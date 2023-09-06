IMCA Super Nationals Results from Boone Speedway – 9/5/23

IMCA NORTHERN SPORTMOD
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 08-Alec Fett[13]; 2. K3-Kyle Olson[17]; 3. 5150-Josh Barnhart[3]; 4. 07-Cory Kemkes[10]; 5. 4D-Danny Concelman[12]; 6. 180-Ryan Moser[1]; 7. 117X-Dylan VanWyk[21]; 8. 10K-Kaden Besaw[2]; 9. 12D-Joe Docekal[23]; 10. 25X-Derek Fehling[19]; 11. 118-Austin Stamm[27]; 12. 18M-Mitchell Morris[22]; 13. 62C-Cory Pestotnik[15]; 14. 57K-Ryan King[5]; 15. 44W-Aaron Wiersma[14]; 16. 5J-Jacob Tacheny[18]; 17. 23M-Matt Speiss[30]; 18. 97-Mark Saathoff[25]; 19. (DNF) 43LV-Logan Veloz[28]; 20. (DNF) 00-Kyler Girard[6]; 21. (DNF) 53-Logan Anderson[26]; 22. (DNF) 2020-Brayden Ahlers[24]; 23. (DNF) 1J-Colby Langenberg[7]; 24. (DNF) 68-Will Wolf[16]; 25. (DNF) 10C-Cole Gillenwater[11]; 26. (DNF) 17A-Adam Baker[20]; 27. (DNF) 21C-Cam Reimers[9]; 28. (DNF) 65J-Josh Appel[29]; 29. (DQ) 99RE-Arie Schouten[4]; 30. (DQ) 112-Adam Birck[8]
B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Brayton Carter[1]; 2. 37M-Derek Murphy[3]; 3. 4JR-Boone Evans[4]; 4. 9-Monty Nordyke[2]; 5. 21R-Cole Fenske[5]; 6. 79W-Bill Wegner[6]; 7. 01C-CJ Hedges Jr[8]; 8. 31J-Jason Roth[11]; 9. 0-Dakota Girard[13]; 10. 15D-Jacob Slough[10]; 11. 01S-Hunter Smith[15]; 12. 31-Jason York[12]; 13. 00T-Crystal Hemphill[9]; 14. 24H-Kent Haugland[14]; 15. 81-BJ Charlson[7]; 16. 54JR-Eddie Ingram Jr[18]; 17. (DNS) 0R-Robby Rosselli; 18. (DNS) 03W-Timothy Warner; 19. (DNS) 48-Brock Beeter; 20. (DNS) 77JR-Rayce Mullen
B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Troy Bayne[3]; 2. 7V-Carter VanDenBerg[4]; 3. 7M-Ethan Killingsworth[2]; 4. 75L-Jeff Lloyd[5]; 5. 25R-Leevi Runge[19]; 6. 97J-Julie Keeler[7]; 7. 28K-Chester Kniss[6]; 8. 88K-Kole Quam[8]; 9. 14R-Cody Rass[9]; 10. 49D-Josh Adkins[11]; 11. 18-Josalyn Elmquist[12]; 12. 2X-Matt Avila[13]; 13. 29J-Gregg Hamman[15]; 14. 11H-Cole Hesse[20]; 15. 27G-Kamren Gruber[18]; 16. 23X-Brycen Daffern[14]; 17. 10MC-Marshall Cramer[16]; 18. (DNF) 23E-Broddy Enter[1]; 19. (DNF) 22R-Riley Breiner[10]; 20. (DNS) 1S-Shelby Alves
B Feature 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Jason Bannister[3]; 2. 181-Charlie Stevens[2]; 3. 14E-Justin Erickson[5]; 4. CB25-Chris Burke[4]; 5. 16K-Kaylin Lopez[16]; 6. 11-Joseph Cooper[6]; 7. 15-Cayden Stacye[20]; 8. 22JR-Brady Hilmer[8]; 9. 62-Robert Draper[1]; 10. 4-Gage Hilgenberg[7]; 11. 4M-Emali VanHoff[14]; 12. 10A-Jacob Arp[13]; 13. 26-Jason Carney[19]; 14. 30-Kenser Ellis[9]; 15. 86-Randy Cram[18]; 16. (DNF) 21T-Sean Tyson[11]; 17. (DNF) 1-Doug McCollough[17]; 18. (DNS) 55-Tyler Frye; 19. (DNS) 21V-Connor Vande Weerd; 20. (DNS) 8L-Tom Lathrop
B Feature 4 (8 Laps): 1. 11JR-Ben Chapman[2]; 2. 8K-Dusty Masolini[5]; 3. 20X-Cody Yaw[1]; 4. 32X-Skyler Woods[8]; 5. 0LD-Bryan Morris[6]; 6. 21M-Cameron Meyer[10]; 7. 36H-David Hoover[15]; 8. 39R-John Rebstock[4]; 9. 5-Jared Nytroe[19]; 10. 12K-Colton Keel[9]; 11. 27S-Brody Spreng[16]; 12. F18-Nate Friesen[14]; 13. 413-Tate Johnson[13]; 14. (DNS) 82-Joe McBirnie; 15. (DNS) 33-Jarett Franzen; 16. (DNS) 17-Christopher Frisbie; 17. (DNS) 44-Cameron VandeWeerd; 18. (DNS) 13K-Karl Brewer; 19. (DNS) 7H-Lee Horky; 20. (DNS) 2G-Geoff Olson
