Cade Dillard Wires 51st ann. CCSDS Louisiana Dirt Track Championship Field

- Advertisement -

Magnolia Motor Speedway’s Cotton Pickin’ 100 Weekend Next

ROBELINE, La. (09/11/23) – Cade Dillard wired Saturday night’s 51st annual Louisiana Dirt Track Championship aboard his S&S Fishing & Rental Inc. / Johnsville Company No. 97 Joel’s Auto Sales / Krohn Farms / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Claiming his second COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model win of the year and the fifth of his career, Dillard hit the ground running at his home state oval and never looked back en route to his fourth overall win of the year.

Dillard took advantage of the second-starting position to lead all 40 laps of the finale.

“I was afraid (the track surface) was going to (take) rubber,” Dillard said. “So, I tried to get a few lapped cars in between me and I might’ve ran it a little too hard there for a little bit, but once I seen that I wasn’t really making up any ground on the lappers, I moved down and found the rubber there and at that point, I just needed to not mess up. Man, it’s awesome, I came to this track when I was two weeks old, first race track I’ve ever been to. They’ve done a lot with this place and it makes it fun to race.

“Our Longhorn Chassis with Bilstein Shock Absorbers was dialed in! Special thanks to all the people who came by to see us and all who purchased shirts over the weekend. To my crew and long list of supporters, thank you! I couldn’t be more blessed to sit behind the wheel of this ride each week.”

With 32 CCSDS entries in attendance, Dillard qualified fastest in his group to earn the second-starting spot for the 51st annual Louisiana Dirt Track Championship at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) on Saturday evening.

As the green flag flew he outgunned fellow front-row starter Mason Oberkramer to grab a lead he would never relinquish. Dillard paced all 40 circuits en route to the $5,000 triumph, which came over B.J. Robinson, Mason Oberkramer, Tyler Stevens, and Hunter Rasdon.

Full results are available at www.COMPdirt.com.

Cade Dillard Racing will be idle this weekend before returning to action with the 2023 edition of the Whelen Engineering Cotton Pickin’ 100 on Sept. 22-23. The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series weekend includes a $4,000-to-win program on Friday evening before seeing a $12,000-to-win finale on Saturday night.

Full event details are available at www.MagnoliaDirt.com.

Cade Dillard Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include S&S Fishing & Rental, Krohn Farms, Joel’s Auto Sales, Strength Roofing & Siding, Johnsville Company Inc., Jody’s Oilfield Service, Bryan Cook Trucks, Hoosier Racing Tire, Lonestar Equipment & Repair, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Longhorn Race Cars, Nichols Stores, Production Jars, Supreme Vinyl Works, Wehrs Machine & Racing Production, Fast Shafts, Champion Brand Hi-Tech Lubricants, Schoenfeld Headers, Vahlco Wheels, Day Motorsports, Hyperco, Clements Racing Engines, VP Racing Fuel, MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Cade Dillard, please visit www.CadeDillard.com