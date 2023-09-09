Steven Snyder Jr Leads Wire-to-Wire in SSMC’s KKM Challenge Night Two with POWRi Outlaw Micros

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (9/8/23) Steven Snyder Jr would lead all twenty-five laps to win the KKM Challenge at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool on Preliminary Night Two by over a four-second margin of victory to claim his second seasonal league victory.

Entering a stout field of fifty-five entries in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro division, Austin Saunders would clock the quickest qualifying time with a 12.174-second lap. Heat race winners would include Frank Flud, Steven Snyder Jr, Sam Johnson, Kale Drake, Tyler Kuykendall, and Ryder McCutcheon with Dylan Kadous, Chelby Hinton, Sam Johnson, and Kyle Busch each claiming qualifier victories as Kale Drake and Darren Brown would earn the semi-feature wins.

Flying onto the track for Preliminary Night Two feature racing would see high point qualifier Steven Snyder Jr and outside front-row contender Jett Hayes leading the field to green as Steven Snyder Jr would hold the front of the field for the first few action-packed circuits around Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex as Austin Saunders, Jett Hayes, Dylan Kadous, and Braden Chiaramonte all battled inside the top five.

Speedy feature racing action unfolding at a rapid pace would find Steven Snyder Jr extending a solid lead out front with Austin Saunders, Jett Hayes, Braden Chiaramonte, and Dylan Kadous maintaining solid showings as Johnny Boland, Chelby Hinton, Justis Sokol, Frank Flud, and Colby Sokol contended intently inside the running top-ten when the first caution would wave with ten laps down in the feature.

Launching back to green flag competition would find Steven Snyder Jr once again pouncing on the restart lead as Jett Hayes moved into the runner-up position over Austin Saunders with Dylan Kadous running into fourth and Johnny Boland continually mounting a charge to the front rounding out the top-five around a mid-race point caution that would re-bunch the field.

Restarting smoothly and holding steady would find Steven Snyder Jr diligently protecting the front position to earn his fifth career POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro feature win as Jett Hayes would finish second with Dylan Kadous rounding out the final podium placement.

“I really wanted to get a win in prelim nights to prove we have a car to contend with on Saturday,” said Steven Snyder Jr in the Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex victory lane for Night Two of the KKM challenge. Adding, “I guess we’ll find out tomorrow if we can get it done but I know with this team it’s possible”.

Upholding a solid showing all event, Austin Saunders would place fourth as Frank Flud rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League main event in Preliminary Night Two of the KKM Challenge at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | KKM Challenge | 9/8/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 82S-Austin Saunders(12.174)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 81-Frank Flud

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 95-Steven Snyder Jr

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 19S-Sam Johnson

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 26K-Kale Drake

Rod End Supply Heat Race 5 Winner: 8K-Tyler Kuykendall

Engler Machine Heat Race 6 Winner: 5-Ryder McCutcheon

Schoenfeld Headers Qualifier 1 Winner: 12K-Dylan Kadous

Racing Electronics Qualifier 2 Winner: 28-Chelby Hinton

Diversified Machine Qualifier 3 Winner: 19S-Sam Johnson

Driven Midwest Qualifier 4 Winner: 51-Kyle Busch

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 95-Steven Snyder Jr

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 26K-Kale Drake

KSE Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 11C-Darren Brown

Super Clean Hard Charger: 44-Cory Kelley(+10)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 95-Steven Snyder Jr

POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 95-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 11J-Jett Hays[2]; 3. 12K-Dylan Kadous[6]; 4. 82S-Austin Saunders[4]; 5. 81-Frank Flud[9]; 6. 1V-Johnny Boland[10]; 7. 71-Gavin Miller[5]; 8. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[14]; 9. 19S-Sam Johnson[8]; 10. 28-Chelby Hinton[7]; 11. 8H-Matthew Howard[13]; 12. 57-Cam Sorrels[19]; 13. 44-Cory Kelley[23]; 14. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[24]; 15. 51-Kyle Busch[11]; 16. 25S-Justis Sokol[3]; 17. 26K-Kale Drake[17]; 18. 24S-Colby Sokol[16]; 19. 11C-Darren Brown[18]; 20. 89-Gunner Setser[20]; 21. 4J-Jaylon Mills[21]; 22. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[15]; 23. 12C-Chase Spicola[22]; 24. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[12].

