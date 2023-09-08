Story book ending for Byron Reed at Attica; Markham earns late model win; Jedrzejek takes last minute 305 ride to victory; Henry, Shiels, Miller track champs

- Advertisement -

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – It was like an ending to a Hollywood movie or a romantic novel. Byron Reed, in his final appearance at Attica Raceway Park after 34 years of racing, led all 30 laps of the 410 sprint feature. The eight time Attica track champion recorded his 44th career win in the Kistler Racing Products/Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating/Baumann Auto Group/Columbus Equipment/Central Ohio Farmers presents the Mark Keegan Classic to put an emotional exclamation point on the track’s final race of 2023.

Ironically, Reed finished second on the track’s Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint all-time win list behind Keegan. The pair combine for 100 career sprint wins at Attica. Reed finished second in the track’s 2023 final point standings as well, behind Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry who wrapped up his second track title.

“Started on the pole but I did pass some cars…it was a good win. It’s Attic, a local track, but we got guys that can win nationwide and you can’t afford to make any mistakes. I knew I had to race the lapped cars just like it was for position. It’s been since 2019 that I’ve been in victory lane. We’ve been really good here this year…just missing it by just a little bit. It’s Mark Keegan Night and I have to thank him. We slapped the wall last week and bent the rear-end pretty bad and I really wanted this rear-end back this weekend and he and Mikey got it done for me,” said Reed beside his Crown Battery backed #5.

“I really wanted this bad for my guys. We’re family and Kurt (Brewer) and I shared a lot of stuff…a lot of personal stuff so I wanted it real bad for them. For my mom and dad…he’d have been mad that we had to have Keegan fix the rear-end because we should have had another one ready to go. We said he was cussing us out in the shop. I have to thank all the fans…all these years. Driving down this horse track after you win a race and all the fans cheering…it does something to me. I’ll miss that,” said an emotional Reed.

Henry, who picked up the Attica 2020 track title, could wrap up his second All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group title Saturday, Sept. 9 at Fremont Speedway as well as he has a pretty commanding lead over Reed in the series standings. It would be quite an accomplishment considering he joined a new team in Jeff Ward Racing this year.

“It shows that everybody that got involved in the off-season…Jeff kind of let us do what we needed to do. He had a lot of really good equipment already. Gary Griffith did a lot with the engine program and just kept working on it. Zack (Myers) obviously does a good job every week and Chad and Chris Wilson have been awesome help. All our great marketing partners, Elliott’s Custom Trailers, Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal T Shop, Elite Wings, Maxim Racing, Griff’s Engines, FK Rod Ends, King Racing Products, Berryman Racing Shocks, Premier Planning Services…everyone that makes this happen,” said Henry.

Former Attica track champion ‘Flyin’ Ryan Markham of Ashland, Ohio, held off many challenges from five-time track champion Ryan Missler to score his second Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature win. Markham sliced through lapped traffic while holding off the Missler challenges in the non-stop 25 lap affair for his 23rd career Attica win.

“That lapped car on the last lap was there taking it to the top and I wasn’t going to get knocked off the outside so I just put it in there. My average starting spot here is eighth this season so when you’re coming from that far back every night it’s tough,” said Markham beside his B&B Drain Service, Beer Barrel Drive Thru, Accu Force, Tru Form Race Products, Mars Trucking, Macto Tools by Jimmy, Kevin Hills Schaeffers Oil, Monster Motors backed No. 5M.

A fifth place finished wrapped up a fifth late model track title for Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels. It’s his fourth straight championship at Attica.

“When I got out there and we got racing it didn’t dawn on me that I could blow it at any moment. This car has been really, really good. We went away from it at the beginning of the year and we struggled and we went back to it. I kicked my son out of the car and switched bodies and the car felt just like home. It never fails,” said Shiels.

Lagrange, Ohio’s Kasey Jedrzejek was supposed to drive a 410 sprint at Attica Friday, but team suffered an issue with the trailer. Jim Taddeo at the last minute stepped up and offered his 305 sprint car to the teen and it paid off. Jedrzejek took the lead from Brendon Torok on lap six and drove away for his third win of the year in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints. It was his fourth career win at Attica.

“I have to thank Jimmy Taddeo for allowing me to drive his car. I wasn’t expecting to be here tonight but it feels good. I was a little disappointed when I got here I was told we weren’t going to be racing and I was like alright, my cousin was racing a 305 for the first time so I was going to just hang out and help him out. Deny called me and said we could run Taddeo’s car and I was like why not so he ran home and got the seat and we bolted it in just in time,” said Jedrzejek beside the Greber Race Products, Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating, A+ Creations, Amherst Auto Body backed No. 4T.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller’s third place showing in the 25-lap feature that saw only one caution, was good enough to wrap up his fourth 305 track championship (2005, 2019, 2021 and 2023). His podium finish coupled with Paul Weaver’s 11th place finish really tightens the race for the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales title heading into Saturday at Fremont Speedway.