B Feature 5 (8 Laps): 1. 9L-Matthew Looft[2]; 2. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer[1]; 3. 82T-Brett Thomas[4]; 4. 58-Hunter Poston[8]; 5. 2K-Taylor Kuehl[7]; 6. 1 14-Brian Schrage[3]; 7. 211-Tim Eaton[12]; 8. R31-Ryan Leeman[19]; 9. 32S-Blair Simmons[13]; 10. 75R-Joe Roller[11]; 11. 11B-Brian Baker[5]; 12. (DNF) 20-Nicholas Profeta[6]; 13. (DNF) 57S-David Schwartz[14]; 14. (DNS) 21-Tyler Dolch; 15. (DNS) 64-Jimmy Brozek; 16. (DNS) 33H-Joe Hendricks; 17. (DNS) 13V-Curtis Veber; 18. (DNS) 96-Les Lundquist; 19. (DNS) 44J-Brian Johnson
B Feature 6 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Spencer Galaway[5]; 2. 95N-Garrett Nelson[2]; 3. 1JR-Joe Reetz[4]; 4. 69ER-Ryan Reed[13]; 5. 5L-Dustin Lynch[1]; 6. 24-Douglas Beaman[11]; 7. 31Z-Darick Lamberson[17]; 8. XA-Alissa Palsrok[6]; 9. 21K-Coleman Browning[10]; 10. 24L-Travis Brown[15]; 11. (DNS) NF1-Keegan Nordquist; 12. (DNS) 017-Zach Hovell; 13. (DNS) 42-Tyler Heckart; 14. (DNS) 9J-Jeremiah Reed; 15. (DNS) 79-Nathan Bringer; 16. (DNS) 37-Thomas Behle; 17. (DNS) 93S-Chad Shaw; 18. (DNS) 9JR-Brendyn Nordyke; 19. (DNS) 96E-Clay Erickson
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4D-Danny Concelman[3]; 2. 118-Austin Stamm[2]; 3. 01-Brayton Carter[5]; 4. 82-Joe McBirnie[4]; 5. 79W-Bill Wegner[10]; 6. 32X-Skyler Woods[6]; 7. 31J-Jason Roth[8]; 8. (DNF) 413-Tate Johnson[9]; 9. (DNF) 0R-Robby Rosselli[1]; 10. (DNF) 7H-Lee Horky[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 99RE-Arie Schouten[5]; 2. 117X-Dylan VanWyk[2]; 3. 23E-Broddy Enter[1]; 4. 1 14-Brian Schrage[7]; 5. 28K-Chester Kniss[4]; 6. 58-Hunter Poston[6]; 7. 49D-Josh Adkins[3]; 8. 32S-Blair Simmons[9]; 9. (DNF) 10MC-Marshall Cramer[10]; 10. (DNF) 44J-Brian Johnson[8]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 62C-Cory Pestotnik[2]; 2. 23M-Matt Speiss[4]; 3. 62-Robert Draper[1]; 4. NF1-Keegan Nordquist[10]; 5. 11-Joseph Cooper[3]; 6. 42-Tyler Heckart[9]; 7. (DNF) 21T-Sean Tyson[5]; 8. (DNF) 69ER-Ryan Reed[6]; 9. (DNF) 16K-Kaylin Lopez[8]; 10. (DNF) 9JR-Brendyn Nordyke[7]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 00-Kyler Girard[1]; 2. 68-Will Wolf[7]; 3. 20X-Cody Yaw[2]; 4. 4JR-Boone Evans[4]; 5. 0LD-Bryan Morris[10]; 6. 00T-Crystal Hemphill[5]; 7. 17-Christopher Frisbie[9]; 8. (DNF) 24H-Kent Haugland[3]; 9. (DNF) 27S-Brody Spreng[8]; 10. (DNF) 48-Brock Beeter[6]
Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 21C-Cam Reimers[1]; 2. 65J-Josh Appel[2]; 3. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer[3]; 4. 7V-Carter VanDenBerg[7]; 5. 20-Nicholas Profeta[9]; 6. 14R-Cody Rass[10]; 7. 75R-Joe Roller[8]; 8. 23X-Brycen Daffern[6]; 9. 13V-Curtis Veber[5]; 10. 25R-Leevi Runge[4]
Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 1J-Colby Langenberg[1]; 2. 97-Mark Saathoff[2]; 3. 5L-Dustin Lynch[5]; 4. CB25-Chris Burke[10]; 5. XA-Alissa Palsrok[6]; 6. 30-Kenser Ellis[9]; 7. (DNF) 24-Douglas Beaman[3]; 8. (DNF) 4M-Emali VanHoff[4]; 9. (DNF) 93S-Chad Shaw[7]; 10. (DNF) 26-Jason Carney[8]
Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 180-Ryan Moser[2]; 2. 2020-Brayden Ahlers[4]; 3. 9-Monty Nordyke[3]; 4. 39R-John Rebstock[7]; 5. 81-BJ Charlson[1]; 6. 12K-Colton Keel[9]; 7. 31-Jason York[8]; 8. F18-Nate Friesen[6]; 9. 03W-Timothy Warner[5]; 10. (DNF) 5-Jared Nytroe[10]
Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 44W-Aaron Wiersma[1]; 2. K3-Kyle Olson[9]; 3. 7M-Ethan Killingsworth[3]; 4. 82T-Brett Thomas[8]; 5. 97J-Julie Keeler[10]; 6. 21-Tyler Dolch[4]; 7. (DNF) 18-Josalyn Elmquist[6]; 8. (DNF) 57S-David Schwartz[7]; 9. (DNF) 1S-Shelby Alves[2]; 10. (DNF) R31-Ryan Leeman[5]
Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 07-Cory Kemkes[2]; 2. 5J-Jacob Tacheny[4]; 3. 181-Charlie Stevens[1]; 4. 1JR-Joe Reetz[10]; 5. 4-Gage Hilgenberg[8]; 6. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[5]; 7. 21V-Connor Vande Weerd[9]; 8. 37-Thomas Behle[7]; 9. (DNF) 1-Doug McCollough[6]; 10. (DNF) 96E-Clay Erickson[3]
Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 112-Adam Birck[2]; 2. 43LV-Logan Veloz[4]; 3. 11JR-Ben Chapman[3]; 4. 21R-Cole Fenske[8]; 5. 33-Jarett Franzen[9]; 6. 15D-Jacob Slough[10]; 7. 44-Cameron VandeWeerd[5]; 8. 01S-Hunter Smith[7]; 9. 13K-Karl Brewer[6]; 10. (DNF) 77JR-Rayce Mullen[1]
Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 5150-Josh Barnhart[4]; 2. 18M-Mitchell Morris[1]; 3. 9L-Matthew Looft[9]; 4. 75L-Jeff Lloyd[6]; 5. 2K-Taylor Kuehl[10]; 6. 22R-Riley Breiner[5]; 7. 211-Tim Eaton[7]; 8. 29J-Gregg Hamman[3]; 9. 96-Les Lundquist[8]; 10. (DNF) 11H-Cole Hesse[2]
Heat 12 (8 Laps): 1. 57K-Ryan King[2]; 2. 12D-Joe Docekal[4]; 3. 95N-Garrett Nelson[8]; 4. 14E-Justin Erickson[5]; 5. 017-Zach Hovell[1]; 6. 55-Tyler Frye[9]; 7. 79-Nathan Bringer[10]; 8. 8L-Tom Lathrop[6]; 9. 31Z-Darick Lamberson[7]; 10. 15-Cayden Stacye[3]
Heat 13 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Cole Gillenwater[1]; 2. 17A-Adam Baker[4]; 3. 37M-Derek Murphy[7]; 4. 8K-Dusty Masolini[9]; 5. 01C-CJ Hedges Jr[3]; 6. 21M-Cameron Meyer[6]; 7. 0-Dakota Girard[5]; 8. (DNF) 36H-David Hoover[2]; 9. (DNF) 54JR-Eddie Ingram Jr[8]; 10. (DNS) 2G-Geoff Olson
Heat 14 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Alec Fett[8]; 2. 25X-Derek Fehling[4]; 3. 2-Troy Bayne[6]; 4. 11B-Brian Baker[1]; 5. 88K-Kole Quam[3]; 6. (DNF) 64-Jimmy Brozek[2]; 7. (DNF) 2X-Matt Avila[5]; 8. (DNF) 33H-Joe Hendricks[7]; 9. (DNF) 27G-Kamren Gruber[9]
Heat 15 (8 Laps): 1. 10K-Kaden Besaw[1]; 2. 53-Logan Anderson[5]; 3. 51-Jason Bannister[9]; 4. 35-Spencer Galaway[8]; 5. 22JR-Brady Hilmer[7]; 6. 21K-Coleman Browning[3]; 7. 10A-Jacob Arp[6]; 8. 24L-Travis Brown[4]; 9. (DNF) 86-Randy Cram[2]
IMCA HOBBY STOCK
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 22-Mike Smith[25]; 2. 77-Cody Williams[1]; 3. 12M-Matt McDonald[6]; 4. 69-Calvin Dhondt[18]; 5. 01F-Jeff Fink[4]; 6. 27-Malik Sampson[21]; 7. 20-Jimmy Doescher[19]; 8. 1K-Tom Killen Jr[16]; 9. 85-Seth Janssen[24]; 10. 9C-Colby Christensen[12]; 11. 79J-Steve Bitting Jr[10]; 12. 00-Cody Hubbell[2]; 13. 4C-Curt Reed[7]; 14. 7D7-David Norquest[22]; 15. 82-Jeremy Kinsey[11]; 16. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[14]; 17. 4JW-Justin Maschke[13]; 18. 34B-Ben Schneiders[17]; 19. 23J-Tayte Harazin[27]; 20. (DNF) 00K-Kalyb Brunssen[9]; 21. (DNF) R20-Rob Durfee[26]; 22. (DNF) 711-Payce Herrera[20]; 23. (DNF) 3Z-Zach Hemmingsen[28]; 24. (DNF) 51XX-Dustin Filloon[5]; 25. (DNF) 23-Jordan Ahlers[8]; 26. (DNF) 87W-David Wright[3]; 27. (DNF) 51-Michael Kimm[15]; 28. (DNF) 21-Cody Werner[23]
A Feature 2 (25 Laps): 1. 14-Tristan Grape[4]; 2. 79RC-Riley Christensen[5]; 3. 13N-Dylan Nelson[23]; 4. 33-Luke Phillips[8]; 5. 22W-Wayne Gifford[1]; 6. 83X-Justin Frederick[13]; 7. 16X-Blake Luinenburg[20]; 8. 7B-Eric Stanton[3]; 9. 27X-Jason Kohl[16]; 10. 78B-Andrew Burg[9]; 11. 52X-Jason Wilkinson[2]; 12. 3A-Kyle Parizek[10]; 13. 7BH-Jim Ball Jr[21]; 14. 27B-Tyler Ball[28]; 15. 10N-Mark Neis[24]; 16. 84B-Rusty Bates[6]; 17. (DNF) 77W-Andrew Burk[26]; 18. (DNF) 3-Dan Van Pay[14]; 19. (DNF) 11B-Solomon Bennett[7]; 20. (DNF) 96-Austin Lundquist[25]; 21. (DNF) IB25-Shane Richardson[12]; 22. (DNF) 33X-Carter Davis[18]; 23. (DNF) 17-Luke Ramsey[19]; 24. (DNF) 20W-Matt Wahl[27]; 25. (DNF) 22X-Craig Clift[11]; 26. (DNF) 51B-Brandon Bombardo[15]; 27. (DNF) 21X-Joe Doran[17]; 28. (DNF) 53-Chad Rigby[22]
