ROSSBURG, OH (September 19, 2023) – The final stop to “The Buckeye State” this year brings the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ title fight to two iconic Ohio tracks.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Final Ohio Trip of 2023 Brings World of Outlaws to Eldora, Sharon

First, The Greatest Show on Dirt kicks off Eldora Speedway’s iconic Four Crown weekend with the BeFour the Crowns Showdown on Friday, Sept. 22. The next night, Hartford, OH’s Sharon Speedway will host the Federated Auto Parts Showdown as the Series completes its 11th and final Ohio race of the season.

The pressure continues to mount as the World of Outlaws near the final month of this year’s campaign. The teams will scratch and claw for points as the fight for their share of the more than $1.7 million point fund rolls into Ohio.

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

BIG CAT ON THE PROWL: It’s no surprise that as the season nears its conclusion Brad Sweet is flexing his muscle. His lead atop the standings has grown to 90 markers as he hunts his fifth straight championship. The four-time and defending champ heads to a pair of tracks that have been kind to him this weekend.

At Eldora, Sweet is a three-time Series winner, and he topped his Eldora Million prelim earlier this year. In his last 11 World of Outlaws Feature starts at the half mile, Sweet has been in the top five on seven occasions.

“The Big Cat” topped the 2022 World of Outlaws visit to Sharon, and he also claimed the 2012 Lou Blaney Memorial. In three career Series starts at Sharon, Sweet has finished no worse than sixth.

NOT DONE YET: While Sweet has a decent advantage, David Gravel and Carson Macedo are both still well within striking distance as the pair pursue their first Series title.

Gravel is closest to Sweet and hopes to chip away at the 90-point margin that separates the two this weekend. The Watertown, CT native won two World of Outlaws Features at Eldora last year and hasn’t been outside the top five in his last six starts there. At Sharon, Gravel nearly won there in May, finishing second.

Macedo is a mere eight markers behind Gravel. Back in July, Macedo drove the Jason Johnson Racing #41 to an Eldora triumph during The Knight Before, one of three “Big E” wins he owns. The Lemoore, CA native has been close to a Sharon victory including a World of Outlaws podium (2021) and a pair of All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) runner ups (2017 & 2018).

OHIO EXPERTISE: Ten-time Series champion – Donny Schatz – has always shined in Ohio throughout his career, and 2023 has proven to be no exception.

All three of his wins this season have been Ohio triumphs, including a win at Sharon in May and his sixth King Royal win at Eldora in July – his 18th Series win at “The Big E.”

Schatz and his Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing team recently re-entered the top five in points, now only 20 markers behind Logan Schuchart for fourth.

SCHUCHART STRENGTH: Over the years, Eldora Speedway has become one of Logan Schuchart’s best tracks – a trend he hopes continues as he looks to hold on to fourth in points.

Back in May, Schuchart outdueled Rico Abreu for his fourth Series victory at Eldora, equaling the track as the facility he’s won the most at with The Greatest Show on Dirt. Then two months later, Schuchart etched his name into Sprint Car history by topping the inaugural Eldora Million. A fifth World of Outlaws trip to Eldora Victory Lane would give the track sole possession as his winningest on the tour.

Schuchart enters the weekend with a 20-point cushion between himself and fifth-place Donny Schatz in the standings.

BUCKEYE BREAKTHROUGH?: In his trip home this weekend, Sheldon Haudenschild, of Wooster, OH, will chase a win that’s continued to elude him.

Haudenschild has won at Sharon with the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2015, but on Saturday he’ll try to score his first victory at the track with the World of Outlaws.

In three attempts at Sharon, Haudenschild has been on the podium each time. Two years ago brought his closest attempt when he led the first 34 laps before Dave Blaney snuck by on the final lap. In the next two tries, he brought the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing #17 home third.

BLANEY BROS: In local Sharon action this year, brothers Dave and Dale Blaney have been in control. The duo has combined to win six races this season, splitting three apiece. They’ve claimed the top two spots in the last two races Sharon’s hosted.

Dave – the 1995 World of Outlaws champion – who also happens to own Sharon, is a former World of Outlaws winner at his facility, thrilling the crowd with his 2021 triumph for his first Series win in 24 years.

