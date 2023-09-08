Dennis Erb, Jr. Ready for World 100 Weekend Following Pair of Outlaws Top Tens

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) A pair of $20,000 to win mega-events were on tap for Dennis Erb Racing and the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series on September 1-2 in the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota. On Friday night in the weekend opener at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Dennis Erb, Jr. laid down the eighth quickest lap overall during the qualifying session prior to running second in heat race action. After drawing the sixth starting spot before the drop of the green flag in the 50-lap main event, Dennis ultimately wound up tenth in the final rundown at the Badger State oval.

The competition then quickly turned to Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday evening for the $20,000 to win ‘Labor Day Duel.’ Dennis clicked off the sixth fastest time overall during qualifying and later placed second in his loaded heat race. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then started third on the grid in the 50-lapper before bringing his #28 machine home in the ninth finishing position. Dennis also still finds himself ninth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the Labor Day holiday weekend. Full results from both northern venues can be found online at www.woolms.com.

Next up for Dennis Erb Racing will be the 53rd Annual ‘World 100’ at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. Dennis is currently in the pit area at the 1/2-mile, high-banked facility to do battle in tonight’s split-field, $12,000 to win preliminary program. A similar split-field prelim show will then be held on Friday evening at the “Big E,” while a whopping $56,000 top prize will be up for grabs in Saturday’s 100-lap grand finale. Dennis, who was the 2016 ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ winner at Eldora, finished ninth in last year’s version of the prestigious ‘World 100.’ Watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing or learn more online at www.eldoraspeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