B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9R-Tyler Carey[2]; 2. 47W-Shaun Wirtz[3]; 3. 22XX-Tanner Dixon[1]; 4. 24W-Doug Wickman[7]; 5. D81-Thomas Daffern[8]; 6. 88D-Derek Smith[9]; 7. 98Z-Zach Olmstead[11]; 8. 73-Aaron Martin[6]; 9. 396-Auston Honeycutt[10]; 10. 28-Jay Sidles[14]; 11. 22G-Braden Gifford[20]; 12. 45W-Justin Wacha[15]; 13. 52-Billy Stanford[22]; 14. 32G-Lonnie Greuter[13]; 15. 1-Scott Siems[17]; 16. 15X-Scott Porter[19]; 17. 7N-Trenton Neuhaus[21]; 18. 8F-Aron Fye[5]; 19. (DNF) 32J-Jack Greuter[4]; 20. (DNF) 27T-Jed Trebelhorn[16]; 21. (DNS) 8-Adam Tiernan; 22. (DNS) 14B-Keith Burg
B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22S-Kyler Satran[2]; 2. 68Z-Zach Ankrum[5]; 3. 33W-Scott Wetter[16]; 4. 22B-Seth Butler[21]; 5. 2M-Mitchell McNeill[20]; 6. 91T-Kaiden Tuchscherer[15]; 7. 8X-Travis Blythe[19]; 8. 8B-Brayden Hilzer[17]; 9. 24T-Tylan Lambertus[3]; 10. 596-Lenny Tucker[13]; 11. (DNF) 14Z-Zach Bales[12]; 12. (DNF) 711X-Nathan Castellano[10]; 13. (DNF) 5-Chuck Ledbetter[1]; 14. (DNF) 06B-Brandon Long[14]; 15. (DNS) 45J-Kyle Jared; 16. (DNS) 13T-Tyler Jackson; 17. (DNS) 4R-Randy LaMar; 18. (DNS) 27Z-Jeremy Ziemke; 19. (DNS) 81-Travis Vanden Top; 20. (DNS) 76-Charlie Cook; 21. (DNS) 77D-Cody Cleghorn; 22. (DNS) 24-Jeff Wright
B Feature 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12T-Tanner Jones[1]; 2. 103-Alex Tvedt[4]; 3. 8XXX-Andy Hoffman[7]; 4. 15-Connor Hansen[6]; 5. 47-Sam West[16]; 6. 14J-Jacob Floyd[9]; 7. 13-Jacob Robinson[19]; 8. 12J-Kenny Johnson[14]; 9. 22T-Tyler Smith[21]; 10. 53F-Gordon French[17]; 11. 420-Justin Yutterman[3]; 12. 17B-Garrett Ball[13]; 13. 6B-David Banks[11]; 14. (DNF) 47P-Parker Anderson[20]; 15. (DNF) 5B-Brandon Behle[22]; 16. (DNS) 12K-Eric Knutson; 17. (DNS) 45-Drew Barglof; 18. (DNS) 32JJ-Austin Jahnz; 19. (DNS) 20J-Darin Johnson; 20. (DNS) 7D-Stephen Doss; 21. (DNS) 16-RJ Esqueda; 22. (DNS) 56-Aaron Shearn
B Feature 4 (8 Laps): 1. 5K-Corey Black[2]; 2. 99X-Josh Sidles[3]; 3. 18M-Taylor Manderfield[10]; 4. 32-Chad Volk[1]; 5. 8A-Alicia Hilzer[14]; 6. 4Q-Kris Chadwick[12]; 7. J3K-Jaeden Strandberg[13]; 8. 51V-Josh Vancannon[18]; 9. 19DD-Danny Foster[5]; 10. 72-Joey Young[15]; 11. 7-Mylee JoAnn[11]; 12. (DNF) 22P-James Pilkington[7]; 13. (DNS) 13A-Brian Ashburn; 14. (DNS) 91-Chris Krug; 15. (DNS) 42T-Tyson Overton; 16. (DNS) 32X-Wes Jahnz; 17. (DNS) 47X-Raymond Fees; 18. (DNS) 50-Carl Ellis; 19. (DNS) 2C-David Carter; 20. (DNS) 28X-John Ross; 21. (DNS) 46-Ryan Gilland
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51XX-Dustin Filloon[1]; 2. 82-Jeremy Kinsey[10]; 3. 51-Michael Kimm[6]; 4. 7D7-David Norquest[5]; 5. 22XX-Tanner Dixon[7]; 6. 103-Alex Tvedt[4]; 7. D81-Thomas Daffern[11]; 8. 6B-David Banks[9]; 9. (DNF) 45W-Justin Wacha[8]; 10. (DNF) 56-Aaron Shearn[2]; 11. (DNF) 52-Billy Stanford[3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 87W-David Wright[1]; 2. 79J-Steve Bitting Jr[4]; 3. 1K-Tom Killen Jr[6]; 4. 21-Cody Werner[3]; 5. 5-Chuck Ledbetter[5]; 6. 13A-Brian Ashburn[7]; 7. 27Z-Jeremy Ziemke[11]; 8. 7-Mylee JoAnn[8]; 9. (DNF) 91T-Kaiden Tuchscherer[2]; 10. (DNF) 51V-Josh Vancannon[9]; 11. (DNS) 24-Jeff Wright
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12M-Matt McDonald[1]; 2. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[6]; 3. 34B-Ben Schneiders[2]; 4. 85-Seth Janssen[3]; 5. 12T-Tanner Jones[10]; 6. 8F-Aron Fye[5]; 7. 32JJ-Austin Jahnz[9]; 8. 8-Adam Tiernan[7]; 9. 16-RJ Esqueda[8]; 10. 15X-Scott Porter[4]; 11. (DNS) 5B-Brandon Behle