Dale is yet to win a World of Outlaws race at Sharon, but he does own seven victories there with ASCoC.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, September 22 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, OH

Saturday, September 23 at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, OH

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (59/72 Races):

1. 49 – Brad Sweet (7964PTS) 2. 2 – David Gravel (-90PTS) 3. 41 – Carson Macedo (-98PTS) 4. 1S – Logan Schuchart (-370PTS) 5. 15 – Donny Schatz (-390PTS) 6. 18 – Gio Scelzi (-400PTS) 7. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild (-464PTS) 8. 5 – Spencer Bayston (-610PTS) 9. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss (-1106PTS) 10. 7S – Robbie Price (-1504PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (16 Drivers):

10 wins – David Gravel (Big Game Motorsports #2)

8 wins – Brad Sweet (Kasey Kahne Racing #49)

6 wins – James McFadden (Roth Motorsports #83), Carson Macedo (Jason Johnson Racing #41), Logan Schuchart (Shark Racing #1S)

5 wins – Rico Abreu (Rico Abreu Racing #24)

4 wins – Kyle Larson (Silva Motorsports #57)

3 wins – Donny Schatz (Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15), Sheldon Haudenschild (Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing #17)

2 wins – Buddy Kofoid (CMS Racing #11, Roth Motorsports #83JR)

1 win – Brady Bacon (TKH Motorsports #21), Anthony Macri (Macri Motorsports #39), Brian Brown (Brian Brown Racing #21), Gio Scelzi (KCP Racing #18), Spencer Bayston (CJB Motorsports #5), Corey Day (Jason Meyers Racing #14)

FEATURE LAPS LED (20 Drivers):

285 laps – Brad Sweet

228 laps – James McFadden

204 laps – Rico Abreu

195 laps – Carson Macedo

193 laps – David Gravel

172 laps – Logan Schuchart

118 laps – Kyle Larson

114 laps – Buddy Kofoid

108 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

102 laps – Donny Schatz

57 laps – Gio Scelzi

43 laps – Brent Marks

40 laps – Spencer Bayston, Corey Day

24 laps – Brian Brown

15 laps – Cole Macedo

11 laps – Anthony Macri

10 laps – Cory Eliason

3 laps – Brady Bacon, Danny Varin

1 lap – Austin McCarl

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (17 Drivers):

13 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo

10 QuickTimes – David Gravel

5 QuickTimes – Logan Schuchart

4 QuickTimes – Rico Abreu

3 QuickTimes – Sheldon Haudenschild, Buddy Kofoid

2 QuickTimes – Anthony Macri, Bill Balog, Justin Peck, Gio Scelzi, Brad Sweet, Tanner Holmes

1 QuickTime – Brian Brown, Donny Schatz, James McFadden, Jacob Allen, Kyle Larson

HEAT RACE WINNERS (43 Drivers):

29 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

23 Heat Wins – David Gravel

16 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet

14 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz

13 Heat Wins – James McFadden, Buddy Kofoid

12 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

11 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

10 Heat Wins – Gio Scelzi, Rico Abreu

7 Heat Wins – Spencer Bayston

5 Heat Wins – Jacob Allen

4 Heat Wins – Brent Marks, Justin Peck, Cory Eliason

3 Heat Wins – Anthony Macri, Brian Brown, Bill Balog, Parker Price-Miller

2 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss, Noah Gass, Kerry Madsen, Robbie Price, Tim Kaeding, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

1 Heat Win – Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Mark Dobmeier, Kasey Kahne, Austin McCarl, Lachlan McHugh, Ryan Timms, Tim Estenson, Kyle Larson, Shane Stewart, Lance Dewease, Cole Macedo, Chase Randall, Ian Madsen, Tanner Holmes, Dominic Scelzi, Kalib Henry, Dylan Bloomfield, Justin Sanders

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (47 Drivers):

40 Dashes – Carson Macedo

37 Dashes – David Gravel

35 Dashes – Brad Sweet

27 Dashes – Logan Schuchart

25 Dashes – Gio Scelzi

22 Dashes – Donny Schatz, James McFadden

21 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild

19 Dashes – Rico Abreu

18 Dashes – Spencer Bayston

17 Dashes – Buddy Kofoid

8 Dashes – Jacob Allen, Brent Marks, Cory Eliason, Brock Zearfoss

5 Dashes – Anthony Macri, Justin Peck, Robbie Price, Kasey Kahne, Corey Day

4 Dashes – Brian Brown

3 Dashes – Danny Dietrich, Parker Price-Miller, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Larson, Cole Macedo, Justin Sanders

