Hog Roast $3000-to-Win Super Stocks Close Out Central Missouri Speedway 2023 Season on Saturday!

Central Missouri Speedway

September 11, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release



(Warrensburg, Missouri) The end of the 2023 race season has arrived; however, there is one more event to cap off the year at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) for drivers and fans. The return of the Hog Roast Nationals is highlighted by the $3,000-to-win, 40-lap Super Stocks main event takes place on Saturday.



The Super Stocks will run a unique two heat race format and will earn combined passing points for their efforts. The top 16 drivers from combined heat race passing points will lock themselves into the main event. Drivers will have two random draws to start their events. Passing point total ties will be broken by the highest finish in the drivers heat race, if those are the same, the tie will be broken by the heat race order.



Six additional drivers will transfer to the main event courtesy of the B-Main or B-Mains. If there is one B-Main, the top six finishers will transfer, if there are two B-Mains, the top 3 from each B-Main will transfer, if there are three B-Mains, the top two finishers from each B-Main will transfer.



The last two starting spots will be Provisionals and awarded based on the final Super Stock weekly track points at CMS and the current posted POWRi National Points, as of this press release date (9/11/23). The highest driver in the weekly CMS track points who does not transfer to the main event through a heat race or B-Main will earn starting position number 23, while starting spot number 24 will go to the highest driver in the current (as of this dated press release) driver from the National POWRi points not to transfer to the main event from a heat race or B-Main. Drivers must have competed in both heat races to be eligible for the Provisionals!



The balance of the program on Saturday will feature a $1,000-to-win, 25-lap main event for the POWRi B-Mods, plus regular POWRi National earning events for Pure Stocks and Midwest Mods. Courtesy of Bryke Racing, there will be extra start pay at the window for Midwest Mods and Pure Stocks.



The entry fee for the Super Stock drivers for the special event is $85, which covers pit pass and entry fee for the driver. All other drivers pay pit pass only. There are no ‘track’ registration fees; however, all drivers must possess a current POWRi membership license, which is available on-site for $100, no exceptions.



The weekend Admission information for Saturday is as follows: Adult General Admission $20, Active-Duty Military, Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74, and Students with Student I.D. $15. Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Children ages 5 and under and Senior Citizens aged 75 years and older are free in the grandstands. Those permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. ALL pit passes regardless of age or status are $40.



The Saturday event timeline features one hour earlier than normal times! The timeline for events is as follows: Pit Gate opens at 3:30, Admission Gates at 4. The cutoff for drivers to check-in for racing is 5:15 (late check-ins will not earn passing points). The pit meeting takes place at 5:30, followed by practice “hot” laps at 6, with racing to follow at approximately 6:30.



Following the races, the Hog Roast will take place. For the weekly racers, their spouse, and children, a meal will be provided courtesy of owners and promoters Earl and Susan Walls. Everyone is invited to attend the after-race party in which the top drivers will be awarded prize monies and accolades. Please note, the driver must be present to collect winnings for the year. The party will carry on after the meal portion with karaoke by Char Bar through the night. A small cash bar will be set up until the last call at 1:15; however, party attendees can bring their own beverages of choice for the party. A donation jar will be set up for those having a meal.



Primitive style camping with no hookups is available at CMS. Please call Sam in advance to ensure you have important information about camping and safety at CMS. The number is 660.909.1083. CMS is a cash only operation. There are ATMs on both sides of the speedway. The track also features concessions and bars on both sides of the speedway. No outside food or drinks are allowed.



We are expecting a full pit area for Saturday night’s events, therefore the middle island pit area should be used for standard size haulers only, leaving room for these types of haulers to pull in nose-to-nose. Larger haulers should park on the outer pit lanes and not on the middle island. There are no reserved pit stalls at CMS, which are first come, and may be pre-marked prior to the races.



Visiting drivers and fans are VERY STRONGLY ENCOURAGED to visit the track’s website to familiarize themselves with the track’s “Good to Know Information” and “Track General Rules.” Both documents are located at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. “I didn’t know” does not fly at CMS!



Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.