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[2]; 2. 57-Cam Sorrels[1]; 3. 4J-Jaylon Mills[4]; 4. 44-Cory Kelley[6]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese[5]; 6. 33-Cruz Dickerson[3]; 7. 25B-Chevy Boyer[14]; 8. 99K-Seth Stenzel[12]; 9. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[7]; 10. 52JR-Conner Long[9]; 11. 32L-Brian Lunsford[16]; 12. 98-Ed Libonati[17]; 13. 5S-Peter Smith[10]; 14. 16-Chase Porter[13]; 15. (DNS) 21-Keegan Osantowski; 16. (DNS) 7K-Kenton Brewer; 17. (DNS) 43-Jack Thomas; 18. (DNS) 51K-Blake Cisneros; 19. (DNS) 91-Jason McDougal; 20. (DNS) 5P-Luke Porter.

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 11C-Darren Brown[2]; 2. 89-Gunner Setser[6]; 3. 12C-Chase Spicola[7]; 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[3]; 5. 87-Reed Whitney[5]; 6. 67JR-Waylon Phillips[9]; 7. 73T-Tylen Trammel[1]; 8. 38-Riley Osantowski[14]; 9. 93-Matt Carr[10]; 10. 61-Cole Tinsley[8]; 11. 19J-Justin Robison[11]; 12. 32K-Andrew Felker[13]; 13. 71R-Ryan Repko[16]; 14. 48S-Trey Schleicher[4]; 15. 16C-Sam Coleman[18]; 16. 51A-Jason Trosper[17]; 17. (DNS) 37-Aiden Purdue; 18. (DNS) 88M-Maxon Crabdree; 19. (DNS) 20-Anthony Salmons.

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[2]; 2. 82S-Austin Saunders[4]; 3. 73T-Tylen Trammel[1]; 4. 12K-Dylan Kadous[3]; 5. 21-Keegan Osantowski[6]; 6. 12C-Chase Spicola[5]; 7. 32K-Andrew Felker[8]; 8. 25B-Chevy Boyer[7]; 9. 51K-Blake Cisneros[9]; 10. (DNS) 5P-Luke Porter.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 2. 51-Kyle Busch[1]; 3. 8H-Matthew Howard[2]; 4. 28-Chelby Hinton[3]; 5. 89-Gunner Setser[5]; 6. 33-Cruz Dickerson[6]; 7. 38-Riley Osantowski[9]; 8. 71R-Ryan Repko[8]; 9. 88M-Maxon Crabdree[7].

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 19S-Sam Johnson[1]; 2. 71-Gavin Miller[3]; 3. 11C-Darren Brown[5]; 4. 4J-Jaylon Mills[8]; 5. 52JR-Conner Long[6]; 6. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[2]; 7. 43-Jack Thomas[9]; 8. (DNS) 37-Aiden Purdue; 9. (DNS) 91-Jason McDougal.

AFCO Racing Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[2]; 2. 24S-Colby Sokol[1]; 3. 1V-Johnny Boland[4]; 4. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[3]; 5. 7K-Kenton Brewer[6]; 6. 19J-Justin Robison[7]; 7. 32L-Brian Lunsford[9]; 8. 51A-Jason Trosper[8]; 9. 16-Chase Porter[5].

Rod End Supply Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[1]; 2. 11J-Jett Hays[4]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[6]; 4. 44-Cory Kelley[5]; 5. 57-Cam Sorrels[3]; 6. 67JR-Waylon Phillips[7]; 7. 98-Ed Libonati[9]; 8. 93-Matt Carr[2]; 9. (DNS) 20-Anthony Salmons.

Engler Machine Tool Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[1]; 2. 25S-Justis Sokol[4]; 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 4. 48S-Trey Schleicher[8]; 5. 87-Reed Whitney[6]; 6. 99K-Seth Stenzel[7]; 7. 61-Cole Tinsley[2]; 8. 5S-Peter Smith[3]; 9. 16C-Sam Coleman[9].

Engler Machine Tool Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 12K-Dylan Kadous[2]; 2. 95-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 3. 8H-Matthew Howard[1]; 4. 24S-Colby Sokol[5]; 5. 1V-Johnny Boland[3]; 6. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[6]; 7. 89-Gunner Setser[7]; 8. 12C-Chase Spicola[8]; 9. 93-Matt Carr[9]; 10. (DNS) 37-Aiden Purdue.

Engler Machine Tool Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton[2]; 2. 71-Gavin Miller[3]; 3. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[1]; 4. 82S-Austin Saunders[4]; 5. 57-Cam Sorrels[5]; 6. 87-Reed Whitney[9]; 7. 20Q-Brecken Reese[6]; 8. 52JR-Conner Long[8]; 9. 19J-Justin Robison[10]; 10. 5S-Peter Smith[7].