2 Dashes – Garet Williamson, Austin McCarl, Bill Balog, Tanner Holmes, Dominic Scelzi

1 Dash – Freddie Rahmer, Devon Borden, Aaron Reutzel, Brady Bacon, Chad Trout, Dylan Norris, Cap Henry, Stuart Brubaker, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Shane Stewart, Danny Varin, Ian Madsen, Shane Golobic, Kalib Henry, Dylan Bloomfield

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (33 Drivers):

4 LCS Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Spencer Bayston, Robbie Price

3 LCS Wins – Noah Gass

2 LCS Wins – Parker Price-Miller, Logan Schuchart, Carson Macedo, Brock Zearfoss, Tim Estenson, James McFadden, Gio Scelzi

1 LCS Win – Hunter Schuerenberg, Wayne Johnson, Ryan Timms, Ayrton Gennetten, Kraig Kinser, Freddie Rahmer, Henry Malcuit, Cole Macedo, Aaron Reutzel, Kerry Madsen, Sye Lynch, Cory Eliason, Donny Schatz, Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu, Jacob Allen, Daryn Pittman, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Jamie Veal, Kaleb Johnson, Lachlan McHugh, Tanner Holmes, Austen Wheatley

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (35 Drivers):

6 Hard Chargers – Sheldon Haudenschild

5 Hard Chargers – James McFadden

3 Hard Chargers – Tyler Courtney, Brad Sweet, Logan Schuchart, Rico Abreu, Brock Zearfoss, Donny Schatz

2 Hard Chargers – Danny Dietrich, Justin Peck, David Gravel, Spencer Bayston, Corey Day, Robbie Price

1 Hard Charger – Gio Scelzi, Blake Hahn, Buddy Kofoid, Joe B. Miller, Kyle Larson, Hunter Schuerenberg, Kyle Moody, Freddie Rahmer, Skylar Gee, Cole Duncan, Austin Pierce, Brenham Crouch, Tim Kaeding, Jacob Allen, Caden Englehart, Zeb Wise, Carson Macedo, Dale Blaney, Tasker Phillips, Brent Marks, Kaleb Johnson, Tanner Holmes

PODIUM FINISHES (27 Drivers):

27 Podiums – David Gravel

25 Podiums – Brad Sweet

17 Podiums – Carson Macedo

13 Podiums – Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart, Rico Abreu

10 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

9 Podiums – James McFadden, Buddy Kofoid

6 Podiums – Kyle Larson

5 Podiums – Brent Marks, Gio Scelzi

4 Podiums – Spencer Bayston

3 Podiums – Brian Brown, Jacob Allen, Corey Day

1 Podium – Danny Dietrich, Kasey Kahne, Devon Borden, Parker Price-Miller, Brady Bacon, Anthony Macri, Garet Williamson, Dave Blaney, Tanner Holmes, Justin Sanders, Dominic Scelzi

TOP 10 FINISHES (60 Drivers):

52 Top 10s – Brad Sweet

50 Top 10s – Carson Macedo

48 Top 10s – David Gravel

40 Top 10s – Gio Scelzi

39 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

38 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

36 Top 10s – Donny Schatz, Spencer Bayston

34 Top 10s – James McFadden

30 Top 10s – Rico Abreu

25 Top 10s – Buddy Kofoid

14 Top 10s – Jacob Allen

11 Top 10s – Justin Peck, Brent Marks

10 Top 10s – Kasey Kahne

9 Top 10s – Cory Eliason

8 Top 10s – Kyle Larson

7 Top 10s – Tyler Courtney, Brock Zearfoss

6 Top 10s – Brian Brown, Danny Dietrich, Corey Day

5 Top 10s – Dominic Scelzi, Justin Sanders

4 Top 10s – Tanner Holmes

3 Top 10s – Anthony Macri, Bill Balog, Cole Macedo, Chase Randall

2 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel, Blake Hahn, Brady Bacon, Parker Price-Miller, Robbie Price, Zeb Wise, Freddie Rahmer, Tim Kaeding, Shane Golobic

