. (DNS) 75-Steve Weigle

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 44-Colten Burdette[1]; 2. 27-Michael Lake[2]; 3. 99B-Boom Briggs[3]; 4. 57-Kyle Thomas[7]; 5. 25B-Mike Benedum[9]; 6. 00-Kyle Lukon[8]; 7. 6T-Zack Dohm[5]; 8. 37B-Travis Brown[4]; 9. (DNS) 12R-Ryan Payne

55th Annual Hillbilly Hundred Feature Finish (100 Laps):