Engler Machine Tool Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 19S-Sam Johnson[2]; 2. 11J-Jett Hays[4]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[1]; 4. 81-Frank Flud[3]; 5. 48S-Trey Schleicher[9]; 6. 73T-Tylen Trammel[5]; 7. 67JR-Waylon Phillips[10]; 8. 21-Keegan Osantowski[7]; 9. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[6]; 10. 7K-Kenton Brewer[8].

Engler Machine Tool Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 51-Kyle Busch[1]; 2. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[2]; 3. 25S-Justis Sokol[4]; 4. 33-Cruz Dickerson[9]; 5. 4J-Jaylon Mills[8]; 6. 11C-Darren Brown[5]; 7. 44-Cory Kelley[6]; 8. 61-Cole Tinsley[7]; 9. 26K-Kale Drake[3]; 10. 99K-Seth Stenzel[10].

Qualifying 1: 1. 82S-Austin Saunders, 00:12.174[22]; 2. 95-Steven Snyder Jr, 00:12.225[36]; 3. 37-Aiden Purdue, 00:12.311[10]; 4. 1V-Johnny Boland, 00:12.311[14]; 5. 11J-Jett Hays, 00:12.324[7]; 6. 25S-Justis Sokol, 00:12.345[6]; 7. 12K-Dylan Kadous, 00:12.348[1]; 8. 28-Chelby Hinton, 00:12.355[41]; 9. 71-Gavin Miller, 00:12.369[23]; 10. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:12.378[52]; 11. 57-Cam Sorrels, 00:12.385[12]; 12. 5S-Peter Smith, 00:12.389[28]; 13. 81-Frank Flud, 00:12.403[37]; 14. 8H-Matthew Howard, 00:12.427[17]; 15. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 00:12.429[8]; 16. 26K-Kale Drake, 00:12.431[20]; 17. 93-Matt Carr, 00:12.444[42]; 18. 61-Cole Tinsley, 00:12.447[38]; 19. 73T-Tylen Trammel, 00:12.451[4]; 20. 51-Kyle Busch, 00:12.463[19]; 21. 19S-Sam Johnson, 00:12.477[53]; 22. 24S-Colby Sokol, 00:12.484[5]; 23. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall, 00:12.491[45]; 24. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 00:12.513[40]; 25. 12C-Chase Spicola, 00:12.516[34]; 26. 89-Gunner Setser, 00:12.521[21]; 27. 11C-Darren Brown, 00:12.537[26]; 28. 16-Chase Porter, 00:12.538[33]; 29. 44-Cory Kelley, 00:12.540[46]; 30. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:12.544[27]; 31. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 00:12.555[15]; 32. 33-Cruz Dickerson, 00:12.609[18]; 33. 52JR-Conner Long, 00:12.641[47]; 34. 7K-Kenton Brewer, 00:12.647[32]; 35. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 00:12.667[43]; 36. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:12.678[44]; 37. 25B-Chevy Boyer, 00:12.679[48]; 38. 88M-Maxon Crabdree, 00:12.679[2]; 39. 91-Jason McDougal, 00:12.680[54]; 40. 19J-Justin Robison, 00:12.724[31]; 41. 67JR-Waylon Phillips, 00:12.727[24]; 42. 99K-Seth Stenzel, 00:12.739[30]; 43. 32K-Andrew Felker, 00:12.781[9]; 44. 71R-Ryan Repko, 00:12.782[13]; 45. 4J-Jaylon Mills, 00:12.784[51]; 46. 51A-Jason Trosper, 00:12.835[35]; 47. 20-Anthony Salmons, 00:12.844[29]; 48. 48S-Trey Schleicher, 00:12.845[55]; 49. 51K-Blake Cisneros, 00:12.851[3]; 50. 38-Riley Osantowski, 00:12.885[16]; 51. 43-Jack Thomas, 00:12.919[25]; 52. 32L-Brian Lunsford, 00:13.007[39]; 53. 98-Ed Libonati, 00:13.169[50]; 54. 16C-Sam Coleman, 00:13.292[11]; 55. 5P-Luke Porter, 10:00.000[49].

Next up the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool will be returning to action at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for Championship Night of the KKM Challenge on Saturday, September 9th.

Winners of each $10K to win finale events at the Sweet Springs’ KKM Challenge Race and the TMS Micro Mania will each receive automatic entry into Saturday’s Dash in the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 21st. The overall event winner at Port City Raceway will get the decision of the $15,000 lump sum prize or a ride in a Keith Kunz Motorsports entry at the Chili Bowl along with $7,500 cash from KKM and FloRacing.

All the action is available LIVE or On-Demand through www.Dirt2Media.TV.

Additional Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge event information at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex is available online at http://www.powri.com/kkmsweetsprings/.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.