“This is awesome. Hats off to my team. They bust their butts every week to get this car ready and all our sponsors….if not for them we couldn’t come out here and have fun,” said Miller.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.021; 2.33W-Cap Henry, 13.035; 3.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.035; 4.X-Mike Keegan, 13.098; 5.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.134; 6.50YR-JJ Hickle, 13.156; 7.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.157; 8.5T-Travis Philo, 13.166; 9.32B-Dale Blaney, 13.168; 10.8M-TJ Michael, 13.193; 11.5-Byron Reed, 13.218; 12.49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.239; 13.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.250; 14.23-Cale Thomas, 13.253; 15.19-Trey Jacobs, 13.264; 16.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.267; 17.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.299; 18.25-Chris Myers, 13.375; 19.12-Brian Lay, 13.387; 20.16C-Tylar Rankin, 13.405; 21.16-DJ Foos, 13.497; 22.0-Brayton Phillips, 13.518; 23.7N-Darin Naida, 13.539; 24.99-Skylar Gee, 13.580; 25.26W-Cody White, 13.678; 26.1M-Jamie Myers, 13.726; 27.W20-Greg Wilson, 13.741; 28.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.788; 29.11J-David Kalb, Jr., 13.813; 30.7DK-Dylan Kingan, 13.847; 31.2+-Brian Smith, 13.903; 32.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.007; 33.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.028; 34.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.183; 35.20-Danial Burkhart, 14.537;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 19-Trey Jacobs[2] ; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[1] ; 3. 8M-TJ Michael[3] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[5] ; 5. W20-Greg Wilson[8] ; 6. 99-Skylar Gee[7] ; 7. 0-Brayton Phillips[6] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[9] ; 9. 50YR-JJ Hickle[4]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 3. 7N-Darin Naida[6] ; 4. 32B-Dale Blaney[2] ; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews[4] ; 6. 1M-Jamie Myers[7] ; 7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[8] ; 8. 12-Brian Lay[5] ; 9. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 16C-Tylar Rankin[1] ; 2. 23-Cale Thomas[2] ; 3. X-Mike Keegan[4] ; 4. 2+-Brian Smith[7] ; 5. 26W-Cody White[5] ; 6. 11J-David Kalb, Jr.[6] ; 7. 20-Danial Burkhart[9] ; 8. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[8] ; 9. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[3] ; 2. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[4] ; 4. 49X-Tim Shaffer[5] ; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius[6] ; 6. 25-Chris Myers[7] ; 7. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[8] ; 8. 70-Henry Malcuit[2]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. W20-Greg Wilson[1] ; 2. 99-Skylar Gee[3] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[10] ; 4. 50YR-JJ Hickle[9] ; 5. 11J-David Kalb, Jr.[4] ; 6. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[8] ; 7. 0-Brayton Phillips[5] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 9. 20-Danial Burkhart[6] ; 10. 26W-Cody White[2]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews[1] ; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[2] ; 3. 25-Chris Myers[4] ; 4. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[6] ; 5. 1M-Jamie Myers[3] ; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5] ; 7. 12-Brian Lay[7] ; 8. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[9] ; 9. 70-Henry Malcuit[8]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 2. 23-Cale Thomas[3] ; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[2] ; 5. 33W-Cap Henry[8] ; 6. 19-Trey Jacobs[9] ; 7. W20-Greg Wilson[17] ; 8. 8M-TJ Michael[11] ; 9. 16-DJ Foos[13] ; 10. 32-Bryce Lucius[20] ; 11. 5T-Travis Philo[21] ; 12. 7N-Darin Naida[12] ; 13. X-Mike Keegan[4] ; 14. 99-Skylar Gee[19] ; 15. 35-Stuart Brubaker[10] ; 16. 25-Chris Myers[22] ; 17. 16C-Tylar Rankin[6] ; 18. 15C-Chris Andrews[18] ; 19. 32B-Dale Blaney[14] ; 20. 2+-Brian Smith[15] ; 21. 68G-Tyler Gunn[7] ; 22. 49X-Tim Shaffer[16]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.2-Brenden Torok, 13.946; 2.49i-John Ivy, 13.950; 3.4T-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.124; 4.26-Jamie Miller, 14.125; 5.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.153; 6.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.214; 7.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.263; 8.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.334; 9.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.360; 10.4X-Dustin Stroup, 14.373; 11.63-Randy Ruble, 14.439; 12.