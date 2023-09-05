Dale McDowell Picks Up 10th Win of ’23 in Rome Boss

- Advertisement -

Set to Pursue Second World 100 Crowd at Eldora Speedway this Weekend



MOORESBURG, Tenn. (09/04/23) – Dale McDowell continued his strong 2023 campaign with a $15,000 triumph in Saturday night’s Rome Boss at Eldora Speedway behind the wheel of his Shane McDowell Racing / E-Z-GO No. 17m Cometic Gaskets / Klotz Synthetic Lubricants / Connected Strategy Advisors / Team Zero Race Cars / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.



The Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series victory pushed his 2023-win tally to 10.



“When you’re home, and you got a lot of people here, to win here at home, it is special,” McDowell said in Victory Lane. “Like I said in the interview after the Topless (100 victory), you get to counting down (the time left as a racer), and you don’t know how many more of these deals you got. It was a bizarre and frustrating deal that took me out of the lead on lap 25, but I was determined to get back to the top spot and thankfully we were able to do just that with a couple laps remaining and got the win.



“This team is just amazing, and we are ready to go after another globe at Eldora (Speedway) this coming weekend.”



Returning to action for the first time since recording a $50,000 victory two weeks ago in the COMP Cams Topless 100, Dale McDowell entered his Shane McDowell Racing No. 17m Late Model into battle with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series on Saturday evening at Rome Speedway (Rome, Ga.) for the Rome Boss.

With 26 Late Models on the grounds for the 49th running of the annual event, McDowell followed up the fastest qualifying lap with a heat race triumph.



Starting on the pole for the feature, Dale set the pace for the first 25 circuits before a miscommunication with race officials docked him to third in the running order. Staying within striking distance of the leaders, McDowell regained the lead on lap 49 and led the final two circuits to capture the $15,000 top prize.



He notched his 10th win of the 2023 season ahead of Joseph Joiner, Tyler Millwood, Austin Horton, and Dalton Cook.

Full results from the event are available at www.HTFSeries.com.



Dale McDowell and Shane McDowell Racing now turn their attention to the 53rd annual World 100 at Eldora Speedway, which is set to roar to life this Thursday – Saturday. Action opens on Thursday and Friday with twin $12,000-to-win features before seeing Saturday night’s $56,000-to-win finale roar to life.



McDowell won the coveted finale in 2005 and was eighth in last year’s final rundown.



For more information on the upcoming weekend, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com.



Shane McDowell Racing would like to thank all of their sponsors and marketing partners including E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, S&H Systems, FOX Racing Shox, BSI Well Service, Black Rock Enterprises, Campbell Insulation, M&S Motors, Clements Racing Engines, Team Zero Race Cars, Shackelford Enterprizes, Spring Pro, Campbell Insulation Specialists, Winning Edge Carburetors, Swift Springs, FK Rod Ends, Go Lithium, Schoenfeld Headers, Keyser Manufacturing, MSD Ignition, All Star Performance, Performance Bodies, Five-Star Bodies, Hoosier Tire, Wiles Driveshafts, Weld Racing Wheels, Butlerbuilt Seats, DMI Racing Products, Jones Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Dyers Top Rods, QuickCar, PEM Racing, Mark IV ATV’s, Winters Rearends, Strange Oval Products Sweet Manufacturing, Peterson Fluid Systems, DirtWraps, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.