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Cody Williams[1]; 2. 9C-Colby Christensen[2]; 3. 69-Calvin Dhondt[6]; 4. 22-Mike Smith[8]; 5. 32-Chad Volk[5]; 6. 68Z-Zach Ankrum[7]; 7. 42T-Tyson Overton[9]; 8. 14Z-Zach Bales[10]; 9. 72-Joey Young[4]; 10. (DNF) 8X-Travis Blythe[3]
Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 00-Cody Hubbell[2]; 2. 00K-Kalyb Brunssen[8]; 3. 20-Jimmy Doescher[10]; 4. R20-Rob Durfee[9]; 5. 9R-Tyler Carey[7]; 6. 45-Drew Barglof[4]; 7. (DNF) 88D-Derek Smith[3]; 8. (DNF) 7D-Stephen Doss[5]; 9. (DNF) 27T-Jed Trebelhorn[6]; 10. (DQ) 13-Jacob Robinson[1]
Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 4C-Curt Reed[4]; 2. 23-Jordan Ahlers[6]; 3. 711-Payce Herrera[3]; 4. 23J-Tayte Harazin[8]; 5. 22S-Kyler Satran[10]; 6. 19DD-Danny Foster[1]; 7. (DNF) 81-Travis Vanden Top[9]; 8. (DNF) 4Q-Kris Chadwick[5]; 9. (DNF) 33W-Scott Wetter[7]; 10. (DNS) 2C-David Carter
Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 01F-Jeff Fink[1]; 2. 4JW-Justin Maschke[2]; 3. 27-Malik Sampson[8]; 4. 3Z-Zach Hemmingsen[7]; 5. 12K-Eric Knutson[4]; 6. 73-Aaron Martin[3]; 7. 14J-Jacob Floyd[5]; 8. (DNF) 32G-Lonnie Greuter[10]; 9. (DNF) 47-Sam West[6]; 10. (DNF) 22G-Braden Gifford[9]
Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 11B-Solomon Bennett[4]; 2. 83X-Justin Frederick[5]; 3. 51B-Brandon Bombardo[1]; 4. 53-Chad Rigby[7]; 5. 5K-Corey Black[2]; 6. 13T-Tyler Jackson[10]; 7. 32X-Wes Jahnz[6]; 8. 596-Lenny Tucker[9]; 9. (DNF) 47X-Raymond Fees[3]; 10. (DNS) 2M-Mitchell McNeill
Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 84B-Rusty Bates[1]; 2. 33-Luke Phillips[4]; 3. 27X-Jason Kohl[8]; 4. 13N-Dylan Nelson[7]; 5. 47W-Shaun Wirtz[2]; 6. 15-Connor Hansen[3]; 7. 396-Auston Honeycutt[5]; 8. 17B-Garrett Ball[10]; 9. 1-Scott Siems[9]; 10. (DNF) 47P-Parker Anderson[6]
Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 52X-Jason Wilkinson[1]; 2. 3A-Kyle Parizek[2]; 3. 21X-Joe Doran[6]; 4. 10N-Mark Neis[3]; 5. 24T-Tylan Lambertus[8]; 6. 91-Chris Krug[4]; 7. 711X-Nathan Castellano[5]; 8. (DNF) J3K-Jaeden Strandberg[10]; 9. (DNF) 8B-Brayden Hilzer[7]; 10. (DNF) 28X-John Ross[9]
Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Tristan Grape[2]; 2. 22X-Craig Clift[3]; 3. 33X-Carter Davis[8]; 4. 96-Austin Lundquist[6]; 5. 420-Justin Yutterman[4]; 6. 24W-Doug Wickman[9]; 7. 20J-Darin Johnson[5]; 8. 28-Jay Sidles[7]; 9. 53F-Gordon French[1]; 10. 7N-Trenton Neuhaus[10]
Heat 12 (8 Laps): 1. 22W-Wayne Gifford[3]; 2. 3-Dan Van Pay[2]; 3. 17-Luke Ramsey[5]; 4. 77W-Andrew Burk[8]; 5. 99X-Josh Sidles[1]; 6. 4R-Randy LaMar[10]; 7. 18M-Taylor Manderfield[9]; 8. 06B-Brandon Long[7]; 9. 50-Carl Ellis[4]; 10. (DNF) 22B-Seth Butler[6]
Heat 13 (8 Laps): 1. 7B-Eric Stanton[1]; 2. IB25-Shane Richardson[2]; 3. 16X-Blake Luinenburg[3]; 4. 20W-Matt Wahl[6]; 5. 32J-Jack Greuter[4]; 6. 8XXX-Andy Hoffman[10]; 7. 98Z-Zach Olmstead[8]; 8. (DNF) 12J-Kenny Johnson[7]; 9. (DNF) 14B-Keith Burg[9]; 10. (DNF) 22T-Tyler Smith[5]
Heat 14 (8 Laps): 1. 79RC-Riley Christensen[4]; 2. 78B-Andrew Burg[5]; 3. 7BH-Jim Ball Jr[8]; 4. 27B-Tyler Ball[2]; 5. (DNF) 45J-Kyle Jared[1]; 6. (DNF) 22P-James Pilkington[3]; 7. (DNF) 76-Charlie Cook[6]; 8. (DNF) 8A-Alicia Hilzer[7]; 9. (DNF) 77D-Cody Cleghorn[9]; 10. (DNF) 46-Ryan Gilland[10]
FINALLY! SPORT COMPACT CROWN IS SECOND OF JONES’ IMCA SUPER NATIONALS CAREER
Devin Jones has been chasing another IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s championship since winning his first Sport Compact crown in 2017.
