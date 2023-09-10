Jett Hays in SSMC’s KKM Challenge $10K-Championship Night with POWRi Outlaw Micros

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (9/9/23) Jett Hays would show speed all weekend and lead late to win the KKM Challenge at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool on Championship Night to claim his first seasonal league victory and a $10K payday.

Entering a stout field of sixty entries in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro division would find Preliminary Nights Lock-in’s Steven Snyder Jr., Jett Hays, Johnny Boland Dylan Kadous, Gavin Miller, Frank Flud, Aiden Purdue, and Austin Saunders contend in a four-lap, three-round, ‘King of the Springs’ style pole-shuffle dash with Steven Snyder Jr besting gauntlet-running eighth-to-second running Aiden Purdue at the line.

Early competitive action would find Chevy Boyer winning the lone C-feature event with Chelby Hinton and Kale Drake racing their way into the main event by each winning their respective semi-features.

Flying onto the track for Championship Night feature racing would see ‘King of the Springs’ pole-shuffle winner Steven Snyder Jr and outside front-row contender Aiden Purdue leading the field to green as Steven Snyder Jr would hold the front of the field for the first handful of action-packed circuits around Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex as Aiden Purdue, Jett Hays, Johnny Boland, Frank Flud, Gavin Miller, Sam Johnson, Kale Drake, Dylan Kadous, and Chelby Hinton all battled inside the top five.

Bunching the field back together after the first race caution on lap six would find the speedy Steven Snyder Jr. smoothly restarting while protecting the lead as Aiden Purdue and Jett Hays continued to mount a charge on the lead while separating from the pack with Gavin Miller and Frank Flud rounding out the first five competitors.

Jostling for positions after caution flags reset the field once again would find Snyder continuing to show the fastest way around the smooth track surface as Aiden Purdue and Frank Flud began to battle for the runner-up position with Gavin Miller moving into striking position running fourth while Jett Hays protected fifth from a quickly gaining Kale Drake and Sam Johnson.

Hitting the two-thirds mark of the feature event with Steven Snyder Jr. running the top-line out front and Aiden Purdue pacing in second on the low-line, Gavin Miller would close in as Jett Hays and Kale Drake stayed persistent behind the front-running pack.

Using a late-race restart to his advantage, Jett Hays would jump into the lead by a turn-four maneuver with Gavin Miller following suit into the runner-up spot as Kale Drake would move into the third spot as Dylan Kadous and Austin Saunders rounded out the top-five with one-time leader Steven Snyder Jr suffering tire-issues to bring out the caution with six laps remaining.

Protecting the top spot through thick and thin in the final six laps would find Jett Hays earning one of the biggest wins of his career and first career POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro victory as Gavin Miller would finish second with Dylan Kadous rounding out the final podium placement.

“I faded a little bit early but recovered late because this car was really fast tonight,” said Jett Hays in the Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex victory lane for Championship Night of the KKM challenge. Adding, “This means a lot, every day we put the time in the shop so it feels good to pick up the win. Now to try to carry momentum down in Texas at Micro Mania”.

Upholding a solid showing all event, Kale Drake would place fourth from starting tenth as Austin Saunders rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League main event in Championship Night of the KKM Challenge at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | KKM Challenge | 9/9/23:

Schure Built Suspensions C-Feature Winner: 25B-Chevy Boyer

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 28-Chelby Hinton

KSE Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 26K-Kale Drake

Super Clean Hard Charger: 24S-Colby Sokol(+16)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 11J-Jett Hays

Toyota Racing Development A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 11J-Jett Hays[3]; 2. 71-Gavin Miller[5]; 3. 12K-Dylan Kadous[6]; 4. 26K-Kale Drake[10]; 5. 82S-Austin Saunders[8]; 6. 28-Chelby Hinton[9]; 7. 19S-Sam Johnson[12]; 8. 24S-Colby Sokol[24]; 9. 51-Kyle Busch[15]; 10. 57-Cam Sorrels[21]; 11. 48S-Trey Schleicher[18]; 12. 61-Cole Tinsley[23]; 13. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[17]; 14. 4J-Jaylon Mills[16]; 15. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[11]; 16. 95-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 17. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[20]; 18. 37-Aiden Purdue[2]; 19. 11C-Darren Brown[14]; 20. 81-Frank Flud[7]; 21. 12C-Chase Spicola[19]; 22. 1V-Johnny Boland[4]; 23. 25S-Justis Sokol[13]; 24. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[22].

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton[1]; 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[2]; 3. 25S-Justis Sokol[3]; 4. 51-Kyle Busch[6]; 5. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 6. 12C-Chase Spicola[12]; 7. 57-Cam Sorrels[5]; 8. 61-Cole Tinsley[13]; 9. 32L-Brian Lunsford[19]; 10. 33-Cruz Dickerson[9]; 11. 21-Keegan Osantowski[14]; 12. 38-Riley Osantowski[16]; 13. 16-Chase Porter[15]; 14. 73T-Tylen Trammel[20]; 15. 5S-Peter Smith[7]; 16. 20Q-Brecken Reese[8]; 17. 93-Matt Carr[10]; 18. 25B-Chevy Boyer[17]; 19. 71R-Ryan Repko[18]; 20. (DNS) 7K-Kenton Brewer.

KSE Racing B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[4]; 2. 19S-Sam Johnson[5]; 3. 11C-Darren Brown[9]; 4. 4J-Jaylon Mills[8]; 5. 48S-Trey Schleicher[14]; 6. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[3]; 7. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[1]; 8. 24S-Colby Sokol[2]; 9. 67JR-Waylon Phillips[12]; 10. 8H-Matthew Howard[10]; 11. 89-Gunner Setser[7]; 12. 99K-Seth Stenzel[16]; 13. 44-Cory Kelley[6]; 14. 87-Reed Whitney[18]; 15. 88M-Maxon Crabdree[15]; 16. 19J-Justin Robison[20]; 17. 52JR-Conner Long[13]; 18. 51K-Blake Cisneros[19]; 19. 32K-Andrew Felker[17]; 20. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[11].

Schure Built Suspensions C Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 25B-Chevy Boyer[2]; 2. 32K-Andrew Felker[1]; 3. 71R-Ryan Repko[3]; 4. 87-Reed Whitney[14]; 5. 32L-Brian Lunsford[6]; 6. 51K-Blake Cisneros[8]; 7. 73T-Tylen Trammel[13]; 8. 19J-Justin Robison[15]; 9. 43-Jack Thomas[9]; 10. 51A-Jason Trosper[16]; 11. 98-Ed Libonati[5]; 12. 20-Anthony Salmons[4]; 13. 94-Jaxon Bishop[7]; 14. 91-Jason McDougal[10]; 15. 5P-Luke Porter[11]; 16. 16C-Sam Coleman[12]; 17. 4-Brett Combs[17]; 18. 35-Jimmy Staton[18]; 19. 01-Weldon Buford[19]; 20. 24G-Greyson Springer[20].

Next up the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool will be returning to action at Lil Texas Motor Speedway for Micro Mania on September 21-23.

Winners of each $10K to win finale events at the Sweet Springs’ KKM Challenge Race and the TMS Micro Mania will each receive automatic entry into Saturday’s Dash in the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 21st. The overall event winner at Port City Raceway will get the decision of the $15,000 lump sum prize or a ride in a Keith Kunz Motorsports entry at the Chili Bowl along with $7,500 cash from KKM and FloRacing.

All the action is available LIVE or On-Demand through www.Dirt2Media.TV.

Additional Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge event information at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex is available online at http://www.powri.com/kkmsweetsprings/.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.