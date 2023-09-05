HomeDirt Late Model NewsBrandon Sheppard Snags $20,000 WoO Mississippi Thunder Winner’s Check

Brandon Sheppard Snags $20,000 WoO Mississippi Thunder Winner’s Check

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Brandon Sheppard
Brandon Sheppard
- Advertisement -

53rd annual World 100 Up NextNEW BERLIN, Ill. (Sept. 5, 2023) — Brandon Sheppard and Sheppard Riggs Racing claimed another five-figure payday on Friday evening. Their latest mega win came at Wisconsin’s Mississippi Thunder Speedway with his Valvoline / TrueTimber No. B5 WYLD GEAR / Riggs Drilling Solutions / Bilstein / Longhorn Chassis / Cornett Racing Engine Super Late Model.“We had an absolute hot rod all weekend. On Friday night we got to the lead and held off Bobby (Pierce) late to get the win, and then he flipped the tables on us on Saturday night, and we came up a bit short with a second-place finish. This team is challenging for wins pretty much every night right now, and I’m proud of the games we’ve made since the beginning of this season,” Sheppard said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to pilot the Kevin Rumley Longhorn Development car this weekend at the World 100. We’ve been close in that event before, and we are going to give it our best shot to get a globe this weekend.”Kicking off his Labor Day weekend with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series, Brandon Sheppard trekked to Mississippi Thunder Speedway (Fountain City, Wis.) on Friday evening to pilot his Sheppard Riggs Racing No. B5 Super Late Model for the Milton Hershey School Back to Class Showdown.In a field of 30 entries, Sheppard followed up the ninth-fastest qualifying lap in his group with a second-place finish in his heat race. Receiving the second-starting position for the feature the redraw, Brandon whizzed past Brian Shirley for the lead on lap 17 and repelled Bobby Pierce’s ferocious charge to secure his second straight World of Outlaws victory and series-best 83rd of his career. He banked the $20,000 payday, his fifth of the season, ahead of Pierce, Ryan Gustin, Kyle Bronson, and Chris Madden.

For the WoO-sanctioned Labor Day Duel on Saturday at Deer Creek Speedway (Spring Valley, Minn.), Brandon topped the 28-car field in time trials before placing first in his heat race.Starting the $20,000-to-win finale in fourth, Sheppard challenged pacesetter Bobby Pierce in the closing laps amid lapped-traffic but wasn’t able to get by, marking him second in the final rundown with Dustin Sorensen rounding out the podium.Brandon is currently tied for second with Chris Madden in the latest World of Outlaws point standings.Full results from the events are available at www.WoOLMS.com.Sheppard now turns his attention to the 53rd annual World 100 at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio). On both Thursday and Friday the field will be divided into a pair of $12,000-to-win programs. Meanwhile, Saturday’s coveted finale posts a $56,000 winner’s check along with the coveted globe trophy.For more information on the crown jewel weekend, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com.Sheppard Riggs Racing (SRR) would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, TrueTimber, Longhorn, Bilstein, WYLD GEAR, Riggs Drilling Solutions, Sheppard Salvage, Denny Woodworth Attorney At Law, Allgaier Performance, Keyser Manufacturing, Aftershock Graphics, Sunoco Race Fuels, Corrigan Race Fuels, SpeedStampz, Veteran Golfers Association, Guse’s Pub & Eatery, Simpson Race Products, Silo USA, FK Rod Ends, Ultra Shield, Stussy Construction / Paulson Rock Products, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Speedwerx, COAST, Storm Auto, Wilwood Disc Brakes, 34 Raceway, Hoosier by Zoo, Bert by Budda, Accu-Force, Nightowl Designs, Off Axis Paint, and MyRacePass.com PR & Website Services.For more information and updates on Brandon Sheppard and Sheppard Riggs Racing, please visit www.sheppardracing.comFacebookInstagramTikTok or Twitter.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News

IMCA Super Nationals Double Down Prelude Results – 9/3/23

140 entries IMCA NORTHERN SPORTMOD A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 14-Jake Sachau;...
Open Wheel Modified News

Hughes pockets $10k in Mize Memorial

The Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas, saw 63 USRA Modified...
Dirt Late Model News

Thornton Back in Victory Lane at Portsmouth River Days Rumble

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (September 2, 2023) – The dream season continues for Ricky...
Callaway Raceway

Callaway Raceway Results – 9/1/23

15 entries POWRI PURE STOCKS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 30-Trevor Wilson;...
Indiana

Tri-State Speedway Results – 9/3/23

Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN 9/3/2330 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1....
Lake Ozark Speedway

Kory Schudy Snatches Victory in Fifth Annual Non-Wing Nationals with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (9/3/23) Kory Schudy would only need to lead the...
Charleston Speedway

Charleston Speedway Results – 9/2/23

17 entries DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 21D-Danny Schwartz; 2....
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Swanson To Use DuQuoin To Help Propel Him Toward Another USAC Championship

With DuQuoin Win, Points Could Help Move Swanson Next to Foyt By...

RELATED ARTICLES

Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Billy Moyer Jr. Bests CCSDS Contingent at Super Bee Speedway

Takes Over COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Point LeadBatesville, Arkansas (09/05/23) – Billy Moyer Jr....
Boone Speedway

Jeff Aikey claims IMCA Late Model Super Nationals Championship!

They’ll be updating Jeff Aikey’s hall of fame plaque to include another IMCA Speedway...
Dirt Late Model News

Dale McDowell Picks Up 10th Win of ’23 in Rome Boss

Set to Pursue Second World 100 Crowd at Eldora Speedway this WeekendMOORESBURG, Tenn. (09/04/23)...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Doubles Down in Portsmouth Victory Lane

53rd Annual World 100 at Eldora Speedway Up NextMARTINSVILLE, Ind. (09/04/23) – After battling adversity...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Set for Another Doubleheader Weekend

Texarkana 67 Speedway and Boothill Speedway on Tap this Friday - SaturdayCONWAY, Ark. (09/04/23)...
©