He returned to Boone Speedway and won that elusive second title Tuesday night.
“I’ve been chasing this for six years. Once you win one Super Nationals championship, you want to win another one,” said Jones, who made the most of a restart just after midway of the 25-lapper to pass long-time leader Kaylee Richards and then checked out.
“Our car is new this year and we had a rough beginning to the season, but we’ve figured things out.”
A record 95 Sport Compacts, four more than the mark set last year, competed at the 41st annual Super Nationals, running for a top check boosted to $1,250 by division title sponsor Mach-1.
Richards’ runner-up showing matched Kimberly Abbott’s second place finish last year as the best for a female driver at Super Nationals and Sean Leasure’s third-place run was the best-ever in the Sport Compact main event by a Texas driver.
“There were quite a few cars here,” Jones said, while loading his own up for the trip home to Mason City. “There were a lot of good drivers in this race, and a lot of good drivers who didn’t qualify.”
Richards had started fifth, took the lead on lap two and started easing away from the pack before the one and only caution of the night came on lap 15.
Leasure had Richards in his sights before the yellow, but it was Jones making the big move to the front when the green flew again.
Richards chased Jones the rest of the way. Leasure got third back with six laps left while Cristian Grady and Oliver Monson settled into top five spots in the final circuits.
“When that caution came out, I knew it wasn’t going to benefit me,” Richards said after her career first trip to the Big Dance. “But I can’t complain at all. This means a lot. We’ve put a lot of work into my car this year and tonight it paid off.”
Hard charger candidates crossed the stripe behind Monson. Kolby Sabin raced from 23rd starting to sixth, Zach Bohlmeyer from 16thto seventh, 2016 champion Josh Barnes from 30th to eighth and Mick Rykhus from 22nd to ninth.
Jones had won three straight starts before finishing second in Saturday’s Double Down Prelude, piloting the Garrett Jacobson-owned 2005 Ford Focus ride.
“I was never a Ford guy,” he admitted, “but I think I’ve converted.”
IMCA.TV broadcasts the entire week of the Sept. 4-9 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s.
95 entries
IMCA SPORT COMPACT
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 7-Devin Jones[7]; 2. 12K-Kaylee Richards[5]; 3. 6L-Sean Leasure[4]; 4. 89-Cristian Grady[8]; 5. 5-Oliver Monson[13]; 6. 9-Kolby Sabin[23]; 7. 24Z-Zach Bohlmeyer[16]; 8. 13B-Josh Barnes[30]; 9. 9R-Mick Rykhus[22]; 10. 01-Greg Kohl[2]; 11. 44-Jake Paysen[6]; 12. 26-Jenna Hagemann[9]; 13. 63B-Terry Bickford[12]; 14. 77-Branston Arnder Jr[14]; 15. 33K-David Kimmel[21]; 16. 8-Randy Martin[28]; 17. J316-Brian Newcomer[18]; 18. 65-Riley Paysen[27]; 19. 16-Alex Thompson[19]; 20. 81H-Brandon Hartmann[29]; 21. 65C-Colton Stewart[10]; 22. 16W-Dylan Whitley[11]; 23. (DNF) 51-Jacob Walding[3]; 24. (DNF) 10-Chris Pittman[17]; 25. (DNF) 15-Tyler Thompson[26]; 26. (DNF) 2H-James Haring[1]; 27. (DNF) 24R-Racer Costello[20]; 28. (DNF) 3-Mark Earl[25]; 29. (DNF) 31D-Blake Driscol[15]; 30. (DNF) 63-Tim Schnathorst[24]
B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33K-David Kimmel[2]; 2. 15-Tyler Thompson[4]; 3. 6J-Jaytn Goldman[9]; 4. 29E-Justin Schmidt[11]; 5. 71-Kimberly Abbott[13]; 6. 119-Brandon Backstrom[8]; 7. 1-Blain Petersen[6]; 8. 8K-Kaytee DeVries[5]; 9. 7C-Cody Bergmeier[7]; 10. 14Z-Zachary Cleghorn[3]; 11. 21T-Tayla Lange[14]; 12. 316-Taylor McCormick[12]; 13. (DNS) 83B-Mitchell Bunch; 14. (DNS) 3X-Jake Benischek; 15. (DQ) 2B-Dyllan Bonk[1]
