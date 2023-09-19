411 Motor Speedway Castrol FloRacing Night in America Visit Canceled

- Advertisement -

Miniseries Invades Tyler County Speedway on Wednesday, Sept. 27



AUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 19, 2023) — The Castrol® FloRacing Night in America’s visit to 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) that was scheduled for Tuesday, October 10 has been canceled due to logistical reasons.



“We hate to not have the Castrol FloRacing (Night in America) event this year, but we just have a lot of logistical issues that have our time occupied right now. We’re working hard with our family businesses and our farm. Just a real busy time for us, and it’s not leaving us much spare time to prepare for such a big event, so we made the very tough decision to not have the race this year,” 411 Motor Speedway track owner Mitch McCarter said.



Next up fort Castrol® FloRacing Night in America is a trip to Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.) on Wednesday, Sept. 27 with the $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start event as the ninth round of the 2023 season comes to life. Joining the night’s action will be a $1,500-to-win DIRTcar Modified program.



Grandstand admission (ages 13-and-up) is $30 with kids (ages 10-and-under) free with paying adult. Pit passes are $40 with kids.



Gates open at 3 p.m. ET with the driver’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. hot laps at 6:00 p.m. and racing action to follow.



For more information on the facility, please visit www.TylerCountySpeedwayOnline.com .



The tire rule for the event is as follows:

Front Tires & Left Rear Tire: NLMT2, NLMT3

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3, NLMT4



Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.) – Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

1)$23,023 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $68,573



Entry Fee: $50

Non-Qualifier Money: $50



Complete series rules can be found at www.FloSeries.com .



Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2023 season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1997/registrations/6834 .



Advance registration will make check-in on the day of the show easier.



For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.springrithm.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.eibach.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; www.fivestarbodies.com; and www.fkrodends.com.



For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.