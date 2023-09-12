All Eyes on Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 12, 2023) – The 19th running of the Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals is set for this Thursday thru Saturday, September 14-16 at the famed Knoxville Raceway.

It is the only annual late model event at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World,” bringing the nation’s elite dirt late model teams together on one of motorsports’ biggest stages. Over $290,000 in purse money will be paid out during three nights of racing on the historic black-dirt, half-mile oval at the Marion County Fairgrounds.

The festivities on Thursday and Friday, September 14-15 will feature a complete program of: Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 25-lap, $7,000-to-win main event. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights, with their best of the two nights determining the line-ups for Saturday night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals finale.

Saturday night’s program will include Dirt Draft Hot Laps, B-Mains, and the 75-lap, $50,000-to-win main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Malvern Bank Super Late Models will serve as a support division on Saturday, September 16.

Numerous off-track activities will take place surrounding the three-day event. The Hall of Fame Auction will take place at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, behind turn two, on Saturday at 11:30 AM. There will be a Dirt Racing Outreach service in the Main Show Barn outside turn four at 1:45 PM, with an autograph session to follow at 3:00 PM, on Saturday.

This half-mile speed-plant is located within the Marion County Fairgrounds, in the heart of Knoxville, Iowa, just a short drive from Des Moines. Three-day ticket packages and single-night tickets are available at www.knoxvilleraceway.com or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431.

Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP standings. Hudson O’Neal is second followed by Jonathan Davenport and Brandon Overton. Completing the top eight are Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, Daulton Wilson, and Tyler Erb.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Thursday, September 14:

B-Main Purses: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. $200, 5. $200, 6. $200, 7. $200, 8. $200, 9. $200, 10. $200, 11. $200, 12. $200, 13. $200, 14. $200, 15. $200, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200 = Total $4,500

A-Main Purse: 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400 = Total $28,230

Friday, September 15:

B-Main Purses: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. $200, 5. $200, 6. $200, 7. $200, 8. $200, 9. $200, 10. $200, 11. $200, 12. $200, 13. $200, 14. $200, 15. $200, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200 = Total $4,500

A-Main Purse: 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400 = Total $28,230

Saturday, September 16:

B-Main Purses: 1. Transfer + $200, 2. Transfer + $200, 3. Transfer + $200, 4. $500, 5. $500, 6. $500, 7. $500, 8. $500, 9. $500, 10. $500, 11. $500, 12. $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = Total $9,800

A-Main Purse: 1. $50,000, 2. $25,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,750, 5. $7,500, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,500, 8. $6,000, 9. $5,500, 10. $5,000, 11. $4,500, 12. $4,000, 13. $3,500, 14. $3,400, 15. $3,300, 16. $3,200, 17. $3,100, 18. $3,000, 19. $3,000, 20. $3,000, 21. $3,000, 22. $3,000, 23. $2,700, 24. $2,700, 25. $2,500, 26. $2,500, 27. $2,500, 28. $2,500, 29. $2,500, 30. $2,500, 31. $2,500, 32. $2,500 = Total $196,650

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Thursday-Friday, September 14-15:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

Saturday, September 16:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

Previous Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals Winners:

2022 – Jonathan Davenport

2021 – Mike Marlar

2019 – Jimmy Owens

2018 – Jimmy Owens

2017 – Mike Marlar

2016 – Mike Marlar

2015 – Jared Landers

2014 – Brian Birkhofer

2013 – Darrell Lanigan

2012 – Steve Francis

2011 – Don O’Neal

2010 – Billy Moyer

2009 – Scott Bloomquist

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2007 – Brady Smith

2006 – Brian Shirley

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2004 – Brian Birkhofer

About Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Founded in 2005, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series showcases the talents of the top dirt late model drivers from across the country. In 2023, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction 56 events across 16 states, including some of the biggest marquee events in the industry, providing dirt slinging, sideways, door-to-door racing action lap after lap.

The series receives national exposure through a television package streamed live via MAVTV on FloRacing, with select broadcasts on MAVTV Motorsports Network.

The in your face excitement of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is second to none in motorsports. For more information, including the latest news, tour schedule, driver information, and more, visit the official website at: www.LucasDirt.com.