B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9R-Mick Rykhus[5]; 2. 65-Riley Paysen[1]; 3. 13C-Chevy Barnes[4]; 4. 29X-Jason Bolte[6]; 5. 40-Ellen Lange[2]; 6. 333-Steven Schmitz[7]; 7. 81-Christopher Mannion[9]; 8. 16X-Curtis Masterson[3]; 9. 29-Matt Miller[8]; 10. 07-Brooke Osler[13]; 11. 13X-Noah Beenken[11]; 12. 19-Josh Backstrom[10]; 13. 04B-Alison Bird[12]; 14. 14-Josh Duchsherer[14]; 15. (DNS) 27-Brandon Reu
B Feature 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Kolby Sabin[4]; 2. 8-Randy Martin[2]; 3. 35JR-Taylor Brown[10]; 4. 37-Ryan Bryant[15]; 5. 22-Shannon Mahlberg[7]; 6. 48-Chuck Fullenkamp[1]; 7. 98-Skyler Savage[13]; 8. 81D-Justin Dose[8]; 9. 6T9-Anthony Simants[5]; 10. 40P-Jack Post[3]; 11. (DNF) 55G-Cody Gorden[6]; 12. (DNF) 7D-Dakoda Sellers[12]; 13. (DNF) 101K-Kevin Bolte[11]; 14. (DNS) 24M-Caine Mahlberg; 15. (DQ) 85-Lukas Rick[9]
B Feature 4 (8 Laps): 1. 63-Tim Schnathorst[1]; 2. 81H-Brandon Hartmann[4]; 3. 42J-Alec Jeske[6]; 4. 11A-Darwin Brown[11]; 5. 5H-Tyler Haring[8]; 6. 17-Kiowa Higdon[10]; 7. 16L-Brayden Lockling[9]; 8. 33D-Devin Schmidt[7]; 9. 24-Austin Bird[5]; 10. 7K-Kord Sellers[3]; 11. (DNS) 54A-Jake Anderson; 12. (DNS) 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp; 13. (DNS) 81ER-Benjamin Burke; 14. (DNS) 91-Bobby Douglas; 15. (DQ) 90-Robert Rundle[2]
B Feature 5 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Mark Earl[2]; 2. 13B-Josh Barnes[15]; 3. 12-Mitch Bielenberg[13]; 4. 9C-Nate Coopman[4]; 5. 712-Levi Volkert[7]; 6. 35M-Tyler Mannion[6]; 7. 57-Dylan Huston[5]; 8. 69V-Danny Vanderveen[11]; 9. 11-Justice Limoges[10]; 10. 15A-Ally Luna Richey[9]; 11. (DNF) 21-Jason Weber[3]; 12. (DNF) 20JX-William Michel[8]; 13. (DNF) 19C-Jerry Coopman[1]; 14. (DNS) 20C-Caleb Giese; 15. (DNS) 94X-Justin Stevenson
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 65C-Colton Stewart[4]; 2. 63B-Terry Bickford[8]; 3. 2B-Dyllan Bonk[3]; 4. 14Z-Zachary Cleghorn[10]; 5. 8K-Kaytee DeVries[9]; 6. 7C-Cody Bergmeier[5]; 7. (DNF) 6J-Jaytn Goldman[2]; 8. (DNS) 29E-Justin Schmidt; 9. (DQ) 71-Kimberly Abbott[1]; 10. (DQ) 3X-Jake Benischek[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Greg Kohl[4]; 2. 77-Branston Arnder Jr[3]; 3. 65-Riley Paysen[9]; 4. 16X-Curtis Masterson[6]; 5. 9R-Mick Rykhus[1]; 6. 333-Steven Schmitz[5]; 7. 81-Christopher Mannion[2]; 8. 13X-Noah Beenken[7]; 9. 07-Brooke Osler[8]; 10. (DQ) 27-Brandon Reu[10]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Jacob Walding[5]; 2. 16W-Dylan Whitley[9]; 3. 48-Chuck Fullenkamp[10]; 4. 40P-Jack Post[2]; 5. 6T9-Anthony Simants[6]; 6. (DNF) 22-Shannon Mahlberg[4]; 7. (DNF) 85-Lukas Rick[1]; 8. (DNF) 101K-Kevin Bolte[7]; 9. (DNF) 98-Skyler Savage[8]; 10. (DNS) 37-Ryan Bryant
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2H-James Haring[3]; 2. 24R-Racer Costello[6]; 3. 63-Tim Schnathorst[8]; 4. 7K-Kord Sellers[5]; 5. 24-Austin Bird[7]; 6. 33D-Devin Schmidt[9]; 7. (DNF) 16L-Brayden Lockling[4]; 8. (DNF) 11A-Darwin Brown[1]; 9. (DQ) 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp[10]; 10. (DQ) 91-Bobby Douglas[2]
Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Jenna Hagemann[4]; 2. 10-Chris Pittman[2]; 3. 19C-Jerry Coopman[7]; 4. 21-Jason Weber[9]; 5. 57-Dylan Huston[6]; 6. 712-Levi Volkert[8]; 7. 15A-Ally Luna Richey[1]; 8. (DNF) 69V-Danny Vanderveen[3]; 9. (DQ) 12-Mitch Bielenberg[5]
Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Devin Jones[2]; 2. 31D-Blake Driscol[3]; 3. 33K-David Kimmel[6]; 4. 15-Tyler Thompson[9]; 5. 1-Blain Petersen[4]; 6. 119-Brandon Backstrom[8]; 7. 83B-Mitchell Bunch[5]; 8. 316-Taylor McCormick[1]; 9. (DNF) 21T-Tayla Lange[7]
Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 6L-Sean Leasure[9]; 2. 5-Oliver Monson[4]; 3. 40-Ellen Lange[1]; 4. 13C-Chevy Barnes[8]; 5. 29X-Jason Bolte[3]; 6. 29-Matt Miller[6]; 7. 19-Josh Backstrom[2]; 8. 04B-Alison Bird[5]; 9. 14-Josh Duchsherer[7]
Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 12K-Kaylee Richards[6]; 2. 16-Alex Thompson[2]; 3. 8-Randy Martin[4]; 4. 9-Kolby Sabin[9]; 5. 55G-Cody Gorden[7]; 6. 81D-Justin Dose[1]; 7. 35JR-Taylor Brown[5]; 8. 7D-Dakoda Sellers[8]; 9. 24M-Caine Mahlberg[3]
Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 89-Cristian Grady[5]; 2. 24Z-Zach Bohlmeyer[7]; 3. 90-Robert Rundle[2]; 4. 81H-Brandon Hartmann[3]; 5. 42J-Alec Jeske[8]; 6. 5H-Tyler Haring[9]; 7. 17-Kiowa Higdon[4]; 8. 54A-Jake Anderson[1]; 9. (DNF) 81ER-Benjamin Burke[6]
Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Jake Paysen[9]; 2. J316-Brian Newcomer[4]; 3. 3-Mark Earl[8]; 4. 9C-Nate Coopman[7]; 5. 35M-Tyler Mannion[2]; 6. 20JX-William Michel[1]; 7. 11-Justice Limoges[10]; 8. (DNF) 20C-Caleb Giese[5]; 9. (DQ) 94X-Justin Stevenson[3]; 10. (DQ) 13B-Josh Barnes[6]
NOT RACING FOR SECOND, SACHAU WINS SECOND STRAIGHT BSB RACE OF CHAMPIONS
Before the green flag flew for Tuesday’s BSB Manufacturing Northern SportMod Race of Champions, Jake Sachau made it clear he wasn’t racing for second.
Twelve laps later, he was holding up the trophy in the infield at Boone Speedway for the second straight year after running three-wide with Spencer Galaway and Tyler Bannister, holding on after contact with Bannister and then beating Galaway to the checkers by less time than it takes to blink.
All that, in the last three laps.
“That was wild,” said Sachau, already a Double Down Prelude winner on Sunday and IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s qualifying feature winner on Monday. “I told the guys we weren’t here to run second. We’re going to try to win them all.”
Joseph Cooper had started outside the front row and led the first three laps. Galaway took charge over the next six circuits with the seventh starting Sachau coming out ahead after that three-wide race out of turn four to end lap 10.
Galaway was back in front by a car length and both Sachau and Bannister had to be holding their breath after getting together when lap 11 was scored.
Sachau found just enough speed to catch Galaway the last time around. Skyler Woods and Cooper were next across the line while Bannister salvaged fifth.
“I’ve never raced with Tyler before,” said Sachau, who collected $300 for the win and another $100 in lap money. “I know he’s good and I guarantee he did not expect to see me sliding in there.”
Sachau is the first repeat winner in BSB Manufacturing RoC history and just the second to win the event twice, joining Doug Smith (2016 and 2019) in the accomplishment.
Former national and Super Nationals champions, race winners and 2023 track and state champions or point leaders were eligible to qualify for the BSB Race of Champions.
IMCA.TV broadcasts the entire week of the Sept. 4-9 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s.
12 entries
ROC – IMCA NORTHERN SPORTMOD
Race of Champions (12 Laps): 1. 14-Jake Sachau[7]; 2. 35-Spencer Galaway[4]; 3. 32X-Skyler Woods[1]; 4. 11-Joseph Cooper[2]; 5. 151-Tyler Bannister[6]; 6. K3-Kyle Olson[12]; 7. 2020-Brayden Ahlers[9]; 8. 7V-Carter VanDenBerg[5]; 9. 86W-Willy Kirk[11]; 10. 01S-Hunter Smith[10]; 11. 18M-Mitchell Morris[8]; 12. (DNF) 37M-Derek Murphy[3]
ROC – IMCA HOBBY STOCK
Race of Champions (12 Laps): 1. 98Z-Zach Olmstead[5]; 2. 77W-Andrew Burk[1]; 3. 75C-Cory Probst[4]; 4. 13N-Dylan Nelson[8]; 5. 01F-Jeff Fink[2]; 6. J3K-Jaeden Strandberg[6]; 7. 22X-Mike Smith[10]; 8. 96P-Skylar Pruitt[7]; 9. T8-Brandon Nielsen[12]; 10. 77-Cody Williams[11]; 11. 22S-Kyler Satran[9]; 12. (DNF) 78B-Andrew Burg[3]