1 Top 10 – Devon Borden, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Joe B. Miller, Hunter Schuerenberg, Brandon Rahmer, Chad Trout, Lance Dewease, Cap Henry, Stuart Brubaker, Skylar Gee, Cole Duncan, Austin McCarl, Garet Williamson, Shane Stewart, Dave Blaney, Larry Wight, Dale Blaney, Noah Gass, Rusty Hickman, Kerry Madsen, Jason Solwold, Chase Johnson

2023 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Fri, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

2. Fri, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (2)

3. Sat, Feb 11* / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / James McFadden (1)

4. Sun, March 5 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Carson Macedo (1)

5. Mon, March 6 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (3)

6. Sat, March 18 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Rico Abreu (1)

7. Fri, March 24 / Talladega Short Track / Eastaboga, AL / Buddy Kofoid (1)

8. Sat, March 25 / Magnolia Motor Speedway / Columbus, MS / Brad Sweet (1)

9. Fri, March 31 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Brad Sweet (2)

10. Sat, April 1 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / James McFadden (2)

11. Fri, April 7 / U.S. 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

12. Sat, April 8 / 81 Speedway / Wichita, KS / Rico Abreu (2)

13. Fri, April 14 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (3)

14. Fri, April 28 / Tri-City Speedway / Granite City, IL / David Gravel (4)

15. Sat, April 29 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Brady Bacon (1)

16. Fri, May 5 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Logan Schuchart (1)

17. Sat, May 6 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Rico Abreu (3)

18. Wed, May 10 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Anthony Macri (1)

19. Fri, May 12 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brad Sweet (4)

20. Fri, May 19 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Donny Schatz (1)

21. Sat, May 20 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / Donny Schatz (2)

22. Fri, May 26 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Brad Sweet (5)

23. Sat, May 27 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Carson Macedo (2)

24. Mon, May 29 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / James McFadden (3)

25. Fri, June 2 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / David Gravel (5)

26. Sat, June 3 / Ogilvie Raceway / Ogilvie, MN / Carson Macedo (3)

27. Fri, June 9 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brian Brown (1)

28. Sat, June 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (6)

29. Fri, June 16 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Gio Scelzi (1)

30. Sat, June 17 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

31. Wed, June 21 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Kyle Larson (1)

32. Thurs, June 22 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / James McFadden (4)

33. Fri, June 23 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Logan Schuchart (2)

34. Sat, June 24 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / David Gravel (7)

35. Fri, June 30 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (6)

36. Sat, July 1 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / David Gravel (8)

37. Sat, July 8 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Carson Macedo (4)

38. Tues, July 11 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (2)

39. Fri, July 14 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Carson Macedo (5)

40. Sat, July 15 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Donny Schatz (3)

41. Thurs, July 20 / BAPS Motor Speedway / York Haven, PA / David Gravel (9)

42. Fri, July 21 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Logan Schuchart (3)

43. Sat, July 22 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Rico Abreu (4)

44. Sun, July 30 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (10)

45. Fri, Aug 4 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Spencer Bayston (1)

46. Sat, Aug 5 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (3)

47. Sat, Aug 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (4)

48. Thurs, Aug 17 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / James McFadden (5)

49. Fri, Aug 18 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / James McFadden (6)

50. Sat, Aug 19 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Carson Macedo (6)

51. Fri, Aug 25 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Logan Schuchart (4)

52. Sat, Aug 26 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, ND / Logan Schuchart (5)

53. Thurs, Aug 31 / Skagit Speedway / Burlington, WA / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

54. Fri, Sept 1 / Skagit Speedway / Burlington, WA / Rico Abreu (5)

55. Sat, Sept 2 / Skagit Speedway / Burlington, WA / Brad Sweet (7)

56. Mon, Sept 4 / Grays Harbor Raceway / Elma, WA / Logan Schuchart (6)

57. Sat, Sept 9 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, CA / Corey Day (1)

58. Fri, Sept 15 / Kings Speedway / Hanford, CA / Brad Sweet (8)

59. Sat, Sept 16 / Placerville Speedway / Placerville, CA / Buddy Kofoid (2)