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.450; 13.16-Lee Sommers, 14.515; 14.4K-Blayne Keckler, 14.538; 15.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.538; 16.5-Kody Brewer, 14.542; 17.36-Seth Schneider, 14.551; 18.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.615; 19.11TS-Tate Schiets, 14.629; 20.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.662; 21.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.688; 22.27-Calob Crispen, 14.797; 23.78-Austin Black, 14.878; 24.36JR-JJ Henes, 16.101; 25.97X-Rodney Hurst, 16.109; 26.1S-James Saam, 17.101; 27.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek[4] ; 2. 4X-Dustin Stroup[2] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 5. 4K-Blayne Keckler[1] ; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[6] ; 7. 36JR-JJ Henes[7] ; 8. 97X-Rodney Hurst[8] ; 9. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2] ; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[1] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 4. 49i-John Ivy[4] ; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[6] ; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5] ; 7. 11TS-Tate Schiets[8] ; 8. 36-Seth Schneider[7] ; 9. 1S-James Saam[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[6] ; 2. 63-Randy Ruble[1] ; 3. 2-Brenden Torok[4] ; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl[3] ; 5. 27-Calob Crispen[8] ; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[7] ; 7. 16-Lee Sommers[5] ; 8. 78-Austin Black[9] ; 9. 34-Jud Dickerson[2]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 11TS-Tate Schiets[2] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[5] ; 3. 16-Lee Sommers[3] ; 4. 78-Austin Black[6] ; 5. 97X-Rodney Hurst[1] ; 6. 36JR-JJ Henes[4] ; 7. 1S-James Saam[8] ; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[9] ; 9. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek[4] ; 2. 49i-John Ivy[3] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[9] ; 4. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2] ; 5. 2-Brenden Torok[1] ; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[10] ; 7. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[5] ; 8. 4X-Dustin Stroup[8] ; 9. X15-Kasey Ziebold[11] ; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[14] ; 11. 1W-Paul Weaver[7] ; 12. 36-Seth Schneider[20] ; 13. 63-Randy Ruble[6] ; 14. 16-Lee Sommers[21] ; 15. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[18] ; 16. 27-Calob Crispen[15] ; 17. 4K-Blayne Keckler[13] ; 18. 3M-Logan Mongeau[17] ; 19. 9R-Logan Riehl[12] ; 20. 51M-Haldon Miller[16] ; 21. 78-Austin Black[22] ; 22. 11TS-Tate Schiets[19]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.50-Ryan Missler, 15.117; 2.92-Justin Chance, 15.166; 3.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.212; 4.36-Matt Irey, 15.401; 5.1*-Kyle Moore, 15.494; 6.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.498; 7.94-Mike Bores, 15.551; 8.29-Nate Potts, 15.627; 9.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.639; 10.51-Devin Shiels, 15.646; 11.2C-Clint Coffman, 15.665; 12.27S-Eric Spangler, 15.669; 13.71-Dave Hornikel, 15.717; 14.RH21-Gregg Haskell, 15.780; 15.28-Kent Brewer, 16.173; 16.101-Chester Fitch, 16.254; 17.69R-Doug Baird, 16.581; 18.0-Cameron Tusing, 16.678; 19.45-Jamie Grochowski, 16.686; 20.11-Austin Gibson, 18.114; 21.14T-Cody Truman, 19.120;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 94-Mike Bores[2] ; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[1] ; 3. 71-Dave Hornikel[5] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[4] ; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 6. 69R-Doug Baird[6] ; 7. 14T-Cody Truman[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[3] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[4] ; 3. 2C-Clint Coffman[2] ; 4. 101-Chester Fitch[1] ; 5. 0-Cameron Tusing[5] ; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[7] ; 7. 45-Jamie Grochowski[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[4] ; 2. 27S-Eric Spangler[5] ; 3. 29-Nate Potts[2] ; 4. RH21-Gregg Haskell[6] ; 5. 74-Jeff Warnick[1] ; 6. 28-Kent Brewer[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[1] ; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[3] ; 3. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4] ; 4. 1*-Kyle Moore[5] ; 5. 51-Devin Shiels[6] ; 6. 94-Mike Bores[7] ; 7. 27S-Eric Spangler[11] ; 8. 71-Dave Hornikel[9] ; 9. 36-Matt Irey[2] ; 10. 92-Justin Chance[8] ; 11. 28-Kent Brewer[21] ; 12. RH21-Gregg Haskell[15] ; 13. 2C-Clint Coffman[10] ; 14. 29-Nate Potts[13] ; 15. 74-Jeff Warnick[18] ; 16. 45-Jamie Grochowski[20] ; 17. 11-Austin Gibson[17] ; 18. 0-Cameron Tusing[14] ; 19. 14T-Cody Truman[19] ; 20. 69R-Doug Baird[16] ; 21. 101-Chester Fitch[12]